hypebeast.com
'Tis the Season for the Nike Dunk Low "Plaid"
As November comes to a close, the holiday season is in full force. In footwear, this has become apparent with the launch of several themed looks this week such as Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Grinch-inspired. Flea 1. However, there’s more celebration in store for the Swoosh as its “Plaid”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
Purple And Gold Give The Nike Little Posite One A Regal Touch
The Nike Air Foamposite One has kept relatively quiet over the last few years, but that’s looking to change over the next 18 month period. Recently, Eric Avar’s future-thinking creation emerged in a “Cave Purple”, “vivid Purple”, “Black”, and “Saturn Gold” color combination exclusive to kids. The Little Posite One-variant might not have the majority of sneaker enthusiasts running to buy a pair, but the sneaker is indicative of Nike’s attention to the silhouette. When couples with other styles prepped for the new year–including the one included in Nike Doernbecher XVIII Freestyle collection.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
Hypebae
Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal
London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
Kim Kardashian told North West she was conceived in a blue Balmain dress that Kanye West had specifically requested
Kim Kardashian wore an electric blue Balmain gown the night that she and Kanye West conceived their daughter North West.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low in Blue
Renowned Tokyo-based label AMBUSH will continue its partnership with with a slew of Air Force 1s that hold a similar design to the brand’s initial Dunk High collaboration. Founder Yoon Ahn has previously teased several colorways of the forthcoming model, now revealing a closer look at the anticipated blue colorway.
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Metallic Silver” Release Date Confirmed
A new Air Jordan 6 is dropping this month. One of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers is the Air Jordan 6. There is actually a very good reason for this. Jordan won his first NBA title in this shoe, which makes it one of his most important pieces of footwear. Not to mention, it just looks really good.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
Lauren London Launches New Collection to Honor Los Angeles and the Late Nipsey Hussle
Actress and girlfriend to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle Lauren London set to release her new collaboration with Puma, the powerhouse brand that has partnered with her to release the L.A. Love Story. The 10-piece collection will serve as an ode to Los Angeles, a place she says she shares...
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
hypebeast.com
Check Out This Air Jordan 4 "Shiny Charizard" Custom
After revealing Snorlax-inspired Air Jordan 4s, custom footwear designer Andrew Chiou now reveals another Gen-1 Pokémon-inspired AJ4 based on the ultra-rare Shiny Charizard. Instead of its usual orange coat, the Shiny Charizard, which was first introduced with the Game Boy Color, appears in a greyish-purple tint with red wing webbing and a white underbelly.
Cardi B and Reebok: The Final Installment
Cardi B’s making some more money moves. Reebok and Cardi B have launched the final installment of the crystal and energy inspired “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy” collection, marking the end of the duo’s multiyear collaboration. “We’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand,” Todd Krinsky, CEO at Reebok, said. “Since 2018, we have proudly pushed boundaries together, with an emphasis on inclusivity and self-expression, and this final collection really exemplifies and celebrates that.” Inspired by...
sneakernews.com
Batman’s “Black And Yellow” Scheme Employs Unto The GS Nike Air Max 97
Amidst its 30th anniversary, a steady stream of propositions culminated in the return of the widely-regarded “Silver Bullet” Nike Air Max 97. Since its seldom return to past outfits and color blocking, titular tonal placement has run rampant across Christian Tresser’s design, now opting for a dark, gloomy aesthetic akin to the suit of LEGO Batman.
North West Dances in Polka Dot Shorts With Kim Kardashian in Nike Air Max Sneakers for TikTok Challenge
North West and her mother Kim Kardashian made an adorable dancing duo in their latest TikTok video. On the pair’s joint TikTok account, the mother and daughter partake in one of the latest trends set to the sound of Alpha Wolf. For the fun recording, the two stand in the middle of a room and move from side to side as they get lower and lower. Both Kardashian and West sported casual outfits for the occasion. @kimandnorth ♬ original sound – Alpha Wolf North sported a white graphic T-shirt with red and yellow polka dot shorts. The eldest child...
