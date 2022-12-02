ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mac Jones rips Patriots’ play-calling during loss: ‘Throw the f—ing ball!’

By Ted Holmlund
 3 days ago

Frustrations seemed to get the better of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during their 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.

Jones was caught on camera during the Prime Video broadcast profanely expressing his frustration with the Patriots’ play-calling.

“Throw the f—ing ball!” a frustrated Jones appeared to say. “The quick game sucks!”

Jones told reporters after the game that he wanted the Patriots to throw the ball deeper down the field and regretted letting his frustration get the better of him.

“Obviously, I just kind of let my emotions get to me,” he said after the Patriots fell to 6-6, three games behind the Bills in the AFC East standings. “What I said was about throwing it deeper within the short game. I got to execute that part better. But it’s the short game that we kept going to, which is working. But I felt like we needed chunk plays. I shouted that out to kind of get everyone going. That’s emotional. That’s football. I’m passionate about this game.

“Obviously, you don’t want to let your emotions get the best of you. I think that’s pretty much it. It wasn’t directed at anybody. Just emotion coming out. We kind of needed a spark.”

Jones said he still was on the same page with Matt Patricia, who calls in the plays to him, despite his annoyance with how things were going.

“It was just [saying], ‘Let’s go for it, let’s be aggressive, let’s take those shots. Just go down fighting,’ Matty P was on the same page,” Jones said. “We kind of did it there at the end and moved it a little bit more.”

