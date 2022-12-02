Read full article on original website
US college hoops game clashes with World Cup fever in London
LONDON (AP) — Kentucky and Michigan finally played their London game, but organizers aren’t exactly running a fast break to get back to the British capital. The Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase was delayed because of the coronavirus, and then Sunday’s game tipped off an hour before England played Senegal in the World Cup. Basketball Hall of Fame president and CEO John Doleva says “we’ve certainly had our hurdles.” The Wildcats beat Michigan 73-69 in the marquee game at O2 Arena before 8,242 fans as part of a doubleheader that featured Marist against Maine earlier. That’s less than half the sold-out crowds of the regular-season NBA games held at the O2 between 2011 and 2019.
World Cup: Neymar set to return as Brazil faces South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and is expected to return to the starting lineup for Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday. Neymar was back training Sunday and showed no signs of the injury during the time in which the session was open to the media. Coach Tite had said earlier in the day that Neymar would play if all went well in the team’s final training session before the match against South Korea. Tite said he plans to use Neymar from the start instead of as a substitute.
