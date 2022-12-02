Dean Guitars founder Dean Zelinsky has opined on the difference between Eddie Van Halen and Yngwie Malmsteen as guitar musicians. In a new interview with Loudwire, Zelinsky argued that skill is not the only measurement of greatness, opining that becoming an iconic rock star takes much more than just becoming the world’s greatest bedroom guitar player. “Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page, Jimi Hendrix – all great players but reached iconic status due to their hit songs. Yngwie Malmsteen, Joe Bonamassa…great players, but no hit songs,” Zelinsky began.

4 DAYS AGO