KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area flower growers face skyrocketing natural gas prices
PETALUMA, Calif. - One of the Bay Area’s oldest flower producers is facing hard decisions between heat and employees. They're not alone. A lot of California businesses are getting sticker shock when they get their natural gas bills. The bill could cost some employees their jobs. For three generations,...
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
hoodline.com
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
NBC Bay Area
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area People Lost $6.8M to Scammers This Year Already as ‘Pig Butchering’ Rises
Bay Area residents have lost over $6.8 million from January to October through scams, according to FBI data seen by The Standard—as a new scam known as “pig butchering” rises on social media. As gift-shopping surges this holiday season, unfortunately so do online scams, warns the FBI.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco couple charged with trafficking nanny from Philippines
SAN FRANCISCO - A married couple from San Francisco is accused of trafficking a nanny they brought to the U.S. from the Philippines two years ago, according to the district attorney's office. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins filed several felony and misdemeanor charges against Jose Aguila and his wife...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Is Getting Hit by a Covid Sneaker Wave
Covid is once again on the rise, and most infected San Franciscans might not even know they have it. Roughly 1 in 20 people who come to UCSF hospitals are now asymptomatic and testing positive for Covid, according to public health expert Bob Wachter. Though the sample is not random, Wachter and other experts say that this data helps provide an idea of community risk.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
A massive, floating swimming pool on San Francisco Bay? Here’s where a developer wants to build it
Ever wished you could swim on the bay without actually immersing yourself in the frigid, murky water?. A new proposal would turn an old pier on the San Francisco waterfront into the Bay Area’s first public floating pool, where guests could swim laps, play water polo or lounge in a hot tub while soaking up a view of the Bay Bridge. The plan also includes offices, shops and apartments — and for those who do prefer cold salt water, a protected cove for open water swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding.
San Francisco business burns in massive fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
wine-searcher.com
Herbicide the Star of New Napa Movie
Documentary filmmaker Brian Lilla says he moved from Oakland, California to Napa to get away from gun violence, because he and his wife wanted to have kids. Once there, he discovered grapegrowers spraying Roundup on their vines and it disturbed him enough to make a movie about it. "Children of...
'Cold and fabulous': Advocates plunge into the Bay to help save SF's crumbling Aquatic Park Pier
Dozens of brave advocates plunged into the frigid Bay waters Saturday to save a crumbling San Francisco landmark that was recently closed to the public.
sfstandard.com
Twitter HQ Bedrooms Investigated by SF Officials After Complaint
San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection is investigating bedrooms installed at Twitter’s headquarters at the behest of CEO Elon Musk. City officials are asking anyone with information or photos to contact them via SF’s customer service email. A complaint about the bedrooms was filed using the city’s 311 service.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Most Famous $72 Bowl of Fried Rice Is Coming Back
In an Instagram post on Monday, Inner Richmond Vietnamese restaurant Lily announced that its most notoriously pricey dish is set to return. It’s called DB Fried Rice, and it is certainly a decadent option, replete with rock shrimp, Hokkaido uni, A5 wagyu beef, trout roe from Tsar Nicoulai caviar and Urbani truffle caviar, as well as both king crab and Dungeness crab. Served as part of a five-course, New Year’s Eve tasting menu, it will also be available for 50 to-go orders.
Burglars steal nine cars from business in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Burglars broke into a car dealership in San Francisco in the early hours of Saturday morning, and they made off with nine vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers received reports that a burglary had occurred at a business on the 1600 block of Howard Street around 4:30 a.m. […]
allaccess.com
KSAN (107.7 The Bone)/San Francisco Brings Back Nikki Blakk For Afternoons
CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has brought back former BONE personality NIKKI BLAKK for afternoons replacing JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI who has left the station. BLAKK, who rocked KSAN for a decade until leaving in 2015 for the concert business, will start MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th. KSAN...
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
SFist
San Francisco Now the Only Major Metro Area In the U.S. Where Rents Are Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
Yeah, wow. Even though the city is far from the ghost town it was in the summer/fall of 2020, San Francisco is now the only one of 52 metro areas in the country with 1 million+ people where rents remain below March 2020 levels. It's probably not the case across...
