ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
news3lv.com

Family of patient left outside hospital speaks with News 3

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Family speaks out after our News 3 camera captured a woman being taken across the street from Valley Hospital and left on the sidewalk outside UMC last month. The 63-year-old woman is Guadalupe Cordova, according to her brother Luis Cordova. He was contacted by UMC...
Fox5 KVVU

RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
8newsnow.com

Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas

A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition that calls for harsher penalties for those who hit motorcyclists. Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal …. A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition...
Las Vegas Weekly

New Las Vegas health vending machine aims to help with HIV and drug overdoses

Las Vegas health officials hope a new vending machine that dispenses free, clean needles and other items will help prevent the spread of HIV and drug overdoses. The machine is located at the Southern Nevada Health District office at 280 South Decatur Blvd. The machine dispenses items including syringe kits,...
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
kalkinemedia.com

Great Santa Run Las Vegas

Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...

Comments / 0

Community Policy