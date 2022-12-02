Read full article on original website
Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022
For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Comedic Video Shares the History of the Famous Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
One store. One pole. Way too many accidents to sit down and count. Of course, I am talking about the infamous Walmart pole in Auburn, Maine. The pole that has taken down (well, really has been taken down) many vehicles with its beauty. I feel that I hear too many...
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
Popular Christmas Light Show at Westbrook, Maine Home Delayed by Windstorm
For the fifth year in a row, the Mead Family of Westbrook has put up a display of lights set to music that rivals anything Clark Griswold could have ever imagined. But this year, the powerful rain and winds we had on Wednesday evening have delayed the start of the shows of the weekend.
wabi.tv
Skow-Whoville brings holiday cheer to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A strange green creature took over one Central Maine town Saturday. Saturday, downtown Skowhegan was home to Skow-Whoville. There were special Grinch treats, gifts, and crafts for the entire family to enjoy. Whether you’re celebrating in Skow-Whoville, or taking a stroll downtown, organizers say Skowhegan is...
33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!
Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
Wedding Venue Potential? This Gorgeous Somerville, Maine Home on The Water is Exploding w/ Rustic Charm
Maine is home to some of the most diverse and gorgeous pieces of real estate not just in the county, but arguably the world. When we were scrolling through the Central Maine listings earlier today, there was one property that really jumped out at us. And it didn't just jump out for one reason in particular, but for several different ones.
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire
GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine
We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
Warm Fall? Portland and Augusta, Maine, Hit Record-Breaking November Temps
November has come and gone, and the temperatures only continue to inch their way colder and colder in December. The present chill in the air makes it almost hard to believe that real warm weather hit fall barely a few weeks ago, and in the case of Portland and Augusta, Maine, they broke their temperature records for the month of November.
WMTW
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
A Dog Became Famous for Ringing the Bell At This Biddeford, Maine, Lighthouse More Than a Century Ago
There are some stories in Maine's rich history that can put a smile on your face, and this is one of them. Wood Island Lighthouse in Saco Bay is incredible in its own right. It's the second oldest lighthouse in Maine and the 11th oldest lighthouse in the United States, and still shines a strong beacon of light today.
wabi.tv
The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Carscoops
Move Over 11ft8 Bridge, This Walmart Parking Lot Pole Has Been Hit At Least 45 Times
One small town in the great white north seems to have parking poles at its local Walmart that drivers can’t avoid hitting. A local recently posted more than 20 photos of accidents where drivers steered their vehicles into a stationary parking pole. All resulted in damage and some even caused vehicles to flip over.
thewestendnews.com
Portland Winter Storm Info & Regs 2022-23
City reminds residents of winter storm operations and regulations. The Portland Department of Public Works reports that they are ready for the season. Every year they plow and maintain over 560 lane miles of road. In addition, the Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Department cares for more than 100 miles of sidewalks!
Warm Up in Heated Snow Globes After Sledding, Ice Skating on This Maine Farm
‘Tis the season for winter activities and Maine is the outdoor adventure hub for all things snow. We’re the hot spot for hiking and water sports in the warmer months and we have the terrain for skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, and more all winter long. There are reasons our state...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
