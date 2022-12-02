LETTERS: Sauvie Island by any other name would still have bad roads

The Columbia County Spotlight publishes reader reactions in its first mailbag of December.

A reader's thoughts on Sauvie Island Bridge

Who cares what the name of the bridge is, change the name of the island. And while the county is at it, fix the roads that are in disrepair due to huge off-island tourist and agricultural use.

Our taxes continue to increase as the infrastructure crumbles and the county, time after time, says, "We have no money."

Stan Nowack, Sauvie Island

Congress: Set rules for benefit managers

I wanted to write in support of Mike Millard's opinion piece: "Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians."

Under-regulated pharmacy benefit managers are harming communities by replacing independent businesses and reducing patient access to care.

These middlemen were originally designed to work with drug manufacturers to secure rebates for various medications. In theory, once these deals were struck, pharmacy benefit managers would pass the savings on to patients who needed to pick up these medications at the pharmacy counter. But due to insufficient oversight into these practices, studies have shown that too many pharmacy benefit managers pocket the savings for themselves to pad their profits.

I agree with Mike: We need to improve our regulation of pharmacy benefit managers and the new Congress should focus on this critical health care policy right away. I hope that our existing leadership (as well as our new members) see this as an opportunity to bring positive change for all patients and communities.

Mick Harris, Portland

