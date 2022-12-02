Breakfast with Santa returns

The Buff Elementary event is back on the schedule for Saturday morning Dec. 10

Santa Claus is coming to Madras, more specifically, to Buff Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a special breakfast date with anyone who likes Santa Claus or pancakes or both.

COVID kept Santa Claus at a safe distance for the past two years, but he's back from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Not only can attendees get their picture taken with Santa, they can write a letter to Santa, compete in a coloring contest, eat pancakes and each kid leaves with a book.

Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family.

Money raised from "Breakfast with Santa" purchases playground equipment and pays for field trips.