Louisiana (6-6, Sun Belt) vs Houston (7-5, American Athletic), Dec. 23, 3 p.m. ET. Louisiana: Michael Jefferson caught 51 passes for 810 yards with seven touchdowns. Houston: QB Clayton Tune is tied for the national lead in passing touchdowns (37). He is second in points responsible per game (21.5), third in total offense (361.2) and fifth in passing yards (3,845) and completions per game (26.33).

