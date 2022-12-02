Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Annual Christmas celebration lights up Kelseyville
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville was filled with Christmas cheer and lights on Friday evening for the annual “Christmas in the Country” celebration. The event, organized by the Kelseyville Business Association, had the feel of pre-pandemic days, with more families filling up the town’s business district, where there were activities at shops beginning in the early afternoon.
visitconcordca.com
Twinkling Concord: The Best Holiday Lights in 2022
Tis the season of holiday lights! And we might be a little bit biased, but it seems to us that Concord has taken the twinkle to the next level this year. From our traditional downtown tree lights to the warm glow of neighborhood homes to the spectacular displays of nearby attractions, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer around here!
marinmagazine.com
11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in The Bay Area
It’s the time of the year for holiday cheer: watch the Nutcracker, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy an afternoon tea with your teddy. Here’s the info on all that and more:. 11 Things to Do With Your Kids This Holiday Season in SF. Lifetime memories don’t...
lakecountybloom.com
What’s Up This Week – 12.2.22
Can you believe it’s already December? December always brings a bundle of mixed thoughts and emotions as another year comes to a close. And yet, there is still so much to look forward to in the upcoming weeks as the holiday season kicks into high gear. It’s also a time to look back and reflect. It’s the same for The Bloom. The Bloom is four years old this year and has given us enough time to learn more about you, our readers. Did you know that most of you, our readers are from San Francisco? From day one, our largest readership has been from The Bay Area. We’ve also learned that you love our science articles, like, a lot, thanks to Kathleen Scavone’s contribution. You also like the calendars, especially the party calendar. In fact, many of our local readers email events to The Bloom directly. We’ve also learned that although you like small business reviews, you really really like first-hand experiences and especially adventures. Yep, we know this because numbers don’t lie. So, we hope to bring even more of what you like in the new year. If you see some changes in The Bloom in the upcoming months, please know that these changes reflect what most interests you! In the meantime, we still plan on promoting as many small businesses as possible during the holiday season. This week, we’ll be featuring Middletown and its many small businesses, as well as your one-stop destination for many of our local wines, all in Middletown. And feel free to check out the links to get to know the small business even better. As always, thank you for supporting small businesses! I don’t know about you, but we’ve already got a busy weekend planned, and I don’t see things slowing down until sometime in the new year. Happy Holidays and have a great weekend Lake County!
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s State Street Glows with Holiday Cheer During Last Night’s Parade of Lights
Last night, Ukiah’s State Street was lined with onlookers eager to see the holiday-themed Parade of Lights. At 6:00 p.m., a spectacle of vehicles adorned with lights sporting Santa, sleighs, reindeer, and more made its way from north to south on State Street. Ultimately, the parade’s judges gave the...
510 Families
A Magical Holiday Staycation at Berkeley’s Claremont Club & Spa
The Claremont Club & Spa invited my family to enjoy some of the Holidays in the Hills activities and stay overnight. All opinions are those of my children and family. TLDR: We had a ton of fun!. Making holiday magic happen for your family doesn’t have to mean flying or...
sonomamag.com
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
pioneerpublishers.com
Easy to moderate December hikes and activities at our East Bay Parks
SAN FRANCISCO EAST BAY AREA, CA (Dec. 3, 2022) — The annual rainy season clustering of ladybugs at Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park in Oakland is in progress. And you can view it during a guided walk from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, led by naturalist Michael Charnofsky.
KQED
The Flea Market Is My Weekend
At we near the end of 2022, each of us writers and editors at KQED Arts & Culture are reflecting on one beautiful thing from the year. Here, in a year where our work lives and personal lives became ever more intertwined, our editor Sarah Hotchkiss explains how visiting flea markets helped her retain the concept of free time.
sonomamag.com
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
21 Kid-Friendly Holiday Activities In The Bay Area For 2022
There are so many holiday activities happening in and around San Francisco, that it can be hard to know where to start! While adults might get their fill of Christmas spirit at seasonal pop-up bars, holiday markets, or the Guardsmen’s annual crab dinner, we can’t forget about the joy this time of year brings to the under-18 crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of our favorite kid-friendly holiday activities in the Bay Area, ordered by date. Dec 2-11 Downtown SF is once again pulling out all the stops with Let’s Glow SF, their popular holiday light display that uses projection mapping on four buildings around the Financial District. The displays will be up are easily viewed via a self-guided walking tour. Let’s Glow SF was a total hit for its inaugural event last year, so we can’t wait to see how they’ll step it up this time around.
KQED
The Most Memorable Sunset of the Year
This week, as we near the end of 2022, the writers and editors of KQED Arts & Culture are reflecting on One Beautiful Thing from the year. Here, in a year of endless freeway commutes and big-city gridlock, correspondent Pendarvis Harshaw honors the spiritual regeneration of a well-timed sunset. Someone...
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
sonomasun.com
So how’s Sonoma doing with its trash?
The short answer is that we are doing fairly well. From January through October 2022, the recycling rate of Sonoma residents was 28 percent by weight. The organics collection/composting rate was 42 percent. This means Sonoma residents diverted 70 percent of their trash away from landfills. These diverted materials are either recycled or composted, and then reused.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
The Mendocino Voice
Mendocino Flavors: Burglary at The Elk Store, local wine served at the White House, a beloved dive bar closes, and more news bites
MENDOCINO Co., 12/4/22 – Just when I thought it was going to be a quiet week for epicurean news, when it rains it pours — similar to the weather we’ve had this week! Tourism season has wrapped up and it’s a great time to get out and support our local businesses, they need the support now more than ever. Consider buying a gift card or shopping local for holiday food, drink and other edible necessities. Be sure to include an independently owned local business or product in your holiday menu planning, too. Read on for the latest food and drink news in Mendocino County.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: New adoptable dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and has a whole new lineup of adoptable dogs waiting for homes. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of border collie, Catahoula leopard puppy, Doberman pinscher, German shepherd, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, shepherd and wirehaired terrier. Dogs that...
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
NBC Bay Area
Novato Shelter-in-Place Order Cancelled
Novato police issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday due to "police activity." The order was issued for the area of Kristy Ct at around 10:23 a.m. and was cancelled before 11 a.m. No more details have been released. This is a developing story.
Comments / 0