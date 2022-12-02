ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

Comments / 2

Related
94.3 WCYY

Much Loved Maine Holiday Light Display Will Not Return In 2022

For years, Doctor Zeleniak (AKA Dr. Zee) and his team at Augusta Orthodontics have treated us to a magical Holiday lights display. We're not talking about a couple of strands of lights on the eaves of the building. This is the kind of lights display that would make Clark W. Griswold jealous!
Q97.9

Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine

It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
wabi.tv

Skow-Whoville brings holiday cheer to Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A strange green creature took over one Central Maine town Saturday. Saturday, downtown Skowhegan was home to Skow-Whoville. There were special Grinch treats, gifts, and crafts for the entire family to enjoy. Whether you’re celebrating in Skow-Whoville, or taking a stroll downtown, organizers say Skowhegan is...
Q97.9

33 Elmwood in Westbrook is Reopening!

Last May 33 Elmwood closed its doors forever. Well, they are back open for private events. It was so sad when 33 Elmwood closed its doors. First, they closed their doors to the public and then to private events. This is an excellent sign as private events are back!. Just...
94.9 HOM

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
960 The Ref

Up in smoke: Marijuana plant growing facility catches fire

GORHAM, Maine — This was not the proper way to light up. An overheated lamp caused a fire at a medical marijuana growing facility in southwestern Maine on Saturday night, authorities said. According to Gorham fire Chief Kenneth Fickett, the fire destroyed the plants and a grow room inside...
94.9 HOM

I am Shocked by Market Basket’s Prices in Westbrook, Maine

We are all familiar with the anxiety and frustration with shopping lately as prices continue to increase. I swear I go to the grocery store, buy three things, and somehow my total hits $25+. I’ll be putting things in my cart, mentally calculating it, and then I’ll be way off...
Q97.9

Warm Fall? Portland and Augusta, Maine, Hit Record-Breaking November Temps

November has come and gone, and the temperatures only continue to inch their way colder and colder in December. The present chill in the air makes it almost hard to believe that real warm weather hit fall barely a few weeks ago, and in the case of Portland and Augusta, Maine, they broke their temperature records for the month of November.
WMTW

Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement

JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
94.9 HOM

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
wabi.tv

The Rage Room in Winslow is the first of its kind in Central Maine

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - If you have some pent up anger or frustration to get out, a rage room in Winslow can help. Katelyn Allen is an ICU nurse. “I work in the hospital. I take care of patients. it is life or death, and that can really beat you down,” Allen said.
Carscoops

Move Over 11ft8 Bridge, This Walmart Parking Lot Pole Has Been Hit At Least 45 Times

One small town in the great white north seems to have parking poles at its local Walmart that drivers can’t avoid hitting. A local recently posted more than 20 photos of accidents where drivers steered their vehicles into a stationary parking pole. All resulted in damage and some even caused vehicles to flip over.
thewestendnews.com

Portland Winter Storm Info & Regs 2022-23

City reminds residents of winter storm operations and regulations. The Portland Department of Public Works reports that they are ready for the season. Every year they plow and maintain over 560 lane miles of road. In addition, the Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Department cares for more than 100 miles of sidewalks!
Q97.9

Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?

I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy