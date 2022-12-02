ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Brook stars as England rack up 657 against Pakistan

By Sonia Twigg
 3 days ago

Harry Brook reached a maiden Test 150 as England were bowled out for 657 in the morning session of the second day of the first match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

The tourists came out with all the attacking intent they showed on the first day when they sent records tumbling, piling up an inconceivable 506 for four in just 75 overs of batting dominance.

The wickets came more freely for the Pakistan bowlers on day two, but England still set a new record for their highest score in the sub-continent, narrowly eclipsing their previous total of 652 in Chennai back in 1985, with an innings including 95 boundaries, of which nine were sixes.

Pakistan started their reply and were 17 without loss at lunch after six overs.

Ben Stokes , who resumed on 34 off just 15 deliveries, sent his first ball of the morning straight back over the bowler’s head for six.

However, Stokes was bowled for 41 by Naseem Shah while trying to create room to play the cut shot.

It was a pattern that would epitomise England’s batting in the morning session, with Liam Livingstone sending a six into the top tier in his first Test innings, but then picked out the man on the deep square-leg boundary to depart for just nine.

Brook carried on with his entertaining innings, hitting a six in the second over of the day before also reverse-sweeping a maximum.

Having struck Saud Shakeel for six consecutive fours on Thursday, Brook also carted Zahid Mahmood for 27 – the most runs ever scored in an over of Test cricket by an England batter.

Ollie Robinson added a useful 37 from 51, and Will Jacks’ maiden Test innings finished with 30 scored at just over a run a ball.

