These Ethereum Applications Excite Founder Vitalik Buterin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum is undoubtedly one of the most influential figures in the Ethereum ecosystem. In a new blog post, Buterin has now revealed his hottest trends and most exciting use cases that excite him. The post covers money, DeFi, digital identity, DAOs, and hybrid applications. Ethereum...
NFT Dominance On Ethereum Drops To Just 8.3% As Interest Stays Low
Data shows the NFT transaction dominance on Ethereum has now dropped to just 8.3%, as interest around the market has remained low. NFT Dominance On Ethereum Falls, Whereas Stablecoins Pick Up More Share. As per data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, non-fungible tokens accounted for 18% to 22% of the...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Observes Sharpest Drop Since China Ban
Data shows the Bitcoin mining difficulty has just observed its sharpest plunge since the aftermath of the China ban. Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Largest Downwards Adjustment Since July 2021. As per data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the BTC difficulty has gone down by 7.3% in the latest adjustment on...
Biggest Crypto Presale of 2022 IMPT Ends this Month – How to Buy Before IEO
New carbon-reducing cryptocurrency project IMPT is undergoing one of the most successful presales in 2022 – and by the second week of December 2022, IMPT is going to be listed on one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the space. With only a week left before the presale...
Big Eyes Coin Could Be A Less Risky Crypto Purchase Compared To Dogecoin And Cosmos
It is imperative for crypto enthusiasts to equally consider the risk potential of a crypto asset alongside its profit potential. Every investor will agree that high-profit potential with lower associated risk is better than high-profit probability with a corresponding high-risk level. This makes the need to consider the risk involved in purchasing a crypto asset important.
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Uniswap (UNI) Speeds Ahead Coinbase: No.2 Ethereum-Trading Platform
Traders switched to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the wake of the FTX demise. Out of nowhere,. Uniswap (UNI) has become the world’s second-largest Ethereum (ETH) trading platform. Despite the increasing number of ETH-trading in Uniswap, the coin still struggles with the negative effects of FTX’s collapse. There is...
Could Dogeliens Outperform Top DeFi projects like ApeCoin and Algorand?
Promising innovation and uniqueness, Dogeliens (DOGET) is soon stepping into the crypto market. Now the question is can this meme token outperform the best DeFi solutions already present in the market? Let’s shed some light on the defining attributes of all three cryptocurrencies mentioned in the title. ApeCoin (APE)...
Binance CEO: FTX Killed Itself When It Stole Billions, CZ Attacks "Wrong" Narratives
Binance has been at the center of attention in the crypto industry following the collapse of its competitor FTX. The company’s CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, took to Twitter to finally clear the air around the events and consequences of its competitor’s demise. In early November, an...
Indian Crypto Advocacy Association Plans To Secure Concessions From High Taxes
The controversial taxes slapped on crypto transactions in India have continued to create a negative ripple effect. Earlier this year, the Indian Parliament passed this controversial tax proposal which came into effect on April 1. The bill met resistance at the initial session in the lower house, with over 20...
Runfy Can Overtake Binance Coin And Dogecoin With Its Unconventional Approach To Cryptocurrency
The evolution of cryptocurrency has been an interesting one to witness. Most platforms that began with their tokens as the main attraction has grown to house blockchains that allow other platforms to build their networks on them. This has been a turning point for cryptocurrency as several people have shown interest in building their networks and contributing to the greater good of the industry. In addition, newer concepts have found their way into this industry as well.
End of Crypto Winter Is Near, ETH To Thrive Most, Says Bloomberg Analyst
The crypto market crash has kept many investors and experts in a skeptical state of mind. This resulted from liquidity crashes and inflation that became more pressurizing in 2022. As a result, several digital tokens, including BTC and ETH, have consistently seen price drops from their all-time highs. Investors who...
Ethereum And Ripple Are Committing Securities Fraud, Michael Saylor Claims
Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor notoriously doesn’t care much about altcoins, including Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH). In a most recent podcast appearance, Saylor spoke out about the classification of those cryptocurrencies as securities. In reference to the legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
Polkadot, Cardano, and Big Eyes—How These Tokens Can Help You Make Profits After The Bear Market
The only constant in the cryptocurrency sector for the past six months, as well as in the news stories about cryptocurrencies, has been the prolonged bear market. The current bear market, which is by far the longest in cryptocurrency history, has resulted in high levels of market volatility and low prices for cryptocurrencies, which have an impact on how frequently occurring crypto users, like traders and investors, can conduct their daily business in the sector.
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Scraps $9 Billion Deal To Go Public – Here’s Why
Stablecoin issuer Circle, a peer-to-peer payments technology company behind the popular USDC stablecoin, was quick to clarify that its decision to abolish its plans of going public has nothing to do with the collapse on Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX cryptocurrency exchange. A spokesperson for the firm made the statement shortly...
Simple Tips for Running Automatic Decentralized Trading Bot with the Hummingbot’s XDC Liquidity Mining Campaign.
Undeniably, Liquidity mining has become one of the favorite passive income options for crypto traders by offering remunerative rewards and yields. Liquidity mining is a process in which crypto holders lend assets to liquidity pools in order to reap rewards. Crypto trading or market making bots upgrade and boost the entire process.
BlockBase spreads its aspiration to build a reliable solution ecosystem for the Web 3.0 to APAC, especially to Vietnam
BlockBase expands its portfolio in an attempt to facilitate the development of Web 3.0 projects, and to explore the potential of blockchain in APAC, more specifically in Vietnam. “We are delighted to seal this partnership with OneBlock Labs to build BlockBase and further expand our business into the APAC region....
Bitcoin More Recession-Resilient Than META, Comparison Shows
Bitcoin continued to make new bear market lows and has essentially failed as an inflation hedge. The ongoing recession-like macro environment has dramatically reduced the price per BTC and the share prices of top tech giants across the globe. In a direct comparison with the Mark Zuckerberg-owned META, the top...
Crypto Enthusiasts Remain Bullish on Rocketize, Solana, And EOS Amid Bear Market Conditions. Here’s Why
Solana (SOL) and EOS (EOS) are two cryptos that remain steadfast in delivering on their promises amid the current crypto bear market. Although they bear the brunt of the current bad market conditions, both cryptos continue to set the pace for new cryptocurrencies like Rokcketize (JATO) to follow. Rocketize (JATO)...
Punt Casino is an Online Crypto Casino Powerhouse!
Online casinos and cryptocurrencies are the perfect match if you ask us. Combining these platforms with popular digital assets has allowed millions of new players to access their favorite games worldwide. With the increased demand for cryptocurrency casino action comes fierce competition. In fact, the competition is so strong that...
