WJCL

Lady Tigers defeat Trojans 74-63, Savannah State improves to 5-0 on the season.

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State Lady Tigers defeated the Anderson University Trojans 74-63 in season home opener Saturday afternoon to win their fifth consecutive game of the 2022-23 season. This was the first matchup between the two programs. The Lady Tigers moved up to the No. 20 spot in...
WSAV-TV

Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday

Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on …. Mayor Van Johnson holds voter canvass kickoff on Saturday. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Bluffton Christmas Parade brings joy to the Lowcountry. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Police investigating 38th St. homicide. Shooting leaves man seriously injured in...
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication

This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
WBTW News13

1995 South Carolina murder victim identified as Florida woman

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman that was found dead in a drainage ditch on May 24, 1995, has now been identified as a missing wife and mother of three. It took more than 27 years to uncover Gonzalez’s identity, but now relatives can work towards closure for surviving family members. “After more than 27 […]
WJBF.com

Man shot Thursday night in Downtown Savannah

A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. A man was shot in Downtown Savannah Thursday night. The shooting happened near Price and Hartridge streets. Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Football Friday Night...
WSAV-TV

Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman takes his own life

Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life. Suspect in death of missing Beaufort County woman …. Authorities say the main person of interest in the killing of a missing Beaufort County woman, has taken his own life.
wtoc.com

Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
Washington Examiner

Canvasser shot in Georgia days before election: Report

A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in downtown Savannah, Georgia, Thursday evening. The shooting is still under investigation, but local television station WSAV reported the man who was shot was canvassing for the Senate runoff. In a statement to the station, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said...
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Abbeville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on Old Hodges Road near Fuller Road. Troopers said a Nissan pickup was traveling south when it crossed the center line. The vehicle went off the right […]
WSAV-TV

Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember

An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
WSAV News 3

Truck driver recruiting event happening in Savannah on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Experienced truck drivers looking for a change, recent driving school graduates or those looking to get their CDL may not have to look too much further. Schneider is hosting a truck-driving recruiting event on Saturday, Dec. 3, at their Savannah location. During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to speak to […]
WJCL

Talmadge Bridge Run returns to Hostess City

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Every year on the first Saturday of December, thousands from around the Hostess City and the united states come to take on the Talmadge Bridge Run. The historic bridge built in 1988 connects downtown Savannah to Hutchinson Island. More than 4,000 registered runners signed up to...
WJCL

Army sergeant surprises family just in time for the holidays

HINESVILLE, Ga. — An Army sergeant is back in Savannah with his family for the first time in a year. It's been a long year for Sgt. Michael Miller. He's been serving our country overseas in Kuwait. “My wife and I have a 3-year-old and a 9-year-old daughter. Missing...
WRDW-TV

Felon’s election win stalls Allendale schools’ return to local control

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The return of the Allendale County School District to local control is on hold after a felon was illegally elected to the school board and then ousted before he took office. That leaves two seats open on the school board – a situation state Superintendent Molly...
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...

