Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii

For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
What travelers to Hawaii can expect following Mauna Loa's eruption, how to see the lava flow

With Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupting, some travelers may be wondering if they can still visit Hawaii. If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, the short answer is there's no need to change your travel plans at this time, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. There's actually an influx of travelers hoping to view the red glow of the lava.
