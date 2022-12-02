Read full article on original website
UNLV course prepares students for crisis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise over the past few years we’ve seen or experienced some type of crisis and one class at UNLV is teaching students to tackle it head-on. The program is called “Emergency and Crisis Management.” It prepares students to learn about ways to not only be ready during an emergency or crisis but to tackle it as well using technology.
Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Carnegie Hall performance
A Las Vegas high school choir is heading to the Big Apple and a big stage: Carnegie Hall. But, fundraising for this Title I school is the one obstacle standing in the way. Las Vegas high school choir fundraising $90K for …. A Las Vegas high school choir is heading...
From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas
It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
10 Best Cities in the West That are Perfect for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Not...
Tunnel Vision: Trojans collapse in Las Vegas, fall to Utah 47-24 (replay)
Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about the Trojans disappointing performance in Las Vegas, falling 47-24 to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship. USC finished the season 11-2 with both losses coming at the hands of Utah. With the victory Kyle Whittingham's squad will be going to the Rose Bowl for the second-straight season and with the loss Lincoln Riley and the Trojans miss out on a spot in the College Football Playoff, settling for a Cotton Bowl match-up with Tulane.
Desert Dogs hold youth lacrosse clinic for indigenous community
The Las Vegas Desert Dogs held an open youth lacrosse clinic for members of the indigenous community today at the team’s training facility at Las Vegas Sportspark.
Utah’s top home builder went to Washington, D.C., met with Mitt Romney. Here’s why
The cooling U.S. housing market is an opportunity — not roadblock — to solving our affordability crisis, Clark Ivory, CEO of Ivory Homes and Utah’s largest homebuilder, said. He recently met with Sen. Mitt Romney to discuss ways to tackle the nation’s housing crisis and highlight innovative strategies he thinks can change lower costs.
Thousands of Southern Californians are flocking to Las Vegas
A record number of Southern Californians are now calling Las Vegas home. The median cost of home is roughly $950,000 in LA, compared to $440,000 in Las Vegas.
15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year
A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
Nevada gaming wins set to break records despite high inflation
Nevada casinos have raked in more than a billion dollars in gaming wins 20 straight months despite rising prices of essential goods.
Clark County back at ‘medium’ community level for COVID-19
Recent increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have led the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to elevate the community level in Clark County to "medium."
Ute fans at SLC watch party thrilled with another Pac-12 championship
Many Utah football fans made the trip down to Las Vegas to watch the Utes play in the Pac-12 championship game, but those who couldn't make the trip still showed out for the big game back at home.
‘Take a closer look,’ Daughter of Buffalo Jim wants further investigation into 2008 death in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2008 death of “Buffalo Jim” in a Las Vegas motel is the topic of an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix, and the daughter of the man is now asking for the case to be reopened. Buffalo Jim, whose name was James Barrier, was known as a wrestling promoter, an […]
Four UNLV football players make all-district academic team
Four UNLV football players have been recognized for their academic achievements by the College Sports Communicators.
Lawyers for Tony Hsieh’s estate rake in nearly $5M in fees in fight over Las Vegas entrepreneur’s wealth
Attorneys representing the estate of late Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh have collected nearly $5 million in fees since the former Zappos CEO’s untimely death in 2020, court documents said.
Stateline gaming win best in a decade
STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...
Opening dates for Olive Garden, Born and Raised released as North Las Vegas ‘restaurant row’ grows
B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse is open for business, and it won't be long for Olive Garden, Born and Raised, and Panera Bread -- among more than 20 restaurants in a cluster along East Craig Road.
Inflation impacting recent Las Vegas tourism numbers and spending, UNLV researchers say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Millions of Americans have been tightening their wallets due to inflation, and Las Vegas researchers now have proof to show how it has affected tourism and visitor spending. UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research released its Economic Outlook study for 2022 through 2024 and...
