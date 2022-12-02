Read full article on original website
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
MMA Fighting
Matt Brown: Conor McGregor doing nothing wrong except exploiting a ‘loophole’ in USADA’s drug testing policy
Conor McGregor has stirred a lot of controversy lately after it was revealed that he had removed himself from the UFC’s anti-doping program while recovering from a broken leg suffered in his most recent fight. While the former two-division champion has to undergo six months of drug testing before...
worldboxingnews.net
Critics proven absolutely right after Tyson Fury wins shameful bout
Tyson Fury can have no complaints over criticism after his victory against Derek Chisora played out exactly how his detractors predicted. “The Gypsy King” dominated Derek Chisora to the point where his British rival could have suffered permanent damage. At one point, the fight was so one-sided many boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Brandon Moreno reacts after the UFC announces fighters can’t have James Krause as their coach: “Waiting for justice”
Brandon Moreno has reacted to the news that he can no longer have James Krause in his corner or as a coach. After Moreno lost his trilogy fight to Deiveson Figueiredo he looked for a change in gyms and settled on Glory MMA in Missouri. According to Krause, the relationship happened throughout their time seeing each other in Vegas, and since then the two started to work with one another.
worldboxingnews.net
Oleksandr Usyk to lay down undisputed Tyson Fury UK challenge
WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022, Oleksandr Usyk, is set to lay an undisputed challenge down to Tyson Fury at Tottenham Stadium in London on Saturday night. Usyk, who flew in from Ukraine on Friday, accepted the WBN trophy before settling into his hotel. The unified heavyweight champion will now be ringside as Fury takes on Derek Chisora in a meaningless trilogy.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
worldboxingnews.net
Juan Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez in close trilogy encounter
Juan Estrada won a legendary trilogy against Roman Gonzalez, taking a twelve-round majority decision in an excellent clash for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. The event occurred on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the first two rounds, it was all Estrada, with minor...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson ex-trainer rips Fury-Chisora ‘dangerous pension fight’
Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas blasted the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight as the sickening beating unfolded on Saturday night. Atlas, who oversaw Tyson’s early boxing years before evolving into a respected analyst and coach in his own right, wasn’t happy with proceedings in the UK.
worldboxingnews.net
Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating
Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Top Rank snap up blue-chip stars Brian Norman Jr. and Rohan Polanco
Top Rank has signed a pair of undefeated standouts, Atlanta-born welterweight Brian Norman Jr. and Dominican junior welterweight Rohan Polanco, to multi-fight promotional agreements. Norman and Polanco will make their Top Rank debuts Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino on the ESPN+-streamed undercard of the heavyweight main event...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Kelly dominates Troy Williamson for British title triumph
Last night, it was Josh Kelly’s (12-1-1, 7 KOs) world and we were just living in it. A flawless performance from the Sunderland man saw him make light work of a tremendously gifted opponent in the dethroned Troy Williamson (19-1-1, 14 KOs). However, the British Super Welterweight Championship is...
Joe Rogan Reacts to Liver King Controversy, Accuses The Rock of Steroid Use; ‘He’s Preposterously Jacked’
Joe Rogan was far from surprised when famous internet star Liver King was outed for having an incredibly expensive steroid regimen. On the latest episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience‘ podcast, the longtime UFC commentator took aim at Brian Johnson, better known as the Liver King. Johnson is an internet celebrity who promotes an ‘ancestral method’ of living to achieve peak physical fitness. Recently, it was revealed in leaked emails that Johnson had a $11,000 per month steroid habit, using performance-enhancing drugs to keep up the physical frame he claimed to get from eating raw meat and living a primal lifestyle.
worldboxingnews.net
Daniel Dubois saved by early bell, UK loophole and rotten stoppage
Daniel Dubois retained the meaningless secondary WBA heavyweight title due to a loophole in the rules of his fight with Kevin Lerena. Questions hit social media after the first round as South African former cruiserweight Lerena battered Dubois all over the ring. Knocking Dubois down three times, the fight should...
Yardbarker
All Fighters Trained by Coach James Krause Prohibited From Competing in UFC Events
James Krause has gone from a well-respected name to one who can no longer train fighters in a very short amount of time. On Friday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship released a pair of statements – one from UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell to fighters and their teams, and the other in a public release – to further explain the steps taken regarding the irregular betting activity surrounding UFC Fight Night 214. At that November event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Darrick Minner vs. Nuerdanbieke Shayilan saw some unusual betting activity within hours of the match, and Minner succumbed to an injury that led to a quick TKO loss. Sportsbooks turned to the Nevada State Athletic Commission and betting firm U.S. Integrity to review the matter, in which the former suspended the license of Minner’s coach, Krause.
worldboxingnews.net
Abel Mendoza to feature on Manny Pacquiao undercard
Abel Mendoza Undefeated Super Featherweight 33-0 Fights In South Korea. Mendoza has won the WBC regional feather weight title, American Boxing Federation Continental American Feather title, and other multiple titles. It has been a dream of Mendoza to be feature in such an legendary fight card. Mendoza says Pacquiao was...
England's Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after intruders break into family home
England soccer star Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after intruders broke into his family home, Surrey Police told CNN on Monday.
