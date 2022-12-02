Gushcloud International seals partnership between Cordell Broadus and Tezos Foundation to launch Champ Media Arts Fund

Cordell Broadus (Champ Medici) together with Althea Lim, Co-Founder and CEO of Gushcloud International

The partnership will invest USD1 Million to support emerging artists. Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation named as first beneficiary during Miami Art Week

— Cordell Broadus

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Gushcloud International, a global technology driven creator and media company, brokered a partnership between its talent Cordell Broadus (top crypto and Web3 entrepreneur and owner of Champ Medici Bored Ape NFT) and The Tezos Foundation to launch a USD1 Million philanthropic effort called the Champ Medici Arts Fund.

The Fund aims to support emerging artists across the globe looking to build and create works on Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, by providing monetary grants and onboarding to the Tezos community. Tezos prides itself as a diverse, global network of artists, collectors and creators looking to explore NFTs as a new medium for creative expression.

Its first-ever beneficiary is the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, the non-profit co-founded by visual artist Danny Simmons, music mogul Russell Simmons, and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons of legendary hip hop group Run-DMC.

As a tribute, The Champ Medici Arts Fund will host an exclusive VIP event on December 3 at Art Basel Miami Beach to honor Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation and Danny Simmons for their work over the past 30 years of providing support for emerging Black artists and access to the arts for underrepresented communities.

“I am excited to announce this partnership with The Tezos Foundation that will bring new artists to

Tezos, one of the world’s most advanced and artist-friendly blockchains. I have been an advocate for

blockchain technology since its early stages and believe it’s here to stay. My mission has always been to support up-and-coming artists and provide access to innovative forms of artistic expression especially for minority groups. The Champ Medici Arts Fund was founded as a result of this goal. Together with Gushcloud, we hope this endeavor will impact artists looking to access technology for their work and look forward to building future collaborations within the Tezos ecosystem,” says Cordell Broadus aka Champ Medici.

For their part, Mason Edwards, Chief Commercial Officer of the Tezos Foundation adds, “The Tezos ecosystem is known for its incredible artists who are pushing the boundaries of digital art. I’m honored that Champ Medici has selected Tezos for this initiative and will be joining this flourishing community of creative talent. It’s fantastic that Rush Arts will be named as its first beneficiary. My hope is that this empowers a whole new wave of up-and-coming artists, from a diverse range of backgrounds, to start their Web3 journeys.”

A multi-faceted business entrepreneur and son of music icon Snoop Dogg, Cordell is widely known

throughout the metaverse as his Bored Ape NFT, Champ Medici. Over the years, he has gained

recognition for championing crypto currency and Web3 in its early stages, becoming one of the most

influential figures at the forefront of the industry and as an avid supporter of the arts. Gushcloud International represents and manages Champ Medici’s business interests.

“We at Gushcloud always believe in building sustainable careers for creators and artists. That’s why we are proud and happy to be a key figure in this partnership between our talent, Champ Medici and Tezos. We are inspired to collaborate with like-minded groups that aim to provide opportunities for emerging artists, and give them access to funding and networking which are crucial to their success,” says Althea Lim, Co-Founder Global CEO of Gushcloud International.

Althea Lim will join other leaders forming the Fund’s subcommittee, which also includes Katherine Ng, Managing Director of TZ APAC — the leading Asia-based blockchain adoption entity supporting the Tezos ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the beneficiary Rush Arts was co-founded in New York City in 1995 by siblings Danny, Russell and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons. It is devoted to supporting emerging underrepresented artists with exhibition opportunities as well as providing inner city youth with significant exposure to the arts. Its galleries have featured early career exhibitions of artists like Simone Leigh, Wangechi Mutu, Kehinde Wiley, Mickalene Thomas, Sanford Biggers, Allison Janae Hamilton and many others who are dominating the contemporary art scene today.

“Rush Arts has been around for nearly thirty years and we are pleased to head into a new season to

support our artists with the adoption of NFTs, especially since minority urban audiences are often the

last to benefit from early adoption of new technologies. By partnering with Champ Medici, his fund and the Tezos ecosystem, we plan to onboard talented emerging Black artists and educate them on how to leverage Web3 to grow their careers,” says visual artist and author Danny Simmons, also chairman of the board of Rush Arts.

The Champ Medici Arts Fund will officially launch on January 2, 2023. The fund will begin accepting

applications on December 5, 2022. For more information, please visit www.champmedicigroup.io/thearts . To learn more about Gushcloud International, visit www.gushcloud.com .

About Gushcloud International

Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.

The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com .

About Tezos x Art

Tezos, an energy-efficient blockchain, has gained global acclaim as the platform of choice for artists and institutions looking to mint NFTs sustainably and responsibly. The Tezos NFT art community is home to a diverse, global network of artists, collectors and builders exploring NFTs as a new medium for creative expression. The Tezos art community has been featured at Art Basel in Miami Beach 2021, Art Basel in Hong Kong 2022, Art Basel in Basel 2022, Venice Biennale 2020, SXSW 2022, and more. The Tezos Foundation, a non-profit organization in the Tezos ecosystem, recently established the Tezos Foundation Permanent Art Collection, a $1 million effort to support emerging artists from across the globe – curated by activist and commentator Misan Harriman, Chair of the Southbank Center in London. With Tezos home to major NFT platforms such as fxhash, Objkt.com, and Teia.art, more artists are choosing to create on Tezos than ever before.

About Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation (Rush Arts) was founded in 1995 by Danny Simmons, visual artist and community builder, music mogul Russell Simmons and Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons of legendary hip hop group Run-DMC to supporting emerging underrepresented artists with exhibition opportunities as well as providing inner city youth with significant exposure to the arts. For more information, visit http://rushphilanthropic.org .

