Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $50K to $1.8M
City of Ashland
513-515 Taylor St., Ashland; Exit 186 Holdings to HSI Investments; $118,000.
1012-1040 Columbus Circle N, Ashland; M&L Properties to Granjico; $1,850,000.
835 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Eleanor Wells to Gary and Cheryl Hildebrand (trustee); $250,000.
949 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Nancy Lee Hadaway to Jerry D. and Mary Lou Hartley (trustees); $228,500.
33-35 E. Ninth St., Ashland; Mike D. And Vickie K. Heitzman to James Tucker; $80,000.
1245 Smith Road, Ashland; Douglas L. Smart and Cathy A. Smart to Aaron C. Ryan and Taylor F. Ryan; $92,000.
328 Keen Ave., Ashland; Jennifer N. Krupar Rettig to Kelly M. Yutzy; $126,500.
332 Vine St., Ashland; Perry’s Rentals to Michael and Joy Paigo; $50,000.
1062 Commerce Parkway, Ashland; Edward D. Howman (trustee) to Light Eagle; $925,000.
842 W. Main St., Ashland; Shawn A. Hammons to Dustin G. Simpson; $169,000.
47 Samaritan Ave., Ashland; Charles D. Gepper to Austin Allen Arts to Joellen Mae Artz; $177,000.
237 Morgan Ave., Ashland; Thomas J. Budd II to Martha B. Lee; $155,000.
Green Township
2337 Ohio 511, Perrysville; Robert David Hoover to Stevie J. Weaver and Leah I. Weaver; 60 acres; $520,000.
160 S. Bridge St., Perrysville; James R. Bowles to Brandon Steele Mowry; $118,000.
Hanover Township
3120 County Road 3175, Loudonville; Moody Holding Company to JJO Loudonville; $240,000.
Jackson Township
233 US Route 42, Polk; Nancy L. Carr to Julie J. Bennett; 59.047 acres; $80,000.
Loudonville Township
68 Forest Hill Road, Perrysville; Delores A. Johnson to Gregory M. and Jody S. Allton; $200,000.
423 E. Main St., Loudonville; Top Branch Properties to Timothy R. And Brianna N. Mack; $96,000.
Mifflin Township
44 Main St., Ashland; Barbara Young to George and Susan Moniz; $125,000.
1133 Township Road 1806, Ashland; Tammy E. Taylor (trustee) to Mark McFadden and Paige McFadden; $450,000.
Milton Township
35.439 acres on Township Road 153, Ashland; Timothy A. Markel and Debra D. Markel to Daniel M. Byler and Rosie D. Byler; $424,446.
1593 Township Road 1353, Ashland; Timothy A. Markel and Debra D. Markel to Ashley M. Lantz; $77,000.
Mohican Township
Vacant lot Township Road 1700, Jeromesville; Kayedrew Vision to Noah J. Jones and Whitney T. Jones; 25.26 acres; $264,663.
Montgomery Township
1607-B County Road 1095, Ashland; Justin B. Ross to Amy J. Evans; 1.662 acres; $159,000.
1480 Township Road 805, Ashland; Gregory M. Allton and Jody S. Allton to Matthew A. Workman and SW Workman; 10 acres; $475,000.
1710 County Road 1095, Ashland; Ronald J. and Jessica L. Markley to Sybil H. Bull and David P. Meyer Jr.; $191,500.
536 Township Road 1404, Ashland; Perry’s Rentals to Robert Hankenhof and Christina Eckrich; $242,000.
Orange Township
954 State Route 58, Ashland; Sandra L. Plymire to Steve Keener and Kerry Englet; $100,000.
Perrysville
125 E. Third St., Perrysville; Natalie K. Van Riper to Kaleb R. Shriver; $106,500.
Ruggles Township
1086 US Route 224, Nova; Adam M. Roland and Misty M. Roland to Christie Ann Groah; 5 acres; $177,000.
Sullivan Township
367 Township Road 350, Sullivan; Christopher L. Rolfe and Shayanne M. Rolfe to Erik Manges and Jennifer Carlson Manges; 3.34 acres; $250,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County property sales range from $50K to $1.8M
