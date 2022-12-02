Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Elton John's last show and a Ticketmaster apology
"Black Panther -- Wakanda Forever" remains the top movie in the U.S. and Canada. The sequel to the 2018 Marvel Comics adaptation earned just over 67-million-dollars in its second weekend in North America's theaters. Coming in second is "The Menu" which opened with nine-million-dollars followed by the faith-based film "The Chosen Season 3 -- Episodes One and Two" with just over eight-million-dollars. Rounding out the Top Five are "Black Adam" followed by "Ticket to Paradise."
Elton John to end UK touring career with headline show at Glastonbury 2023
Elton John is set to end his UK touring career with a bang.The music icon has been confirmed as a headline act for Glastonbury 2023, taking to the Pyramid Stage for his last-ever British gig.It will mark the end of what he has promised will be a “spectacular” farewell tour next summer.In a statement announcing the show, he said: “There is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans.“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Primavera Sound releases 2023 festival line upOne person arrested after couple beaten at Elton John concert in Los AngelesQatar: Dua Lipa speaks out over 'speculation' around World Cup performance
Elton John Plays Final US Concert: Images, Set List
Elton John has played his final U.S. concert, delivering a rousing farewell set at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Over the corse of more than two and half hours, the music legend performed many of his most beloved tracks. The night opened with the classic 1974 chart-topping single "Bennie and the Jets," before then rolling into an emphatic rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom." "I Guess That's Why They Call it the Blues," "Tiny Dancer" and "Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" were among the further highlights in a set that was full of them (complete set list can be found below).
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wonderwall.com
Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI
Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close
Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain.The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25.The festival tweeted: “We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final U.K. show of his last ever tour.”Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest Engand to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. Last year’s lineup...
King Charles grants himself important title formerly held by Prince Philip
King Charles' new title wasn't held by the Queen - so what does this unprecedented move mean for the centuries-old title?
Aerosmith cancel Las Vegas show hours before they were due on stage after Steven Tyler falls ill
Aerosmith have cancelled a show hours before they were due to take the stage, after Steven Tyler fell ill.The band were scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday (3 December) at the Dolby Live venue.Hours before they were due to come on stage, however, Aerosmith issued a statement stating that the show had been cancelled.The statement said that frontman Tyler, 74, was “feeling unwell and unable to perform”.“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” they wrote.They assured fans that Tyler...
Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’
Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was...
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
NME
Dua Lipa says her third album has “taken a complete turn”
Dua Lipa has said that her upcoming third album has “taken a complete turn” since she began working on it. Back in March, the pop star revealed during an interview with Elton John that the follow-up to the acclaimed ‘Future Nostalgia’ (2020) was “50 per cent done”. “I’m very excited about some of the new songs,” she said.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
Robbie Williams to headline outdoor concert at King’s Sandringham estate
Robbie Williams is set to headline the first large-scale live music event at the royal estate of Sandringham next summer, it has been confirmed.The pop megastar, 48, will be joined at the concert on August 26 by a number of “special guests” who have yet to be announced, organisers said.Giles Cooper, from Heritage Live, said: “It’s been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a concert for the legendary Robbie Williams and the thing about Robbie is that he keeps getting better and better.“His 2022 Arena tour show was the best I’d ever seen him perform and for...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
The journey towards a fairer Britain starts now | Keir Starmer
Labour will, says its leader, set the country on a more dynamic path by handing powers to cities and regions and reining in the unaccountable cliques of Westminster – beginning on Monday
BBC
Ricky Ponting health scare: Australia icon returns to commentary
Australia legend Ricky Ponting has returned to work a day after a health scare while commentating on his country's Test against West Indies. The former Australia captain, 47, was rushed to hospital on Friday after complaining of chest pains. "I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a...
BBC
World Cup: Reaction to England's 3-0 win & looking ahead to France match
It's fast approaching 3pm in Qatar and England's players are about to step out into the heat to train. Driving this live text to a close is my colleague Lorraine McKenna. England v France (19:00 GMT, Sat) We hear a lot about the England player’s preparation for penalties during a...
England's Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after intruders break into family home
England soccer star Raheem Sterling is returning home from the World Cup in Qatar after intruders broke into his family home, Surrey Police told CNN on Monday.
BBC
Matt Hancock: It’s a pleasure to be back… and well-fed
Matt Hancock has returned to his day job as an MP after three weeks in the TV jungle as a contestant on ITV's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was teased about his stint on the reality TV show as he made a speech in a near-empty House of Commons chamber.
BBC
Large-scale 3D projections illuminate Leicester
Large-scale 3D moving projections with a festive twist are to illuminate a city centre. The display Paint to Pixel (Christmas Edition) is due to take place in Green Dragon Square, Leicester, until Christmas Eve. Organisers said the animated murals would have a distinctly Christmas theme. Previous versions of the displays...
