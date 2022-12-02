James Krause has gone from a well-respected name to one who can no longer train fighters in a very short amount of time. On Friday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship released a pair of statements – one from UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell to fighters and their teams, and the other in a public release – to further explain the steps taken regarding the irregular betting activity surrounding UFC Fight Night 214. At that November event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Darrick Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan saw some unusual betting activity within hours of the match, and Minner succumbed to an injury that led to a quick TKO loss. Sportsbooks turned to the Nevada State Athletic Commission and betting firm U.S. Integrity to review the matter, in which the former suspended the license of Minner’s coach, Krause.

2 DAYS AGO