Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mix96sac.com
The #1 Ice Rink in the U.S. is in Northern California
If ice skating is one of your family’s favorite Holiday activities, you live in a great area for it. Yes! Yelp says Northern California has some of the TOP ice rinks in the whole country. In fact, 3 of the Top 10 rinks are here. Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville was #10. South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe was #4. The #1 spot went to Snoopy’s Home Ice – Redwood Empire Ice Arena in Santa Rosa. Here’s the full list:
KCRA.com
Teen wounded in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are investigating the shooting of a teenager in Vacaville on Monday night. The shooting happened in the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane around 5 p.m. Vacaville police said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Those with information on the case are...
Minor shot in Vacaville Monday evening
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A minor was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Vacaville on Monday evening, the Vacaville Police Department said. VPD officers responded to the area of Rocky Hill Road and Holly Lane for the shooting. In a Facebook post at 6:07 p.m., VPD said the shooting had “just occurred.” KRON […]
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
mendofever.com
Early Morning Traffic Collision in Eastern Lake County Results in Major Injuries
The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicates a single-vehicle collision early this morning near the eastern Lake County town of Spring Valley resulted in major injuries. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:27 a.m. near the intersection of New Long Valley Road and Shasta Road before the “Cowboy Church”....
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles the East Bay
A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck the East Bay Saturday near Walnut Creek and Danville, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 p.m. and was centered 3.2 miles north, northeast of Diablo, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
Oakland sideshow takes over residential intersection
Police were called to the scene of a sideshow in a residential part of Oakland on Saturday morning, KRON4 has confirmed.
Antioch man dies after crash causes car to overturn, ejects him from vehicle
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – A 40-year-old man died Sunday morning after a two-car crash at an Antioch intersection that overturned his car and ejected him, police said.The collision was reported shortly after 10 a.m. at James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive, Antioch police said in a news release on Monday.Willie James Grady Swanson, of Antioch, was identified by the Contra Costa County coroner as the man who died in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and passenger in the other car were treated at a hospital for complaints of pain, police said. No other information about the collision was released by police.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Antioch police traffic unit at (925) 779-6864 or email Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antioch.gov.
Skyline View
Thuy comes home to the Bay Area
In my years living in the Bay, I have yet to experience a concert in the iconic Regency Ballroom. While names like Keshi and Niki have performed there this year, I didn’t get a chance to see them despite being an active listener to both singers. Never would I have thought that the first concert I attended at the Regency would be for an artist I knew little about. On the night of Nov. 26, I had the opportunity to see Thuy.
NBC Bay Area
Big Rig Driver Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash on I-880 in Oakland: CHP
The CHP is investigating a fiery and deadly crash that happened on an Oakland freeway early Saturday morning. The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 880 near the Broadway off-ramp. The CHP said two cars were racing down the highway, when one of them hit a big...
KTVU FOX 2
1 dead, 2 injured after cars collided near residential area in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. - One person was killed and at least two others were injured when two cars collided in Antioch Sunday alongside James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. Residents say this stretch of road is dangerous, and they want city leadership to step up and make safety changes. Neighbor Dave...
allaccess.com
KSAN (107.7 The Bone)/San Francisco Brings Back Nikki Blakk For Afternoons
CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has brought back former BONE personality NIKKI BLAKK for afternoons replacing JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI who has left the station. BLAKK, who rocked KSAN for a decade until leaving in 2015 for the concert business, will start MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th. KSAN...
Giant 200-Pound Bluefin Tuna Caught Off Coast of San Francisco in Wild Video
Some determined anglers pulled in a massive catch recently, scoring a huge bluefin tuna off the coast of San Francisco. A moment that one of the anglers in the group defines as “one of the most epic experiences.”. When 30-year-old San Jose California resident Adam Irino and three of...
Another bout of rain in the forecast for San Francisco Bay Area
Expect scattered showers again at the end of the week.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
The Antioch Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred along James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive. According to the officials, a pickup truck and a white BMW had collided with each other.
indybay.org
Bad Deal: Seeno's and Tagami's Newest Proposal for Concord
"Concord First", a partnership of Phil Tagami and the Seeno family, held the first of of two public meetings revealing their term sheet proposal for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. This is the last step in the process ahead of the January vote by Concord city council to finalize or cancel the contract with the development team.
Oakland man accused of being involved in homicide sought by police
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police are looking for a man who is a suspect in the shooting death of another man in late October, according to a press release from the Oakland Police Department. Juan Lopez, 26, of Oakland, is accused of being connected to the homicide of Pablo Garcia Junior. Junior was found […]
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
vallejosun.com
‘Out of control’: Vallejo police Lt. Steve Darden’s reputation for unchecked anger
VALLEJO – Lt. Steve Darden is one of the Vallejo Police Department’s longest serving and most decorated officers, having served on the force longer than any other officer but one. Earlier this year, he was picked to lead one of the department’s new geographical service areas and commands the patrol division in North Vallejo. In his 26 years in the department, he has been promoted three times and earned several good conduct medals.
Comments / 0