Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily
‘Fishing Was His Life’: Centering Black livelihoods in the fishing industry
Anyone passing by the Henry Art Gallery over the past few months has likely noticed a unique mural of a fish market selling body parts on the exterior of the building. This provocative piece is part of the Henry’s current exhibition, Nina Chanel Abney: “Fishing Was His Life,” at the museum through March 2023.
The Daily
Concert review: Peach Pit brings down the house at the Moore Theater
Nothing screams Peach Pit quite like hair-flipping for a minute straight and promptly dropping important equipment into the standing pit. On Nov. 28, Peach Pit kicked off the second leg of their “Right Down the Street” tour at the Moore Theater in downtown Seattle. Peach Pit, a Canadian indie band with an eclectic sound, has been captivating audiences since 2016 with the breakthrough of their self-titled track “Peach Pit.” Propelled to stardom partially due to their mind-blowing live performances, the band has a reputation for on-stage fun as well as a general sense of chaos.
Comments / 0