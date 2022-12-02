Read full article on original website
Families continue to struggle to find baby formula going into the new year
In the midst of the holiday season, the search continues for families in need of baby formula.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
Clark County back at ‘medium’ community level for COVID-19
Recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have led the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to elevate the community level in Clark County to "medium."
Las Vegas man, who was once homeless, starts non-profit to help those in need
Duke, who was once homeless himself, said he decided to focus on the Las Vegas community after visiting family and realizing there were people living on the streets all across the valley.
Las Vegas police find deceased male near 'homeless encampment'
Las Vegas police found a deceased male victim near a 'homeless encampment' on Mountain Vista and Carol Circle.
news3lv.com
Family of patient left outside hospital speaks with News 3
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Family speaks out after our News 3 camera captured a woman being taken across the street from Valley Hospital and left on the sidewalk outside UMC last month. The 63-year-old woman is Guadalupe Cordova, according to her brother Luis Cordova. He was contacted by UMC...
Fox5 KVVU
RSV cases in Southern Nevada doubled since last year, SNHD warns the community to take precautions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Heath District says RSV cases are rising in Clark County, one clinic says there’s a backorder of tests. On Friday SNHD sent out a warning to the community about the impact of seasonal respiratory illnesses. The health district is reporting more than 1,800 cases of RSV for the month of November. That’s a 200% increase compared to this time last year.
8newsnow.com
Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal hit-and-run in North Las Vegas
A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition that calls for harsher penalties for those who hit motorcyclists. Motorcyclist calls for stiffer penalties amid fatal …. A recent hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas prompted one man to start an online petition...
Las Vegas Weekly
New Las Vegas health vending machine aims to help with HIV and drug overdoses
Las Vegas health officials hope a new vending machine that dispenses free, clean needles and other items will help prevent the spread of HIV and drug overdoses. The machine is located at the Southern Nevada Health District office at 280 South Decatur Blvd. The machine dispenses items including syringe kits,...
Fox5 KVVU
Three Square providing food to thousands of Las Vegas residents in need this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - 340,000 is the number of people who are facing hunger in Nevada. That is roughly 15% of our population and supply shortages and inflation haven’t made this easier for many. Three Square, one of the largest food distributors in Southern Nevada, serves meals to...
PLANetizen
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
Fired Las Vegas nurse says hospital terminated her for not getting COVID vaccine due to Pagan beliefs
A former University Medical Center nurse has filed a federal lawsuit against the hospital after she said she was fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine due to her Pagan beliefs, documents filed in court Tuesday said.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Valley hospitals operating in ‘surge mode’ to help surge of pediatric patients
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local hospitals across the Las Vegas Valley have upgraded their response to “surge” mode in an effort to deal with the spike in pediatric cases of flu and RSV, and the Nevada Hospital Association has asked the Governor’s Office for help to aid the statewide situation.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Carnegie Hall performance
A Las Vegas high school choir is heading to the Big Apple and a big stage: Carnegie Hall. But, fundraising for this Title I school is the one obstacle standing in the way. Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for …. A Las Vegas high school choir is heading...
kalkinemedia.com
Great Santa Run Las Vegas
Apangchan, foreground right, and other runners dressed as Santa Claus, dance in the Fremont Street Experience before the annual Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Lawyers for Tony Hsieh’s estate rake in nearly $5M in fees in fight over Las Vegas entrepreneur’s wealth
Attorneys representing the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh have collected nearly $5 million in fees since the former Zappos CEO’s untimely death in 2020, court documents said.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east valley
Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east valley. Police claim the incident occurred in an apartment complex near the 4300 block of Boulder Highway. Las Vegas police investigate deadly stabbing in east …. Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a deadly stabbing in the east...
Desert Dogs hold youth lacrosse clinic for indigenous community
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs held an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community today at the team’s training facility at Las Vegas Sportspark.
Metro trying to determine who robbed business southwest of downtown
Metro police are trying to determine who robbed a business Saturday in a commercial area just southwest of downtown.
