Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to continue NCAA Tournament run while embracing the moment
With the Sweet 16 on the horizon, Penn State’s tournament run could get even sweeter with an upset win over top-seeded Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions and Badgers battled twice during the regular season with the latter sweeping the season series. Despite Wisconsin sweeping the blue and white on Sept....
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball faces adversity head on with upcoming games against Indiana, West Virginia
Adversity can either make or break a team, and Penn State is facing a whole lot of it ahead of a stretch of games in Happy Valley. After posting its best start since 1996, going 7-0 to begin the 2022-23 season, the Lady Lions have lost back-to-back games ahead of a pair of matchups with No. 4 Indiana and a one-loss West Virginia squad in the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
After 2 losses, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Indiana, West Virginia
Penn State has seemingly hit a roadblock after a perfect 7-0 start to its season. The best start for the program since the 1996-97 season, expectations for the Lady Lions have slowly risen as the year goes on and conference play begins. With two big opportunities last week against Virginia...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to extend tournament run against familiar Big Ten foe
One of the most entertaining parts of sports is lower-seeded teams shocking the nation with a signature win in a “David vs. Goliath” matchup. Penn State will try to become the story's protagonist this week as an underdog, looking to spoil the party against the No. 1 seed Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Digital Collegian
Trio of veterans lead Penn State field hockey to successful year of key wins, NCAA semifinal finish
Reflecting on Penn State’s season, standout players on offense, in the midfield and on defense contributed to the most successful team since 2007. During the regular season, the Nittany Lions went 15-2, their winningest record since 2012 when they went 16-4. The blue and white started its season with...
Digital Collegian
Then-No. 1 Max Dean suffers back-to-back losses, but Penn State wrestling teammates have his back
Max Dean was one of five Penn State national champions in the 2022 National Championships, but he didn’t look like it after a rough weekend against Rider and Lehigh. Dean lost to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird on Friday in a 3-1 sudden victory decision, which was followed up by an 11-9 decision loss to Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard, who transferred out of the Nittany Lions’ program this offseason.
Digital Collegian
Holland, Willams, Elisaia earn All-Northeast Region recognition for Penn State women’s volleyball
While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars. Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Digital Collegian
After splitting home series with now-No. 15 Ohio State, Penn State men's hockey enters USCHO top 5
The climb continues slowly but surely for Penn State. For the first time since 2018, the Nittany Lions are ranked in the top five after a series split against Ohio State over the weekend. The blue and white moved up to No. 5 in the USCHO rankings, jumping conference-foe Michigan...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois
Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse
Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Digital Collegian
Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win
In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entrance to transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal window opened on Monday, and a Penn State defensive back has added his name to the list of Nittany Lions to enter it. Cornerback Jeffery Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal. A former 3-star recruit out of Bristol, Connecticut, Davis Jr. appeared in just one...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's hockey players earn CHA weekly honors
Penn State earned three of four CHA player of the week honors after two big victories over Syracuse. Tessa Janecke was CHA Rookie of the Week after a big series. She had one goal and three assists against the Orange and managed to propel her point total to 22 points on the year. She had a combined 47.9% face off percentage from the dot this past weekend.
Digital Collegian
Freshman Tessa Janecke earns Penn State women's hockey's 1st nod to USNT for December Rivalry Series
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke made Penn State history on Monday. Janecke was named the United States National Team roster for the December Rivalry Series. Janecke will represent the red, white and blue as the first player in Nittany Lion history to play in the series, doing so while making her debut with the National Team.
Digital Collegian
No. 12 Penn State captures series sweep with offensive explosion against Syracuse
No. 12 Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena to take on Syracuse in Game 2 of its third CHA series this year. The blue and white won 11-3 against the Orange while seeing a season-high in scoring. The Nittany Lions moved to 13-8-1 after capturing their second conference sweep...
Digital Collegian
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day. Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah
Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling shakes off slow start to defeat Lehigh on the road
Penn State continued its road trip with a match against Lehigh on Sunday. The Nittany Lions won 24-12 after a sluggish first half. Penn State got its day started with Gary Steen taking on No. 26 Carter Bailey from Lehigh. Steen and Bailey were evenly matched throughout the bout, with...
