coingeek.com

We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says

Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
coingeek.com

Philippine Block Awards honored country’s top blockchain innovators

Manila, Philippines — Philippine Blockchain Week is proud to present the honorees of the first ever Philippine Block Awards which included leaders in financial, technology, and business industries for supporting and promoting the adoption of blockchain in the country. The Philippine Block Awards was the closing ceremony of the...
coingeek.com

The Philippines is miles ahead in blockchain regulations: Mark Vernon on CoinGeek Backstage

Filipino regulators deserve praise for the pace at which they are regulating the digital asset and blockchain industry, fostering innovation while still protecting investors. This is according to Mark Vernon, the co-founder and vice chairman of the Fintech Philippines Association, who says the Southeast Asian country can be a world leader in blockchain.
coingeek.com

What is the DNA of BSV? Christen Ager-Hanssen talks what real Bitcoin is capable of

NChain Group’s new CEO Christen Ager-Hanssen co-hosted a Twitter spaces session with Kurt Wuckert Jr. to discuss the Bitcoin SV (BSV) ecosystem. He called it the DNA of BSV. It was an exciting look at the latest and upcoming developments in BSV. Wuckert on GorillaPool. Wuckert explains that GorillaPool...
coingeek.com

Where do blockchain and ‘crypto’ go from here?

Since Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX and Alameda went bust, digital assets prices are down roughly 20% across the board. This has caused many investors, bankers, financiers, observers, journalists, and blockchain enthusiasts to conclude that the industry’s reputation has taken a hit that will be difficult to recover from. In...
coingeek.com

Philippine Blockchain Week Day 3: Transitioning entertainment into web 3.0 and metaverse space

Last October, a plan to ban South Korea drama in the Philippines made headlines in the mainstream news and social media. Fans and overall Hallyu enthusiasts showed their frustration with the comments of Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who proposed to halt the showing of “Korean novelas” to support local Filipino artists who were hit by the pandemic. This was resolved with Jinggoy clarifying that he did not plan to pursue the ban.
coingeek.com

Not cool: Salvadorans scammed millions via ‘Chivo’ BTC wallet

A civil lawsuit claims that El Salvador’s government lost up to $24 million in taxpayer funds during last year’s botched rollout of its BTC digital wallet Chivo (‘cool’ in Spanish). This week, Guatemala-based investigative journalism outlet No Ficción reported on a deposition given in August by...
coingeek.com

FTX or no FTX, more exchange regulation was always coming

To the surprise of almost nobody, governments are ramping up efforts to regulate digital asset exchanges. The recent collapse of FTX came with all the usual revelations about missing reserves, “loans” between related entities, and general rule-breaking. Such is the outrage that a regulatory response is almost mandatory, and United States Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) this week started the ball rolling.
coingeek.com

Ukraine central bank unveils plans for digital hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has revealed its draft concept for developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) known as the digital hryvnia or the e-hryvnia. The banking regulator noted in its concept document that the digital hryvnia will effectively perform all the functions of money while “supplementing the cash and non-cash forms of the hryvnia.” The NBU opined that in order for the CBDC to perform its functions, it will have to be open to every demographic in the country, including banks and non-banking financial institutions.
coingeek.com

Huobi, Poloniex announce partnership after denying rumors of merger

Barely a week after denying rumors of a merger, Huobi and Poloniex have entered into a strategic partnership that both parties say will improve their offerings for users. “The two exchanges will progressively cooperate in multiple business aspects including HT ecosystem development, project connectivity, liquidity sharing, and global compliance – committing to build the world’s top trading platform and gaining the trust of users,” said Huobi’s statement on the alliance.
coingeek.com

Pay for storage using Proof of Retrievability on Bitcoin

This post was first published on Medium. We develop a novel method for a user to pay for cloud storage. Compared to traditional cloud storage such as Amazon’s S3, the user does not have to trust the server. We use Bitcoin smart contracts to ensure the payment is contingent upon the server‘s Proof of Retrievability (PoR), which can only be produced if the data is still available and can be retrieved if needed.
coingeek.com

Bitcoin Association announces the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as new Managing Director

The Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation that supports the use of the Bitcoin SV blockchain, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcin Zarakowski as its new Managing Director. Bitcoin Association is a non-profit association (Verein) based in Switzerland and the global industry organisation which...
coingeek.com

Australia: Scammers luring digital asset owners with fake paper wallets

Australian scammers are using fake paper wallets to target unsuspecting digital asset owners before fleecing them, police in the southeastern state of New South Wales have revealed. According to a social media announcement by the NSW police, a number of people in the state have fallen for this trick and...
coingeek.com

Tether panics as loan scrutiny mounts, throws Alameda under bus

Tether’s top execs appear increasingly agitated as prominent mainstream media outlets sharpen their focus on the stablecoin’s alleged reserves. This week, the Wall Street Journal published an article expressing doubt over Tether’s claims that it has sufficient reserves to back the over $65 billion worth of its USDT stablecoin currently out there in the wild. Specifically, the WSJ expressed concern over Tether’s willingness to loan USDT to exchanges and market-makers that provide sketchy tokens as collateral instead of selling USDT for USD, as the company claims is the standard operating procedure.
coingeek.com

How to build HandCash apps from scratch with OpenAI and the Connect SDK

The HandCash team has shown how easy it is to turn a Bitcoin SV (BSV) app idea into a working product in one hour or less. Working under pressure in real-time on a YouTube livestream, CEO Alex Agut, CTO Rafa Jiménez, and Brett Banfe chose an app idea selected by user poll and created a prototype using OpenAI and HandCash’s Connect SDK, complete with real Bitcoin payment functionality.

