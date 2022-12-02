Breakfast with Santa returns
Santa Claus is coming to Madras, more specifically, to Buff Elementary on Saturday, Dec. 10 for a special breakfast date with anyone who likes Santa Claus or pancakes or both.
COVID kept Santa Claus at a safe distance for the past two years, but he's back from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Not only can attendees get their picture taken with Santa, they can write a letter to Santa, compete in a coloring contest, eat pancakes and each kid leaves with a book.
Cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family.
Money raised from "Breakfast with Santa" purchases playground equipment and pays for field trips.
