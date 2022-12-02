ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breakfast with Santa returns

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VsKfV_0jUrCY9R00 The Buff Elementary event is back on the schedule for Saturday morning Dec. 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmthr_0jUrCY9R00

Santa Claus is coming to Madras, more specifically, to Buff Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a special breakfast date with anyone who likes Santa Claus or pancakes or both.

COVID kept Santa Claus at a safe distance for the past two years, but he's back from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Not only can attendees get their picture taken with Santa, they can write a letter to Santa, compete in a coloring contest, eat pancakes and each kid leaves with a book.

Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family.

Money raised from "Breakfast with Santa" purchases playground equipment and pays for field trips.

