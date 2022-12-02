Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about the Trojans disappointing performance in Las Vegas, falling 47-24 to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship. USC finished the season 11-2 with both losses coming at the hands of Utah. With the victory Kyle Whittingham's squad will be going to the Rose Bowl for the second-straight season and with the loss Lincoln Riley and the Trojans miss out on a spot in the College Football Playoff, settling for a Cotton Bowl match-up with Tulane.

12 HOURS AGO