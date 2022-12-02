ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox5 KVVU

UNLV course prepares students for crisis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s no surprise over the past few years we’ve seen or experienced some type of crisis and one class at UNLV is teaching students to tackle it head-on. The program is called “Emergency and Crisis Management.” It prepares students to learn about ways to not only be ready during an emergency or crisis but to tackle it as well using technology.
Cuisine Noir Magazine

From Law to Desserts, Lin Jerome Co-Creates a Food and Beverage Empire in Las Vegas

It’s hard not to be influenced by all of the lights and action while growing in up Las Vegas, Nevada, even if it is a little. Known for amazing food and entertainment and unbeatable hospitality, “Sin City” is also home to a group of food and beverage concepts that singer turned lawyer and later entrepreneur Lin Jerome started with her business partner Alexandra Lourdes.
FinanceBuzz

10 Best Cities in the West That are Perfect for Retirees

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Not...
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: Trojans collapse in Las Vegas, fall to Utah 47-24 (replay)

Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino along with intern Jack Smith in studio talking about the Trojans disappointing performance in Las Vegas, falling 47-24 to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship. USC finished the season 11-2 with both losses coming at the hands of Utah. With the victory Kyle Whittingham's squad will be going to the Rose Bowl for the second-straight season and with the loss Lincoln Riley and the Trojans miss out on a spot in the College Football Playoff, settling for a Cotton Bowl match-up with Tulane.
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in North Las Vegas, NV

North Las Vegas isn't just the northern part of Sin City. In Clark County, Nevada, North Las Vegas is a city in its own right. With over 274,000 residents, it's currently the fourth-largest city in Nevada. Since it lies on the outskirts of Las Vegas, people often overlook the unique...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience

Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
PLANetizen

L.A.-Las Vegas High Speed Rail Could Break Ground Next Year

A high speed rail connection between Los Angeles and Las Vegas could break ground next year, promising to cut the trip between Southern California and Vegas to just over two hours. As Dan Zukowski writes in Smart Cities Dive,the $8 billion, privately funded project would operate high speed trains along the Interstate 15 corridor, primarily using the highway median.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stateline gaming win best in a decade

STATELINE, Nev. — It’s no surprise that Stateline casinos win was up nearly $30 million since July 1. Last year’s Caldor Fire evacuation in September and the 2020 coronavirus hangover both made a dent in the casinos take over the last two years. But buoyed by decent...

