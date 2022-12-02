EXCLUSIVE PAW GOLF COLLECTION BY ORCA GOLF

Paws Shopping Extravaganza

ORCA GOLF UNVEILS “THE EXCLUSIVE PAW GOLF COLLECTION BY ORCA GOLF”

BOCA RATON, FL, US, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — ORCA GOLF, a fast-growing premium golf bag production company with headquarters located in Boca Raton, Florida, unveiled the first such golf bag endeavor, “The Exclusive Paws Golf Collection” at the Paws Shopping Extravaganza of the Humane Society of Broward. The well-attended event took place this month at the Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

According to Petpedia, every year 10 million animals die from abuse and 100 million animals are used for lab experiments. However, not all abuse cases are reported, so we can safely say that more than 100 million animals suffer abuse every year. (4/14/22)

The Founders of ORCA Golf, Erica and Deborah’s mission is well-known as not only offering a high quality product, but a story that is aligned with the mission and vision of PAWS to create a compassionate community of animal advocates. With their passion for animals, their community involvement and pet owners, Erica Bennett, designed the unique collection for animal lovers, “The Exclusive Paws Golf Collection.” ORCA Golf is already known for their unique premium brand golf bags, accessories, and tournament gifts. Kathy Tricomi, Senior VP & Chief Development Officer at the Humane Society of Broward County was ecstatic when the founders of ORCA Golf approached her team with their idea.

“The Humane Society of Broward County is a private, non-profit organization which relies on generous donations from our community. Thanks to philanthropic companies like ORCA Golf, who support charities such as ours, we are able to continue to provide the essential care and compassion for the animals residing at our shelter until they find their forever homes.” Kathy Tricomi, Senior VP & Chief Development Officer

The Humane Society of Broward County is about many things, but when you get down to it, they just want to bring amazing animals and people together. They create a compassionate community of animal advocates.

“The thought of designing golf bags that would benefit the Humane Society is perhaps the most exciting project I have done thus far. I am excited just thinking of how we will be able to aid the Humane Society in getting much needed funds. It is certainly a beautiful feeling.” Erica Bennett, Founder and Designer

ORCA Golf is also about empowering and inspiring current players and attracting more women and men from all walks of life to make the game more inclusive and Carry with Purpose™. Visit ORCA Golf.

