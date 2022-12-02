Effective: 2022-12-05 04:04:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-05 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and pockets of freezing rain. Additional snow accumulations of less than one inch. Additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch remain possible. * WHERE...Willapa Hills, mainly above 1500 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads will be slippery, mostly above 1500 feet.

