Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps its ranking in USCHO poll after sweeping Syracuse
Penn State remained at the No. 12 spot in the USCHO Division I women’s hockey rankings on Monday despite a weekend sweep over Syracuse. Entering Saturday’s matchup, the Nittany Lions held a 5-30-8 all-time record against the Orange but quickly established themselves as the better squad with a 4-0 victory. Forward Kiara Zanon picked up a goal and two assists during the contest.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball looks to extend tournament run against familiar Big Ten foe
One of the most entertaining parts of sports is lower-seeded teams shocking the nation with a signature win in a “David vs. Goliath” matchup. Penn State will try to become the story's protagonist this week as an underdog, looking to spoil the party against the No. 1 seed Wisconsin at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey’s coaching staff recognized by NFHCA after historic season
Penn State’s coaching staff was recognized as the NFHCA’s Mideast Region Coaching Staff of the Year on Tuesday afternoon. The recognition comes after coach Charlene Morrett-Curtis and her staff led the Nittany Lions to a 17-4 record in 2022 and a berth in the NCAA Tournament’s semifinal, where they lost to future national champion North Carolina.
Digital Collegian
After 2 losses, Penn State women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Indiana, West Virginia
Penn State has seemingly hit a roadblock after a perfect 7-0 start to its season. The best start for the program since the 1996-97 season, expectations for the Lady Lions have slowly risen as the year goes on and conference play begins. With two big opportunities last week against Virginia...
Digital Collegian
Trio of veterans lead Penn State field hockey to successful year of key wins, NCAA semifinal finish
Reflecting on Penn State’s season, standout players on offense, in the midfield and on defense contributed to the most successful team since 2007. During the regular season, the Nittany Lions went 15-2, their winningest record since 2012 when they went 16-4. The blue and white started its season with...
Digital Collegian
Three Penn State men's soccer standouts take home All-North Region honors despite letdown year
Despite a disappointing season on the field, Penn State had three of its individual players garner postseason honors. Three Nittany Lions were named to the All-North Region teams, including junior forward and team captain Peter Mangione, who was named to the second team. Junior defender Femi Awodesu and graduate student...
Digital Collegian
Then-No. 1 Max Dean suffers back-to-back losses, but Penn State wrestling teammates have his back
Max Dean was one of five Penn State national champions in the 2022 National Championships, but he didn’t look like it after a rough weekend against Rider and Lehigh. Dean lost to Rider’s No. 12 Ethan Laird on Friday in a 3-1 sudden victory decision, which was followed up by an 11-9 decision loss to Lehigh’s No. 9 Michael Beard, who transferred out of the Nittany Lions’ program this offseason.
Digital Collegian
Career 1st hat trick for captain Kiara Zanon leads Penn State women's hockey to program-record 11 goals
Following Penn State’s 4-0 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, coach Jeff Kampersal expressed his sentiment that, oftentimes in this conference, the team that wins Game 1 comes out a bit flat the next day. Well, the message was very clearly received by his players, as they came out playing...
Digital Collegian
Gadowsky commends Penn State men’s hockey for ‘6 really good periods’ despite 2nd game loss to Ohio State
Following Saturday’s game against Ohio State, Penn State men’s hockey dropped to 14-4-0 with a 4-3 loss in the weekend finale. Guy Gadowsky recounts the “self-inflicted wounds” from Saturday’s game, as the team failed to take advantage of two power plays. Gadowsky mostly highlights the...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Tessa Janecke earns Penn State women's hockey's 1st nod to USNT for December Rivalry Series
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke made Penn State history on Monday. Janecke was named the United States National Team roster for the December Rivalry Series. Janecke will represent the red, white and blue as the first player in Nittany Lion history to play in the series, doing so while making her debut with the National Team.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry is “begging” Penn State men’s basketball fans to fill BJC ahead of Big Ten play
It’s no coincidence that some of the toughest environments in college basketball are home to some of the most competitive programs. When the Bryce Jordan Center became Penn State’s home court in 1996, it became more difficult to fill its 15,000 seats for games than it was to meet the 6,846-person capacity of its former arena, Rec Hall.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees risers and fallers in most recent InterMat rankings
Several of Penn State’s grapplers found themselves moving in InterMat’s newest rankings. For the 149 class, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness rose three spots to No. 17, with a perfect 6-0 start on the season. At 165, fellow redshirt freshman Alex Facundo rose two spots from No. 17...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball opens Big Ten play at home against Michigan State, hits road for Illinois
Coming off of a thrilling double-overtime loss to Clemson, Penn State opens Big Ten play with two of the toughest teams in the conference. The Nittany Lions kick off the week’s action against Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bryce Jordan Center before traveling to Champaign, Illinois, to take on the Fighting Illini on noon Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Great play at net from Kashauna Williams, Zoe Weatherington leads Penn State women's volleyball to win
In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game. The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling shakes off slow start to defeat Lehigh on the road
Penn State continued its road trip with a match against Lehigh on Sunday. The Nittany Lions won 24-12 after a sluggish first half. Penn State got its day started with Gary Steen taking on No. 26 Carter Bailey from Lehigh. Steen and Bailey were evenly matched throughout the bout, with...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. announces entrance to transfer portal
The FBS transfer portal window opened on Monday, and a Penn State defensive back has added his name to the list of Nittany Lions to enter it. Cornerback Jeffery Davis Jr. has entered the transfer portal. A former 3-star recruit out of Bristol, Connecticut, Davis Jr. appeared in just one...
Digital Collegian
Finals Week approaches, Penn State students ‘are already in the mindset of being home’
From Nov. 20-26, Penn State students enjoyed a week off for Thanksgiving break to see family, catch up on some much-needed sleep and eat a home-cooked meal for the first time in weeks. To some students, returning back to campus after the break hindered their finals preparation and left them...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football at No. 11 in final CFP rankings, set to play Rose Bowl vs. No. 8 Utah
Penn State is headed back to Pasadena, California, for the second time in James Franklin’s tenure after coming in at No. 11 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions will play No. 8 Utah in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN. The game will be the first time Penn State and Utah have played each other in program history.
Digital Collegian
All-Big Ten member, Penn State football safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepts invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl
After accepting an invite to the Senior Bowl, Penn State fifth-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown accepted another invitation for a different game. Brown will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas. The East-West Shrine Bowl allows the best seniors to showcase their talent in front of...
Digital Collegian
Social media reacts to Penn State football's selection to 2023 Rose Bowl Game
Penn State is going to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2016 season, and the program’s players, coaches and fans are ecstatic. Following the announcement Sunday afternoon, many took to social media to express their excitement toward the Nittany Lions' New Year’s Six bowl selection.
Comments / 0