Max Dean was one of five Penn State national champions in the 2022 National Championships, but he didn’t look like it after a rough weekend against Rider and Lehigh. Dean lost to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird on Friday in a 3-1 sudden victory decision, which was followed up by an 11-9 decision loss to Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard, who transferred out of the Nittany Lions’ program this offseason.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO