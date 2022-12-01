Read full article on original website
Related
As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
Photos: Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, causes fiery skies
It's the first time in nearly four decades the world's largest active volcano has erupted.
Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii
For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
Mauna Loa eruption: Hawaii Big Island volcano erupting as ash fall warnings issued
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano located in Hawaii, began erupting late Sunday night, prompting officials to issue a warning to residents who live in the surrounding area of possible lava flow.
The Rock righting his wrong at Hawaii 7-Eleven store
Recently Dwayne Johnson visited his childhood 7-Eleven store to pay back what he took years ago.
2 new lava flows cascade down Mauna Loa as Hawaii sees neighboring volcanoes erupting
The rare sight of two neighboring volcanoes erupting simultaneously became even more astounding Tuesday as new lava flows gushed down slopes on Hawaii's Big Island.
AOL Corp
What travelers to Hawaii can expect following Mauna Loa's eruption, how to see the lava flow
With Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupting, some travelers may be wondering if they can still visit Hawaii. If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, the short answer is there's no need to change your travel plans at this time, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. There's actually an influx of travelers hoping to view the red glow of the lava.
Fireball in the Pacific Northwest Causes Night Sky To Become as ‘Bright as Day’
The Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers peaked a while back. However, a few people up late and security cameras in the Pacific Northwest caught a glimpse of an encore early Sunday morning. Light flashed out through the nighttime sky. Almost 30 witness reports from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Nevada...
intheknow.com
TikToker records moment Hawaiian volcano Mauna Loa erupts: ‘Terrifying’
A woman showed off her epic view of Mauna Loa as the volcano erupted in Hawaii this week. Mauna Loa is the world’s largest active volcano. It has erupted 33 times since 1843, but its last eruption was nearly 40 years ago, in 1984. On Nov. 27, Mauna Loa ended its quiet period.
Comments / 0