Santa Rosa, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices

PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
PETALUMA, CA
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines

SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave

Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it

Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
wine-searcher.com

Herbicide the Star of New Napa Movie

Documentary filmmaker Brian Lilla says he moved from Oakland, California to Napa to get away from gun violence, because he and his wife wanted to have kids. Once there, he discovered grapegrowers spraying Roundup on their vines and it disturbed him enough to make a movie about it. "Children of...
NAPA, CA
sfstandard.com

Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Most Famous $72 Bowl of Fried Rice Is Coming Back

In an Instagram post on Monday, Inner Richmond Vietnamese restaurant Lily announced that its most notoriously pricey dish is set to return. It’s called DB Fried Rice, and it is certainly a decadent option, replete with rock shrimp, Hokkaido uni, A5 wagyu beef, trout roe from Tsar Nicoulai caviar and Urbani truffle caviar, as well as both king crab and Dungeness crab. Served as part of a five-course, New Year’s Eve tasting menu, it will also be available for 50 to-go orders.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
BURLINGAME, CA

