Gresham salamanders can be found beneath the leaves

Amphibians, lizards live under leaf piles in East Multnomah County yards, Riparian zones

There are more to the piles of leaves that cause fastidious home owners headaches — a whole world of critters in Gresham call it home, feasting on a cornucopia of bugs and worms.

Gresham wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas discovered a pair of Oregon salamanders living in the leaf piles near a cinderblock wall lining the garden in her backyard. There was a juvenile Western red-backed salamander, and a baby Ensatina salamander.

Western red-backed salamanders are named for the colored stripe along their spines, and grow to about two inches. They can be found in temperate rainforests across the Pacific Northwest, and particularly enjoy living in Riparian zones like along Johnson Creek and the Springwater Corridor Trail.

The Ensatina is a type of plethodontid, or lungless, salamander that live in wooded areas. The species has been around for about 21.5 million years. They grow to be about three to five inches, have a tail that narrows at the base and have five toes on their back feet. They lay their eggs underground, forgoing the usual aquatic phase of growth. They love to be in moist places, and rely on cutaneous respiration in which gas exchange occurs along the skin rather than lungs or gills.

So while keeping leaves and yard debris clear from streets, gutters and driveways is important, you could leave leaves be in your yard as a home for amphibians and lizards.