kq2.com
East Buchanan rolls to Class 1 state championship, making Bulldogs back-to-back champs
(COLUMBIA, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs defeated Adrian Saturday afternoon to win the Class 1 state football championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead and the domination continued in the second half. East Buchanan won 42-0. East Buchanan junior running back Trevor Klein scored the first two...
kq2.com
Benton edges Pirates, takes 5th in Savannah Invitational
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Benton Cardinals boys' basketball team battled back from an early first half deficit to edge out Platte County, 55-54, to take home fifth place in the Savannah Invitational Tournament. Platte County led Benton, 28-21, with about 1:30 to play in the second quarter. Cardinals' Zach Smith knocked...
kq2.com
St. Joseph Christian wins PVI Tournament championship behind strong defensive performance
(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian Lions girls' basketball team won the 2022 Platte Valley Invitational Tournament championship Friday night inside Bearcat Arena at Northwest Missouri State. The Lions outlasted a late comeback from Nodaway Valley to win, 42-36. Ella Bowman led the way for the Lions with 14 points....
kq2.com
East Buchanan aims to win 2nd straight State Title on Saturday
(GOWER, Mo) The Quest for 2 is within reach for the East Buchanan Bulldogs as this football team has yet again reached the Class 1 State Title Game. "Our mentality going into this year was we have to forget what we did last year, because that was last year, we just got to start new," said East Buchanan Junior, Gage Busby.
kq2.com
Cardinals win the Girls Basketball Savannah Invitational
(SAVANNAH, Mo) The Benton Cardinals faced off against the Pembroke Hill Raiders in the Savannah Invitational Girls Basketball Championship Game. The Cardinals trailed early 4-2 after a 3 by Pembroke Hill's Charlie Windmann, but after that it was all Benton early. The Cardinals took a 23-11 lead after the 1st...
kq2.com
New report shows Missouri #4 for most dangerous place for drivers
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new study from Forbes Advisor found that the state of Missouri ranks #4 for the most dangerous place for drivers. “And unfortunately, consistently, it appears that Missouri is always toward the top in those states that are having the most issues in regards to Highway Safety,” said Jon Nelson, Assistant to the State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer, Missouri Department of Transportation.
kq2.com
43rd annual Eagle Days at Loess Bluffs Wildlife Refuge
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services and the Missouri Department of Conservation join us to talk about Eagle Days. The event will run December 3 and December 4. The hours on Saturday are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday events will run from 10...
kq2.com
How to deter porch pirates from stealing holiday shipments
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holiday shopping season in full swing, protection of one's packages and mail should be at the top of the priority list. We spoke with local law enforcement. as well as local shipping providers to tell you their preferred delivery tips. “Security cameras are a big...
kq2.com
New Mexico offers free childcare to majority of population
CNN's Rene Marsh reports on New Mexico becoming the first state to offer free child care to most of its residents. It's also the first state to enshrine child care funding in its constitution, effectively making the service a universal right -- and perhaps offering a model for how other states could serve their youngest residents and working parents.
