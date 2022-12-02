ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

John Lewis reveals £500m deal to build 1,000 new rental homes

By August Graham
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgaSn_0jUrAqup00

The John Lewis Partnership’s nine-year ambition to diversify away from the difficult retail sector has come a step closer to fruition after the business signed a deal that will help it build 1,000 new homes.

The £500 million deal with investment giant Abrdn set JLP – which also owns Waitrose – on course for its plan to become a major landlord with a portfolio of 10,000 homes.

The one-, two- and three-bedroom flats will be fitted out with John Lewis furniture and rented out to tenants.

The business said last year that it wants to make around 40% of its profit from outside retail by the end of this decade.

Nina Bhatia, executive director for strategy and commercial development, said: “Our partnership with Abrdn is a major milestone in our ambition to create much-needed quality residential housing in our communities.

“Our residents can expect homes furnished by John Lewis with first-rate service and facilities.

“The move underlines our commitment to build on the strength of our brands to diversify beyond retail into areas where trust really matters.”

The first 1,000 homes on which JLP has partnered with Abrdn will be built on the sites of two Waitrose shops in Bromley and West Ealing, both in Greater London , and replace a vacant John Lewis warehouse in Mill Lane, Reading , Berkshire.

JLP said around half of the 10,000 homes it plans to build will use sites that it already owns and needs to find new uses for.

Neil Slater, head of real assets at Abrdn, said: “The critical lack of quality rental accommodation in the UK needs to be addressed, so we are delighted to partner with the John Lewis Partnership to provide the required institutional investment.

“The ambitions and responsible ethos of our brands both strongly align, and our partnership should offer investors long-term returns and give residents confidence in a top-quality living experience.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The government is scamming us on insulation

There are scams, there are Tory scams, and then there are the government’s home insulation scams.Imagine if the prime minister announced new Health Service funding of £60 billion in the next parliament? The country would be celebrating the fact that we were finally investing the extra money needed to provide a decent service to patients.Then imagine the outrage if we found out that all he actually did was confirm that the government would continue funding the NHS in the next parliament, while concealing the fact that they were actually cutting NHS funding in real terms by 10 per cent?That is...
The Independent

UK house prices see biggest monthly fall since 2008, Halifax says

House prices in the UK plummeted by 2.3 per cent in November – the biggest monthly fall since 2008, according to Halifax.The bank also said the annual rate of house price growth also slowed to 4.7 per cent, from 8.2 per cent in October. Meanwhile, the average UK house price in November was £285,579.Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said: “The monthly drop of 2.3 per cent is the largest seen since October 2008 and the third consecutive fall.”Mortgage rates jumped following the mini-Budget by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng in September, with the Bank of England’s base rate...
The Independent

Strep A: ‘Patchy’ penicillin supply as demand for antibiotics rises

Pharmacists have said they are struggling to get penicillin, a first line drug used to treat Strep A, saying supply has been “patchy”.At least nine children have died across the UK in recent weeks after contracting the bacterial infection, which usually only causes mild illness but can, in rare cases, develop into an invasive disease can prove fatal.Pharmacists have reported issues getting liquid penicillin, with two different industry bodies raising concerns over the drug’s supply.But the UK government has insisted it has enough antibiotics to tackle the outbreak of Strep A - which can be treated with others aside...
The Independent

The Independent

963K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy