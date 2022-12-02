ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Can Tyson Fury and Dereck Chisora put on a real show after setting friendships aside?

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KV9aN_0jUrAnVs00

Forget friendships, previous fights and form because Tyson Fury and Dereck Chisora have agreed a secret deal to stand and fight on Saturday night. It would be nice.

Fury and Chisora have fought twice, both for the British heavyweight title and Fury won both times; Fury on points in 2011 and in 2014, Chisora was pulled out at the end of ten rounds. They have a rivalry and they also have a friendship.

The fight on Saturday is for Fury’s WBC heavyweight title and 60,000 people have bought tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; in April, Fury fought and won in front of 95,000 at Wembley. They are astounding numbers.

Fury and Chisora arranged the fight a few months ago during a phone call. Fury needed an opponent and Chisora wanted the fight. This week they have been respectful, embraced, shook hands and, at the same time, insisted that they will put on a real show. They shook hands on delivering “something unforgettable”. It has been an odd mood without a trace of animosity, but there is still the inevitable tension that dominates a room when two men with giant egos are close to each other; the smiles at Thursday’s press conference were growing weaker by the minute.

The bloody sport of boxing has always been a contradiction, a sport where decent men often have to hurt each other and where friends have to forget about friendships and fight. Not all fighters are social savages, hateful, spiteful and nasty humans. It is, after all, just a business.

The pair hinted that a deal was in place to deliver a great start to the fight; in late 2020 behind closed doors, Chisora met Oleksandr Usyk and clearly won the first couple of rounds. Usyk seemed bemused by Chisora’s marauding style. Chisora has fought 45 times, lost 12 and is, even at 38, capable of a last stand. And, by the way, that doesn’t mean he will win, it just means that he will make it ugly and uncomfortable for Fury on a winter’s night. Chisora can do that and Fury knows that. Fury is obviously an overwhelming favourite, but this is not a comedy fight.

This was not the first or the second choice fight for Fury’s defence. It is a fight made real by a confederation of inevitable problems, claims and trickery. There was bold talk, dates and deals with both Anthony Joshua and Usyk, but they stalled, vanished and collapsed. Chisora was always a possibility, always waiting in the shadows as the talks fell silent. Fury is a true fighting man, living by some type of ancient fighting code and it is not a surprise that he likes Chisora and abuses Joshua and Usyk; he thinks Usyk and Joshua let him and the code down. “They are both s---houses,” Fury said again and again.

Fury has been forced back to the ring to survive after quitting the sport earlier this year; he admitted that he needed the fights, the grind and the routine of being a boxer. He also admitted that thoughts of suicide have once again been in his head. “I only started to like it again two weeks ago; I need a real job,” he said. His ring exile always seemed to divide opinion, but I truly believe that his vow to walk away was as genuine as his need to continue. Fury’s mental health issues are real, not like an ugly overcoat he can choose to wear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsgXj_0jUrAnVs00

Fury has a slimmed-down team and a slimmed-down body, which is to be expected as it seems he has been in the gym daily since about June. Andy Lee, a central part of the training team, is sitting this fight out. Lee and SugarHill Steward, who will be in the corner, transformed Fury in early 2020. They were very much a duo, two men with a deep history shared in the Kronk gym in Detroit; the pair made Fury a Kronk fighter.

Fury and Chisora will walk earlier than normal , which is a sensible concession to the winter night, and the first bell should be shortly after 9:30pm on Saturday. Usyk, incidentally, will be ringside to accept the winner’s challenge. Fury against Usyk seems destined for the Middle East before June next year. Usyk’s men are heavy on the ground trying to get a deal done, which could be seen as disrespectful to Chisora. It’s not, it’s just business.

Chisora will not fall over, he will not quit and he will have success. “This will not be easy,” promised Fury. “I don’t want it to be easy.” The harsh truth is that Fury can make it easy and once the fun and games and emotional entrances have finished, he probably will.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 19 November – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 6pm GMT on Saturday 19 November (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET),...
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Moment England fan unravels live Israeli-state TV interview with two words after World Cup win

A state-owned Israeli news channel presenter was left stuck for words after an England fan unravelled his broadcast with two words.After asking if football was “coming home”, the reporter had his microphone grabbed and saw a fan shout “free Palestine” into it.Visibly grimacing, the reporter quickly asks the fans to just “talk football”.The reporter was gauging fan reaction following Englan’s win over Senegal on Sunday 4 December for Kan 11, an Israeli state-owned broadcaster.The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of the longest-running in human history, beginning in the mid-20th century.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England team players celebrate at World Cup basecamp following Senegal winEngland progress to quarter-finals as squad sets up to face FranceWorld Cup: Fans react to England’s winning goals against Senegal
The Independent

England snatch famous Pakistan victory after thrilling final day

England would not be denied after Ben Stokes plotted another thrilling Test victory, this time by 74 runs to conquer both Pakistan and the dwindling light in Rawaldpindi on an absorbing day five of the first Test.Stokes, in tandem with Test head coach Brendon McCullum, has helped revolutionise English cricket and can add one of the country’s greatest wins to his resume as skipper on what was England’s first Test in Pakistan for 17 years. If Jack Leach pounced late, with barely 10 minutes remaining of play, trapping Naseem Shah lbw for the vital wicket, England had a clinic...
The Independent

The Independent

959K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy