BBC
North Lincs and Goole NHS Trust still requires improvement, says CQC
A health trust which runs hospitals in Grimsby, Scunthorpe and Goole has been told it must improve further. Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visited Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG) in June and July. Overall, the trust retained its "requires improvement" grading, as inspectors highlighted delays for emergency...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
BBC
NHS: Ambulance delays as paramedic holds for GP
When ambulance crews bring patients to hospital they are meant to be able to handover their patients to A&E staff within 15 minutes. But an analysis by the BBC shows by late November more than 11,000 ambulances were spending over an hour stuck in queues outside hospital every week. That...
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
BBC
Gwent Police: Family of racism probe policemen no trust in force
The family of a former Gwent Police officer at the centre of an investigation into corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia have said they have no trust in the police. Ricky Jones appeared to be a respected officer with Gwent Police, before he retired in 2017. He took his own life...
BBC
Marian Clode: Farm to face trial after teacher killed by cow
A farming company is to face a trial after a primary school teacher was killed by a cow. Marian Clode was flipped over a fence as she walked along a path during a family break in Northumberland in 2016. The 61-year-old, of Greater Manchester, had been staying at a holiday...
BBC
Ipswich stroke patient forced to take bus faces housing issue
A stroke patient forced to take a bus to hospital because no ambulances were available might no longer be able to live at home, according to his wife. Lauren Matthews said her husband Gavin was currently unable to walk and their flat was no longer fit for purpose. The East...
Housing Secretary vows to hold landlords to account following death of toddler
Housing Secretary Michael Gove has vowed to hold landlords to account following the death of a two-year-old boy who suffered prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat.Awaab Ishak, two, died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom flat where he lived with parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.At an inquest on Tuesday, senior coroner Joanne Kearsley said his death should be a “defining moment” for the housing sector.In a statement to the House of Commons on Wednesday, Mr Gove said: “Awaab’s death does make painfully clear why we...
BBC
Stephen Doughty: Police 'standing by its decision' in MP's diazepam case
South Wales Police says it is "standing by its original decision", after it was asked to re-examine why it treated a man cautioned for supplying diazepam to an MP differently to the politician himself. Labour's Stephen Doughty admitted last year asking Byron Long for the prescription-only drug on one occasion.
The NHS is failing older patients by keeping them trapped in their beds
If you’re an older person in hospital right now waiting for social care to help get you home, then you’re in trouble. A recent Guardian survey found that in some parts of the country one in three beds are occupied by people who are trapped there waiting for care to be arranged.
BBC
Gwent Police: Mark Drakeford backs racism-probe force chief
The chief constable of under-fire Gwent Police has been given the full support of First Minister Mark Drakeford. The force is at the centre of two probes over claims of corruption, racism, misogyny and homophobia. Four officers have been suspended after messages were found on the phone of retired policeman...
BBC
Cornwall care home workers appeal for recognition of skills
The boss of a chain of Cornish care homes is calling for care workers to be given greater recognition in a bid to encourage staff to stay in the sector. Recruitment difficulties are impacting hospital discharge rates and ambulance waiting times. Care home staff described a "two-tier system" which fails...
‘Chaotic’: Councils slash emergency help for poorest to just 98p per head
Emergency local council help for families in crisis has been slashed to just 98p per head, while 14 million people have nowhere to turn after schemes were axed altogether.New research by poverty campaigners has exposed how badly funded and “chaotic” local welfare schemes are failing to reach residents in need, even as the cost of living crisis grows.It reveals that help with emergencies such as a lack of clothing or furniture, or a broken washing machine, has plunged by a quarter to only 98p per head in England – with one Conservative-run authority spending just 2p.In stark contrast, councils...
Woman, 85, with broken hip ‘forced to wait 26 hours to get into A&E after 14 hour ambulance delay’
An 85-year-old woman was forced to wait 40 hours to be admitted to hospital after breaking her hip, her daughter says, as response times and A&E waiting lengths reached record levels.Marianna Flint said her mother, Koulla Mechanikos, waited an “agonising” 14 hours for an ambulance to arrive and was then stuck for 26 hours in the vehicle outside hospital, after falling at her home in August.Ms Mechanikos was left in “excruciating pain” lying on the floor overnight and had surgery upon her admission, Ms Flint said.She was given pain relief once the ambulance finally arrived – but then found...
Ambulance workers to strike, further disrupting UK health service
LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's health service faces further disruption in December after thousands of ambulance workers represented by three different trade unions voted for strike action in disputes over pay and conditions.
Care workers hit back at Matt Hancock’s claim staff brought Covid to care homes
Care workers have hit back at claims by the former health secretary Matt Hancock that the Covid virus was brought into homes by infected staff. In his book, the Pandemic Diaries, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail, Hancock said only a small proportion of cases were caused by his decision to discharge patients from hospital without testing.
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
