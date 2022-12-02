Read full article on original website
Interim City Manager for Sonoma Being Terminated
The interim city manager for Sonoma is being fired. Sue Casey was given notice last week by the city council and will be placed on paid administrative leave for the next 30 days. At least four special meetings were held by the council within the past couple of months evaluating Casey’s performance. A public reason for her termination was not given. The Sonoma City Council is expected to hire Mark Linder, the former city manager of Windsor this week as Casey’s replacement. Casey was Sonoma’s third city manager since the end of 2020. She acted as interim city manager since May of this year.
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
This Man Is Asking San Francisco Locals How Much Their Rent Is & It's Lower Than Many Expected
A content creator is taking to the streets of San Francisco, CA to learn just how much locals are paying in monthly rent, and some of the numbers he’s getting are certainly lower than many of his social media followers — and commenters — expected. A study...
northbaybiz.com
Ghilotti Construction Company is now 100% Employee Owned
Santa Rosa-based engineering contractors Ghilotti Construction announced this week that the company is now 100% employee owned. Ghilotti shareholders transferred all shares to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), the company announced in a press release. “This new structure of employee ownership will ensure the company’s ability to maintain the Ghilotti legacy and preserve its strong family culture,” the release said.
sfstandard.com
Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
indybay.org
Bad Deal: Seeno's and Tagami's Newest Proposal for Concord
"Concord First", a partnership of Phil Tagami and the Seeno family, held the first of of two public meetings revealing their term sheet proposal for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. This is the last step in the process ahead of the January vote by Concord city council to finalize or cancel the contract with the development team.
beyondthecreek.com
Basque Boulangerie Cafe Closes in Danville
Sonoma-based Basque Boulangerie Café, which opened back in 2015 at historic Danville Hotel on Hartz Ave, has closed. Their Sonoma location remains open.
East Side Story: When Italian youth gangs roamed Telegraph Hill
Today North Beach is a peaceful, law-abiding neighborhood, its tranquility broken only by dance music emanating from the bars on Upper Grant, the brays of tech bros partying on roofs and the occasional howl from someone looking for the ghosts of Allen Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac. But in the early 20th century, North Beach and Telegraph Hill were home to a large contingent of juvenile delinquents, most of them Italian. Although many committed only minor misdeeds, some engaged in more serious crimes. It took the...
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
sfrichmondreview.com
SFPD’s Richmond Station Welcomes New Captain
With a population of more than 59,0000 residents, the work of the San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station on Sixth Avenue covers an area the size of a large suburban town. Newly appointed station Captain Chris Canning recognizes that keeping the community safe is a daunting task that requires the help of the community.
100-vehicle sideshow takes over Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow with about 100 vehicles took over the Bay Bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers were called to the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning. According to CHP, about 100 vehicles blocked […]
KTVU FOX 2
VIDEO: SamTrans bus seen jumping curb, crashing into parked cars in lot
New video shows a SamTrans bus that crashed into 16 parked cars last week at the Serramonte Center's parking lot in Daly City. All four people who were hospitalized have now been released.
vallejosun.com
‘Out of control’: Vallejo police Lt. Steve Darden’s reputation for unchecked anger
VALLEJO – Lt. Steve Darden is one of the Vallejo Police Department’s longest serving and most decorated officers, having served on the force longer than any other officer but one. Earlier this year, he was picked to lead one of the department’s new geographical service areas and commands the patrol division in North Vallejo. In his 26 years in the department, he has been promoted three times and earned several good conduct medals.
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residents
Here is a guaranteed income program that might have long-term positive effects on our society. A pilot program by the San Francisco Human Services Agency will provide $1,200 per month for 18 months to 150 former foster youth to help as they “age out” of foster care.
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
whatnowsf.com
Shabu Shack Is Taking Over a New South San Francisco Space
Shabu Shack has signed a one-year lease for a 3,200-square-foot space at 200 Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. The spot is on the corner of Grand Avenue and Cyprus Avenue, and nearby establishments include Kamu Sushi, Ristorante Buon Gusto, Cafe Bunn Mi, and Sky Vegan. The hotpot restaurant is...
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Freeze Warning issued for several North Bay counties
(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several North Bay counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning for the North Bay interior mountains and North Bay interior valleys, takes effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees […]
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
