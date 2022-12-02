Ford has offered the F-Series since 1948, while Ram only unveiled its truck in 1981. So, it may seem that Ford has a huge advantage over Ram. But, when it comes to high-performance trucks, Ram hit the market with the 1500 TRX a few months earlier, meaning it stole the heart of a few more clients before Ford launched the F-150 Raptor R. On paper, the two trucks are almost identical, but when it comes to performing on-road and off-road there might be something that differentiates them. The guys over Throttle House aimed to find out by pitting the two high-performance trucks against each other in a direct drag race to see which one tops the performance charts.

