Related
Rare 'new' 1989 Pontiac Trans Am surfaces for sale
A 1989 Pontiac Trans Am Indy 500 Pace Car replica that's been preserved with just 178 miles on its odometer has been listed for sale in Nebraska.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s Elon Musk congratulates Ford for 150k Mustang Mach-E milestone
The road to full electric mobility is paved with innovation, a lot of demand, and tons of hard work. This is something that Ford seems to be learning with the Mustang Mach-E, as the company just produced the 150,000th unit of the all-electric crossover. That’s not a bad number at all, especially considering the doubts that surrounded the vehicle and its controversial Mustang badge.
hypebeast.com
This Collection of 1970s Datsun Z Cars Is What JDM Heaven Looks Like
Welcome to vintage JDM heaven, as a collection of ’70s Datsun Z cars heading to auction courtesy of Bring a Trailer have just surfaced. As the world gears up for the wider rollout of the Nissan 400Z, interest in Z cars is at an all-time high. Couple that with the ever-growing love for all things JDM, subsequently driving up the prices of models like the Nissan Skyline GT-R and the Toyota Supra, and BaT’s new collection offering is enough to whet the appetite of any true petrolhead.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
The Chevrolet Montana is a tiny double-decker truck you can't buy in the U.S.
The 2023 Chevrolet Montana is a compact pickup designed for South America and emerging markets that features an innovative configurable cargo bed.
Autoblog
Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover
The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
Roadster Shop Introduces Ready-Made Modern Chassis For Chevy K5 Blazer
Roadster Shop (RS) has become the go-to destination for custom restomod builds. In recent months, it provided the chassis for the Ford Eluminator Concept, and the Ringbrothers used its services for a couple of its amazing SEMA 2022 builds. The famous shop also provides thousands of ready-made chassis for the...
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
techeblog.com
Tesla Model S Plaid Takes On Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 in a Drag Racing Showdown
The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles pit a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 in a drag racing showdown for a charity fundraising event. Unplugged Performance installed a few tweaks on the Tesla to ready it for the match ups, and aesthetically, it features a carbon fiber wide body kit and 21-inch wheels.
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
Top Speed
Watch As The Ford F-150 Raptor R and Ram TRX Trade Blows On And Off The Road
Ford has offered the F-Series since 1948, while Ram only unveiled its truck in 1981. So, it may seem that Ford has a huge advantage over Ram. But, when it comes to high-performance trucks, Ram hit the market with the 1500 TRX a few months earlier, meaning it stole the heart of a few more clients before Ford launched the F-150 Raptor R. On paper, the two trucks are almost identical, but when it comes to performing on-road and off-road there might be something that differentiates them. The guys over Throttle House aimed to find out by pitting the two high-performance trucks against each other in a direct drag race to see which one tops the performance charts.
