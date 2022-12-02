TJ Holmes: Who is the GMA news anchor?

Good Morning America has been rocked by reports of an “affair” between its GMA3 co-anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach .

Pictures of the pair around various locations in New York City, including one in which they can be seen holding hands, were published by the Daily Mail earlier this week.

It was reported that Holmes and Robach had ended their respective marriages earlier this year.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Holmes and Robach for comment.

Many in the UK, however, will be unfamiliar with who Holmes is and why people are suddenly talking about him on social media. So here’s a quick breakdown of his life and career.

Holmes was born Loutelious Holmes Jr on 19 August 1977. A graduate of the University of Arkansas, he started his TV career at the local network of KSNF Channel 16 in Joplin, Missouri.

After stints at KTHV in Little Rock and KNTV in San Fransisco’s Bay Area, Holmes was hired as a news anchor and correspondent at CNN in October 2006.

He became the anchor of CNN’s Saturday & Sunday Morning , first alongside co-anchor Betty Nguyen, and then by himself.

Holmes covered a number of high-profile stories for CNN before signing a multi-platform deal with BET Networks in late 2011. On the channel, he hosted his own series, Don’t Sleep , which ran from October 2012 until its cancellation in March 2013.

Since 2014, Holmes has worked with ABC, being made a host of GMA3: What You Need To Know in 2020. The programme is an afternoon spin-off of the popular morning news show Good Morning America .

Holmes was previously married to Amy Ferson; the couple divorced in 2007 and shared two children, Jaiden and Brianna. In 2010 he married attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares nine-year-old daughter Sabine.

Recent reports have claimed that Holmes and Fiebig split up in August.