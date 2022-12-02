ART BASIL & DREAM SPACE – SUNDAY-DECEMBER 4 – 4 to 9 PM – A MULTI-MEDIA ACTIVATION & GREEN CARPET GATHERING

CULINARY ARTISTRY PAIRED WITH KIKI LIBATIONS -LITERARY ART BY MAHOGANY PUBLISHING – SUSTAINABLE FASHION BY PLANET FASHION TV – INSIGHTS INTO MODULAR HOUSING

— Charlie Coiner – Founder of Rock Garden Herbs

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Cristiane Roget- Sr. Correspondent – AdAvenueGroup.com/Forbes France-EINPresswire, Edit Robbie Long-LiveMoreUSA

ART BASIL AND DREAM SPACE -TAKE CENTER STAGE- SUNDAY-DECEMBER 4, WITH A MULTI-MEDIA ACTIVATION BY LIVE24HRS – CULINARY ARTISTRY PAIRED WITH PREMIUM KIKI LIBATIONS -LITERARY ART AND SPOKEN WORD BY MAHOGANY PUBLISHING – SUSTAINABLE FASHION BY PLANET FASHION TV – INSIGHTS INTO MODULAR HOUSING BY CO-MODECO AND A ROUSING PERFORMANCE BY SILVIA BRASIL AT THE GREEN GALA GATHERING & PRESS RECEPTION

When: Sunday, December 4th. 2-4 PM Collector Preview 4pm -8PM Green Carpet Gathering

Where: 2750 NW 3rd Ave, Wynwood Miami, Florida. 33127 , Street Parking.

Miami/FL

The 12th Annual ArtBasil.org infuses performances, enlightening panels, upcycled couture fashion and fine art as we celebrate the thought leaders working to increase awareness around social justice issues such as environmental preservation, sustainability, and inclusivity.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in empowering installations curated by Robbie Long, “Dream Space”, an exclusive collaboration of global artists showcasing avant-garde exhibits in the heart of Wynwood’s Art District; featuring the work of world-renowned artists Salvatore Zagami, Nas Brown, Amber White, Avana, Joy Watts, and Iris Bonner.

VStudio.inc & Co-Modeco (Compact Modular Eco Homes), Live24HRS, Vector International Pictures and media partners Planet Fashion TV , AdAvenueGroup-Forbes France, Zrills and Green Alliance International invite art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural connoisseurs to join breakout contemporary artists and captivating multimedia installations that run the gamut from couture ‘fashion’ to ‘fabulous’ at the nexus of fine art, spoken word and environmental advocacy.

Normalizing inclusivity in mainstream literature by committing to ensure black and brown narratives are seen, heard, and understood, is the mission of Brandi Hester of Mahogany Pen Publishing, an educator committed to grassroots to global betterment. Brandi Hester-Harrel, M. Ed, founder of two-time international award-winning publishing company Mahogany Pen Publishing joins creative director Angel White to share how they’re revolutionizing storytelling through the lens of black art, literature, and the collective imagination. An insightful panel session will be moderated by Celia Evans of Planet Hollywood TV with celebrated guests..

VIPictures Green Gala Gathering, and reception invites guests to engage celebrated chefs with demos of organically foraged culinary artistry and Kiki Vodka signature basil infused cocktails. Guests are invited to taste, imbibe, and celebrate at the iconic zebra striped Wynwood Building’s VStudio and Co-Modeco Homes. “The award-winning author ‘Love, Peace and Vegetables’ and spiritual Nutrition Counselor, Marcela Benson, the esteemed Chef Oshun will be creating swoon worthy amuse bouche from Marvelous Mushrooms with field to table ingredients and Hedy McDonald, inspired portraitist and Manalapan’s ArtBasil Italian-centric dining , art and entertainment destination will be lending to the festivities,” confirms fashionista and up and coming influencer, Oriana Aguirre of Co-Modeco-V.Studio,Inc.

Among those exhibiting are Iris Bonner, Joy Watts, Nas Brown, and Angel White. Also on prominent exhibit will be the works of Salvatore Zagami and Yan Luis Bergareche. They will join thought leaders and visionary developers of 21st century habitats and leaders in eco green lifestyles represented by Victoria Diaz Miranda, Vstudio Inc and Compact Modular Eco Homes. She is a distinguished builder of environmentally sound habitats to luxury real estate re-modeling.

Master mixologists will be serving their rendition of the Signature Basil infused cocktails by the hand-crafted and award-winning Kiki Vodka™.

The ad hoc ArtBasil company and Trademark was launched by Vector International Pictures & Associates in 2010 with Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV. A decade later Evans brings to this edition upcycled fashion by Sara O’Grady designer of Geology Couture and joined by Einath Bach ‘La Fin Du Monde artistic, creative and image Director. Celia Evans co-produced most recently Monaco Fashion Week and New York Sustainable Fashion Week.

Proceeds will be filmed by Jovi Eveything Dope, Chevon Bailey of Videos by Von and Serj Jean.

SUNDAY – DECEMBER 4 – 4pm to 9pm will highlight Dreamspace, social justice, art experience and promises to be a standout occasion in a distracted and overcrowded world. From an eclectic group of artists who are inspired by dignity, empathy, and nature (or utilize nature as a raw material in their compositions) ArtBasil’s creators encourage humankind to act as stewards of our dwindling natural world. A MUST Attend!

