ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia

Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Then-No. 1 Max Dean suffers back-to-back losses, but Penn State wrestling teammates have his back

Max Dean was one of five Penn State national champions in the 2022 National Championships, but he didn’t look like it after a rough weekend against Rider and Lehigh. Dean lost to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird on Friday in a 3-1 sudden victory decision, which was followed up by an 11-9 decision loss to Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard, who transferred out of the Nittany Lions’ program this offseason.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois

Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse

Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win

In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Trio of Penn State women's hockey players earn CHA weekly honors

Penn State earned three of four CHA player of the week honors after two big victories over Syracuse. Tessa Janecke was CHA Rookie of the Week after a big series. She had one goal and three assists against the Orange and managed to propel her point total to 22 points on the year. She had a combined 47.9% face off percentage from the dot this past weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah

Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy