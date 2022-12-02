Read full article on original website
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
Moore County sheriff confirms power outage was intentional
Several residents of Richmond County are in the dark following a massive power outage in Moore County. Sheriff Ronnie Fields confirmed during a press conference Sunday that damage was done with firearms to at least two Duke Energy substations in Moore County. Jeff Brooks, a spokesman for Duke Energy said...
qcitymetro.com
Local nonprofit joins #JusticeForShanquella efforts
An upcoming rally is planned to keep attention on one Charlotte woman’s story. A local nonprofit will host a rally in search of answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte woman who died under mysterious circumstances while vacationing in Mexico. Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury,...
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
27-year-old woman reported missing from Darlington County, sheriff’s office says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman was reported missing by family members in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Brittany Williamson, 27, was last seen Saturday in the area of Harry Byrd Highway, DCSO said. If anyone has information on Williamson’s location, they are asked to call the Darlington County […]
2 charged, accused of selling drugs from Ellerbe home
ELLERBE — A man and woman are each facing felony drug charges following an investigation into “complaints concerning illegal activity” at a Dunn Street home. After making “numerous” controlled purchases from the home, investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2, according to a press release. The RCSO Special Response Team and investigators with the Rockingham Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit assisted.
‘It should never go’: Group fights to preserve historic Black school in Gaston County
CRAMERTON, N.C. — A group in Gaston County is fighting to preserve a town’s last standing one-room school that served African-American children, men and women. They worry that a vital piece of history in Cramerton’s Baltimore community could be lost. Fred Glenn is the owner of the...
wpde.com
1 person killed in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in an early crash Sunday morning on Ousleydale Road at Walton Way Drive in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trooper Nick Pye with SCHP said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, as both vehicles were traveling...
qcnews.com
Tega Cay councilman’s comments draw ire of community
TEGA CAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “Where is Scott? Where is Scott?!”. Neighbors in Tega Cay are looking for Councilman Scott Shirley. He called for a meeting at city hall with town citizens early Friday afternoon to discuss his controversial comments over the past year. “We had...
Catawba College offers Millbrook's Xavier Pugh
Raleigh, N.C. — Millbrook High School running back and defensive back Xavier Pugh received an offer from Catawba College on Monday. Pugh announced the offer on his Twitter account. Pugh is a senior at Millbrook, where he helped lead the Wildcats to the 4A eastern regional championship game, the...
triwnews.com
triwnews.com
UNC WR Josh Downs Not Sure on Future
CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- North Carolina junior wide receiver Josh Downs has a few decisions to make. As a projected first- or second-round selection in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, Downs could opt out of UNC's bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, play in the bowl game and enter the NFL Draft, or stay at UNC for another season.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland HC Mike Locksley reveals whether he will be participating in potential 'Mayo Dump'
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was asked Sunday whether or not he would be made available for a potential “Mayo Dump” at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. The Terps will face off against NC State, a team they have not played since 2014, when Maryland left the ACC for the B1G.
A Tarheels fan, a Tigers fan given unforgettable VIP football weekend by Charlotte non-profit
CHARLOTTE — Dream on 3, a Charlotte-based nonprofit, is partnering with the Atlantic Coast Conference of college football to surprise two superfans living with life-altering medical conditions, with a VIP weekend leading up to the ACC Championship game. Johnson, from Indian Land, is a massive Clemson fan and greatly...
Live updates: Two TDs in 66 seconds gives Clemson lead over UNC in ACC title game
Charlotte, N.C. — North Carolina scored first in Saturday night's ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, but a quarterback change by Clemson sparked the Tigers, who led 14-7 after the first quarter. After consecutive three-and-outs on its first two possessions, Clemson turned to true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik moved...
triwnews.com
Rocky River Defeats Cuthbertson 62-59 At The Ravens Nest
MINT HILL, NC – The Rocky River Ravens boys basketball team beat a scrappy Cuthbertson team from Union County in a non-conference contest 62-59 at home recently. The Ravens (CMS Athletics) are now 3-0 on the season. They definitely put their reputation on the line as the #13 ranked team in 4A West Basketball when they went head to head against a solid and feisty Cavalier basketball team who opened their season on the road.
Taylor's Take: Outcoached and Outclassed
CHARLOTTE --- After the past two weeks, expectations weren’t high for North Carolina against a team that was better across the board, but even by those standards, this was an absolute drubbing with the Clemson Tigers beating the Tar Heels in the ACC Championship by a final score of 39-10. The cold hard truth is that North Carolina starts practically every game at a coaching disadvantage. It’s why App State scored 40 points in a single quarter, why Georgia Tech and NC State could come into Chapel Hill and win with quarterbacks that no one had ever heard of, or why they don’t even look competitive when up against a team that has out-recruited them. Getting out-coached in losses has been a constant. The difference in the wins and the losses is that Drake Maye’s performances couldn’t bail them out.
247Sports
Maryland Football's bowl bid, opponent announced
Maryland football's bowl plans are set. The Terps will face N.C. state in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, it was announced on Sunday. The game is set for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Dec. 30. It's the second consecutive year the Terps have made a bowl game. While that...
