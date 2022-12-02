Fun Dog Show draws crowd of humans and pets

CAMBRIDGE — On Oct. 22, the annual Fun Dog Show was held at a new location, the American Legion, Cambridge. The day was perfect for this fun, family event, and many came to show off their precious pups.

The show was in a new location, but traditions were in place, opening with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the blessing of the dogs by Reverend Susie Leight. Also, back to emcee the event was Sen. Addie Eckardt, backed up by DJ James Thompson. Special guest, Pinkie, the dynamic dog, was on hand to entertain and do tricks to spur on the fun.