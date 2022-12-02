Read full article on original website
Elton John is set to end his UK touring career with a bang.The music icon has been confirmed as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023, taking to the Pyramid Stage for his last-ever British gig.It will mark the end of what he has promised will be a “spectacular” farewell tour next summer.In a statement announcing the show, he said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Primavera Sound releases 2023 festival line upOne person arrested after couple beaten at Elton John concert in Los AngelesQatar: Dua Lipa speaks out over 'speculation' around World Cup performance
NME
Fans react to Elton John Glastonbury headliner announcement: “A match made in festival heaven”
Fans have reacted to the news that Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023, marking the final UK show of his last ever tour. Earlier today (December 2) it was announced that the legendary musician will play a bill-topping show on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 25, 2023. “We are...
Elton John's Best Albums
British rock icon Elton John is one of the most prolific and enduring musicians in history. Born Reginald Dwight in England in 1947, the piano-playing John burst onto the music scene just as the Beatles were breaking up in 1969. More than 50 years later, he teamed with pop star Dua Lipa for a remake of his song “Cold Heart” that reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last year, the rock hall-of-famer released his latest album, “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” more than 52 years after he made his first studio album, “Empty Sky.”
Robbie Williams to headline outdoor concert at King’s Sandringham estate
Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for...
NME
How to get tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 UK dates
21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena. Tickets are available now for the Glasgow show. You can purchase tickets here. Pre-sale tickets are available now for London. You can obtain a pre-sale code to purchase tickets by heading to Noah’s official website. The general sale for the London show starts on Wednesday (December 7) at 10am GMT.
Stevie Nicks says she didn't even know Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie was ill until Saturday in heartbreaking farewell letter to her 'best friend'
McVie died "peacefully" in the hospital on Wednesday following a "short illness," a statement from her family said. She was 79 years old.
Mick Fleetwood Pays Tribute to Christine McVie: ‘Part of My Heart Has Flown Away Today’
Mick Fleetwood paid tribute to Christine McVie on social media Wednesday after the death of his Fleetwood Mac bandmate at the age of 79. “Part of my heart has flown away today,” the drummer wrote on Instagram. “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird,’ reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.” McVie died “peacefully” at a hospital Wednesday morning...
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
NME
Watch the moment Slaves joined Bob Vylan on stage in London
Bob Vylan were joined on stage on Saturday night (December 3) by Slaves in London – check out footage of the moment below. The band played at London’s Electric Ballroom and were joined by a reunited Slaves mid-set. Vylan later tweeted that it was “a special night” and that the moment Slaves joined them was “an incredible scene”.
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’
Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media. Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine...
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NME
Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster over ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket controversy
Taylor Swift fans in the US are suing Tickemaster following the recent controversy over ‘The Eras Tour’ tickets. More than a dozen fans from 13 states submitted a lawsuit at Los Angeles County District Court on Friday (December 2), which alleges that Ticketmaster violated the California Cartwright Act and the California Unfair Competition Law during its “verified fan” pre-sale last month, according to Rolling Stone.
NME
Caroline Polachek announces new single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new single ‘Welcome To My Island’, which will be released on Monday (December 5). The former Chairlift frontwoman announced the news on her social media, sharing the artwork and simply writing: “WELCOME TO MY ISLAND. Out Monday”. She also...
iheart.com
Brian Johnson’s Pre-AC/DC Band, Geordie, Releases New Song
Brian Johnson's pre-AC/DC band, Geordie, has released a new song to mark their 50th anniversary. The song is called "Red, White & Blue" and you can check it out below or on YouTube. The band tapped former Back Street Crawler frontman Terry Slesser for lead vocals.
NME
Matty Healy joins Dashboard Confessional onstage in Florida: “Emo multiverse is glitching”
Dashboard Confessional was joined onstage by Matty Healy, during the band’s performance at Audacy Beach Festival yesterday (December 4). Dashboard Confessional enlisted the 1975 frontman for a performance of ‘Hands Down’, lifted from their 2003 album ‘A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar’. It was the last song on Dashboard Confessional’s Audacy setlist, which also featured newer tracks from their 2022 album ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ including ‘The Better of Me’.
NME
Ticket to ride? National Rail responds to viral Paul McCartney ‘complaint’
National Rail has responded to a viral ‘complaint’ about Paul McCartney taking a customer’s reserved seat on a train. On Wednesday (November 30), the No Context Brits Twitter account – a satirical celebration of “all things great about Britain” – posted an image of the former Beatles musician sitting in a First Class carriage.
NME
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
NME
Spider Stacy of the Pogues joins the So So Glos on new Christmas song
Spider Stacy of the Pogues has contributed vocals to a festive new song from New York punks the So So Glos titled ‘This Could Be Christmas’. Stacy – who sang and played tin whistle in the Pogues from the band’s inception in 1982 until their first breakup in 1996, and then again from 2001 to 2014 – begins the song with his trademark whistling.
NME
Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus return in new festive knitting video
Sir Ian McKellen and ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus have returned with another festive knitting video. Last year, the pair shared a video of them knitting ABBA-branded Christmas jumpers in silence. This year, they’ve teamed up again for a clip of the pair knitting the band’s latest range of festive...
