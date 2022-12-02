ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small talk can lead to unexpected connections. Even on a subway

By Jim Memmott
 3 days ago
Can we talk? Should we talk?

I wrote last week of George McVey, the Rochester dentist and peace activist who died earlier this year at age 94.

I didn’t mention that one of the many things that set McVey apart from the crowd was his habit of approaching strangers and getting them to talk about themselves.

In a wonderful eulogy she gave at her father’s memorial service and shared with me, McVey’s daughter Connie gave an example of her father’s insistence on making connections.

When she was a freshman at Columbia University, Connie told her father she was going to buy a Walkman so she could listen to music on the subway.

Her father was shocked.

“Why would you do that?” McVey asked his daughter. “You should talk with people on the subway!”

Most people, of course, would give the opposite advice: Don’t make eye contact. Don’t ask questions. Keep yourself to yourself.

Indeed, when my wife Cindy was going to visit my stepdaughter Emily in New York City for the first time, Emily made clear to Cindy that New York was not Geneseo, the small town where we live. In New York, Emily said, you really shouldn’t say hello to everyone your pass on the street.

(I should make clear that even in Geneseo, a small town where everyone seems to know you and all your secrets, there are lots of people who don’t give as much as a nod when they walk by.)

When we visited Emily in New York, Cindy and I did check our tendency to nod to every passerby. We were, I guess, deliberately unfriendly.

But there were times when the New Yorkers reached out to us, did a kind of George McVey.

A guy named Russell on Emily’s street in Brooklyn said hello to us as we walked to coffee. Startled, we said hello to him. Eventually, the conversations expanded; we found ourselves just chatting, talking about the weather or his life or our lives. I miss Russell.

Something similar would happen when we went on a walk with Emily and her husband Drew and their Schnauzer, Rosco. Other Schnauzer owners would say hello, talk about their dogs. It was rare, and even a little rude, that they would pass by and not at least compare Schnauzer notes.

Take a bow, Rochester:You've been ranked the Most Neighborly City in the U.S.

Bigger and better:Dazed and confused, is this grandparent ready for an expanded Strong Museum?

I’m tempted to call these brief moments of connection incidental contacts, but, of course, they aren’t incidental at all, because, briefly, they bring us together.

The other day I was in Walmart buying some birdseed and the man at the register – his nametag said “Howard” – started talking to me about what a good year it had been for Baltimore Orioles.

That, inevitably, got us talking about grape jelly and how the Orioles love grape jelly, especially if it’s Welch’s.

We laughed at all of this, the birds, the jelly, the brand preference.

I thought about that conversation for the rest of the day. Howard didn’t have to connect, but he did.

Like all of us of a certain age, I spend more than a little time in doctors' offices. My doctors are wonderful, but they are terribly busy, on a treadmill as they take notes into their laptops, avoiding eye contact, creating a record of my aches and pains.

There’s little room for small talk in these interactions, but I’ve made it a practice to ask my doctors how they are. For just a little while, we’ll talk about something other than my numbers; for just a little while, I’ll get an insight into their lives.

I guess that’s an adherence of sorts to the George McVey rule or reaching out, a rule, I should add, that his daughter Connie followed, as she started talking to people on the subway.

It worked. She made some interesting friends, Connie recalled in her eulogy. Contrary to the experts, father knew best.

From his home in Geneseo, Livingston County, retired senior editor Jim Memmott, writes Remarkable Rochester, who we were, who we are. He can be reached at jmemmott@gannett.com or write Box 274, Geneseo, NY 14454

Community Policy