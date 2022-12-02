In “My Mind & Me,” the title track of Selena Gomez’s Apple TV+ documentary, she sings, “If somebody sees me like this, then they won’t feel alone now.” The power ballad — Variety‘s Hitmakers Film Song of the Year — is intended to be a message of empathy to anyone who is struggling with mental health. “That’s what I feel I am meant to do,” Gomez says. “Just to be able to say, ‘Hey, I know what that feels like — I hate that feeling — and I see you.’” Directed by Alek Keshishian, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” chronicles six...

2 DAYS AGO