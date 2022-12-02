Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says
Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
coingeek.com
Philippine Block Awards honored country’s top blockchain innovators
Manila, Philippines — Philippine Blockchain Week is proud to present the honorees of the first ever Philippine Block Awards which included leaders in financial, technology, and business industries for supporting and promoting the adoption of blockchain in the country. The Philippine Block Awards was the closing ceremony of the...
coingeek.com
The Philippines is miles ahead in blockchain regulations: Mark Vernon on CoinGeek Backstage
Filipino regulators deserve praise for the pace at which they are regulating the digital asset and blockchain industry, fostering innovation while still protecting investors. This is according to Mark Vernon, the co-founder and vice chairman of the Fintech Philippines Association, who says the Southeast Asian country can be a world leader in blockchain.
coingeek.com
Brazil seeks executive assent as it moves closer to robust digital asset legal framework
Brazil has been calling for a piece of legislation that will govern its growing digital asset industry—and after nearly seven years, the coast appears to be clear for the bill. The country’s Chamber of Deputies voted to pass the digital asset bill into law on Tuesday after years of...
coingeek.com
What is the DNA of BSV? Christen Ager-Hanssen talks what real Bitcoin is capable of
NChain Group’s new CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen co-hosted a Twitter spaces session with Kurt Wuckert Jr. to discuss the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem. He called it the DNA of BSV. It was an exciting look at the latest and upcoming developments in BSV. Wuckert on GorillaPool. Wuckert explains that GorillaPool...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
coingeek.com
Where do blockchain and ‘crypto’ go from here?
Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda went bust, digital assets prices are down roughly 20% across the board. This has caused many investors, bankers, financiers, observers, journalists, and blockchain enthusiasts to conclude that the industry’s reputation has taken a hit that will be difficult to recover from. In...
coingeek.com
Philippine Blockchain Week Day 3: Transitioning entertainment into web 3.0 and metaverse space
Last October, a plan to ban South Korea drama in the Philippines made headlines in the mainstream news and social media. Fans and overall Hallyu enthusiasts showed their frustration with the comments of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who proposed to halt the showing of “Korean novelas” to support local Filipino artists who were hit by the pandemic. This was resolved with Jinggoy clarifying that he did not plan to pursue the ban.
coingeek.com
Not cool: Salvadorans scammed millions via ‘Chivo’ BTC wallet
A civil lawsuit claims that El Salvador’s government lost up to $24 million in taxpayer funds during last year’s botched rollout of its BTC digital wallet Chivo (‘cool’ in Spanish). This week, Guatemala-based investigative journalism outlet No Ficción reported on a deposition given in August by...
coingeek.com
FTX or no FTX, more exchange regulation was always coming
To the surprise of almost nobody, governments are ramping up efforts to regulate digital asset exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX came with all the usual revelations about missing reserves, “loans” between related entities, and general rule-breaking. Such is the outrage that a regulatory response is almost mandatory, and United States Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) this week started the ball rolling.
coingeek.com
Ukraine central bank unveils plans for digital hryvnia
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has revealed its draft concept for developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as the digital hryvnia or the e-hryvnia. The banking regulator noted in its concept document that the digital hryvnia will effectively perform all the functions of money while “supplementing the cash and non-cash forms of the hryvnia.” The NBU opined that in order for the CBDC to perform its functions, it will have to be open to every demographic in the country, including banks and non-banking financial institutions.
coingeek.com
Huobi, Poloniex announce partnership after denying rumors of merger
Barely a week after denying rumors of a merger, Huobi and Poloniex have entered into a strategic partnership that both parties say will improve their offerings for users. “The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing, and global compliance – committing to build the world’s top trading platform and gaining the trust of users,” said Huobi’s statement on the alliance.
coingeek.com
Pay for storage using Proof of Retrievability on Bitcoin
This post was first published on Medium. We develop a novel method for a user to pay for cloud storage. Compared to traditional cloud storage such as Amazon’s S3, the user does not have to trust the server. We use Bitcoin smart contracts to ensure the payment is contingent upon the server‘s Proof of Retrievability (PoR), which can only be produced if the data is still available and can be retrieved if needed.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Association announces the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as new Managing Director
The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as its new Managing Director. Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) based in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which...
coingeek.com
Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets
Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
coingeek.com
Tether panics as loan scrutiny mounts, throws Alameda under bus
Tether’s top execs appear increasingly agitated as prominent mainstream media outlets sharpen their focus on the stablecoin’s alleged reserves. This week, the Wall Street Journal published an article expressing doubt over Tether’s claims that it has sufficient reserves to back the over $65 billion worth of its USDT stablecoin currently out there in the wild. Specifically, the WSJ expressed concern over Tether’s willingness to loan USDT to exchanges and market-makers that provide sketchy tokens as collateral instead of selling USDT for USD, as the company claims is the standard operating procedure.
coingeek.com
How to build HandCash apps from scratch with OpenAI and the Connect SDK
The HandCash team has shown how easy it is to turn a Bitcoin SV (BSV) app idea into a working product in one hour or less. Working under pressure in real-time on a YouTube livestream, CEO Alex Agut, CTO Rafa Jiménez, and Brett Banfe chose an app idea selected by user poll and created a prototype using OpenAI and HandCash’s Connect SDK, complete with real Bitcoin payment functionality.
