Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Ukraine reports new barrage of widespread Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country Monday, an attack that was anticipated as Russia seeks to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure with the approach of winter. Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water. “The enemy is again attacking the territory of Ukraine with missiles!” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, wrote on Telegram. Air raid alerts sounded across the country, and authorities urged people to take shelter.
WKRC
Putin soiled himself after falling down stairs, report claims
WASHINGTON (TND) — Russian President Vladimir Putin fell down the stairs and soiled himself at his official residence, a report claims. According to the anti-Kremlin Telegram channel "General SVR," Putin's mishap took place on Wednesday evening. The report sources the claims to informants within Putin's security team. "General SVR"...
Explosions rock Russian air bases; Financial Times names Zelenskyy 'person of the year': Ukraine live updates
Explosions rocked two air bases in western Russia on Monday, including a base that houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers. Live updates.
China’s watershed moment
Chinese President Xi Jinping is quashing youth-led, anti-regime protests by swamping protest sites with security forces and systematically hunting down protesters through the tools of digital surveillance, including mobile and social-media data. Yet the protesters have already sent Xi a resounding message — that his increasing authoritarianism will not go unchallenged at the grassroots level.
Why Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Are Trading Higher Today?
A collective outcry from people across China against its Covid controls led to partial redemption from China’s government and its leader, Xi Jinping. Nationwide protests translated into gradual ease in restrictions signaling toward possible economic reopening as it treaded into the fourth year of the pandemic, CNN reports. Since...
China party officials pay respects to former leader Jiang
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top officials paid their respects Monday to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at age 96. State broadcaster CCTV showed Xi, his predecessor Hu Jintao and others bowing to Jiang’s body at a military hospital...
Comments / 0