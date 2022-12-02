Glennis Perez Generously Donates to the Children’s Board in Hillsborough County Tampa

Principal of Village of Excellence Academy, Glennis Perez has recently donated to the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County.

HILLSBOROUGH, FL., UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Glennis Perez enthusiastically supports the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County through her recent donation to the organization, which provides services and supports children to live healthy, productive, and successful lives. Launched in 1988 by a collective of voters, the board has invested almost $52 million in more than 66 local non–profit agencies as of 2020.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my support and passion to serve the lives of children through the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County,” says Perez, principal at the Village of Excellence Academy , a K-5 charter school located in Tampa. “Through this contribution, I hope to inspire more people to take direct action in improving the quality of life our children lead.”

The Children’s Board invests in quality programs and partnerships to promote the success of all children and families in Hillsborough County.

Village of Excellence Academy (VOEA) has a 99% minority enrollment with 88% of the student population coming from financially disadvantaged families or households. Through the VOEA Epic Norms of excellence, perseverance, integrity, and compassion, the school aims to build the academic strength and emotional social skills of children to develop them into high-achieving, self-disciplined citizens in the future.

Glennis Perez is a leader in education and continues to serve the Tampa area, promoting her vision of developing successful students prepared to compete in a global society. Perez holds her B.A. in elementary education from William Paterson University. In 2007, she received her M.Ed in educational leadership and instruction at the University of South Florida, Tampa.

She currently holds certificates in education leadership, ESL, and elementary education K-6.

XXX

If you would like to support the Children’s Board in Hillsborough County, you can visit their website at https://www.childrensboard.org

To learn more about Glennis Perez, please visit her Linkedin Profile .

Advertisement