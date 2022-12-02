ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County Spotlight

LETTERS: Sauvie Island by any other name would still have bad roads

By Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0jUrCay100 The Columbia County Spotlight publishes reader reactions in its first mailbag of December.

Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jUrCay100
A reader's thoughts on Sauvie Island Bridge

Who cares what the name of the bridge is, change the name of the island. And while the county is at it, fix the roads that are in disrepair due to huge off-island tourist and agricultural use.

Read our Nov. 18, 2022, story on the Sauvie Island Bridge being renamed.

Our taxes continue to increase as the infrastructure crumbles and the county, time after time, says, "We have no money."

Stan Nowack, Sauvie Island

Congress: Set rules for benefit managers

I wanted to write in support of Mike Millard's opinion piece: "Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians."

Read the commentary by Mike Millard, originally published online Nov. 4, 2022.

Under-regulated pharmacy benefit managers are harming communities by replacing independent businesses and reducing patient access to care.

These middlemen were originally designed to work with drug manufacturers to secure rebates for various medications. In theory, once these deals were struck, pharmacy benefit managers would pass the savings on to patients who needed to pick up these medications at the pharmacy counter. But due to insufficient oversight into these practices, studies have shown that too many pharmacy benefit managers pocket the savings for themselves to pad their profits.

I agree with Mike: We need to improve our regulation of pharmacy benefit managers and the new Congress should focus on this critical health care policy right away. I hope that our existing leadership (as well as our new members) see this as an opportunity to bring positive change for all patients and communities.

Mick Harris, Portland

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union

Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
KOIN 6 News

Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
The Oregonian

Salt in the wound: Steve Duin column

Salt & Straw got its start at a pushcart in the Alberta Arts District, fresh ice cream arriving in the cooler strapped to the roof of Tyler Malek’s blue Subaru. While Kim and Tyler Malek are now selling small-batch ice-cream in Disneyland and Miami’s Coconut Grove, the cousins’ sense of – and belief in – community was shaped by the city where it all began.
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Remembering the ‘Great Coastal Gale of 2007’

December 3rd marks the 15th anniversary of the windstorm referred to as the “Great Coastal Gale of 2007”, which had a major impact on residents and visitors to Cannon Beach and the north Oregon coast. This windstorm was the last in a series of 3 powerful Pacific storms in as many days that affected Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in early December of 2007. The storm produced an extremely long-duration wind event with hurricane-force wind gusts of over 135 mph on parts of the Washington coast; with gusts of 129 mph recorded at Bay City (on the east shore of...
The Newberg Graphic

Fate of three council spots now in Newberg voters' hands

Ballots for Dec. 20 supplemental election mailed in races for Districts 2, 4 and 6 Local voters now have in their hands the means to elect or re-elect three representatives to the Newberg City Council after ballots were mailed Nov. 30. The race for the three positions on the council pits District 2 incumbent Peggy Kilburg against challenger Casey Banks, District 4 incumbent Jefferson Mildenberger against challenger Robyn Wheatley, and District 6 incumbent Stephanie Findley against challenger Derek Carmon. The supplemental election came about because of a printing error on ballots distributed for the Nov. 8 election — although all...
Clackamas Review

Former mayor: Oregon City shouldn't hand developers $30 million

John Williams: Don't let landfill owner's heirs profit from further ruination of our environmentTo build or not to build condos on the Rossman garbage dump? That is the question. The Summit Corporation says it has a plan to build, and all it needs to produce a new housing/condo project is $30 million of our property tax money. Oregon City should pass on this one. It's not a good project as proposed and does not meet public needs. The Oregon City Urban Renewal Commission and city voters should say no thanks. There are a number of reasons for saying no...
oregontoday.net

ODOT: Valley, No. Coast, Dec. 2

U.S. 30 will remain closed about 20 miles east of Astoria until landslide repairs can make the highway safe to open at least one lane with flaggers. We have no estimated time for reopening a lane, but it may be over the weekend. Work will continue through the weekend if necessary to reopen the highway as soon as it is safe. If you plan to travel between the Portland Metro Area and the Northern Oregon Coast in the next few days, including this weekend, U.S. 26 is the best alternative. Please do not use your GPS to detour on less developed roads. This can be dangerous for you, especially in these severe weather conditions. More info available on TripCheck.
Columbia County Spotlight

Section of U.S. Highway 30 opens to one lane during night

Crews are still not certain when both lanes can reopen following a landslide the evening of Nov. 29.A single lane of traffic will be allowed, beginning Sunday evening, Dec 4, on a stretch of U.S. Highway 30 between Astoria and Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation, in an update posted on TripCheck at 5:38 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, announced that the highway will be open 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. only starting Sunday night. The highway closure happened about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29. The highway closure affects an area approximately from milepost 72 to milepost 76. According to...
KGW

Photos: Snow in Portland

Snow can be seen on the ground around the Lincoln Memorial Park Mausoleum in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin. Snow can be seen on the ground at the Foster Floodplain Natural Area in Portland, Ore. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: David Martin.
Columbia Insight

How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy

Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree The post How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Columbia Insight. How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy was first posted on December 1, 2022 at 8:24 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
KGW

Sunday snow in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow is falling across the Portland metro area Sunday and sticking in some areas, especially in higher elevations. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of Oregon until 10 p.m. Sunday. Will the snow stick? That depends on elevation, according to KGW meteorologist Chris...
KGW

Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"

PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
780
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy