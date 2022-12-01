Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
willmarradio.com
Maternity and pediatric departments at CentraCare-Rice become locked units
(Willmar MN-) CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar says for the security of their youngest patients, the Women's & Children's department (OB/maternity/pediatrics) became a locked unit beginning Thursday. When visitors arrive to the unit on the 3rd floor of Rice Hospital, they will need to speak with a receptionist by picking up the phone outside of the locked double doors and identify themselves, along with the first and last name of the patient they are visiting. Visitors will also need to pick up the phone and notify the receptionist as they are exiting the unit. CentraCare thanks the public for doing their part to help keep patients safe.
kmrskkok.com
STEVENS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE Drug Bust
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 11:09 a.m. the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the CEE-VI Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 107 East 1st Street in Morris, MN. Cory David Hennen and Paul Brent Kietzman were subsequently arrested for possession of controlled substances and unlawful possession of firearms.
You Gotta See This Post About Todd County’s Amish Christmas Lights
Growing up in Long Prairie makes a person really familiar with the Amish community. There are about 2,000 Amish residents in Todd County, stores have hitching posts in the parking lot, and if you need farm fresh eggs, quilts, or lumber work done you went to the Amish. When I...
Dollar General Store to Open in Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) - Another dollar store is coming to Sartell. City officials say Dollar General has submitted plans to open a store, next to O'Riley Auto Parts along Riverside Avenue. The building has sat empty and was most recently a Family Dollar Store. City staff says the building is...
boreal.org
Online auction announced for the Minnesota DNR’s December 1, 2022 land sale
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - November 7, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Itasca, St. Louis, and Wadena counties. The 11 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties. Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Stearns County
(KNSI) – Old man winter is sending a blast of cold and snow through central Minnesota on Friday evening. The National Weather Services issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Kandiyohi, Stearns and Todd Counties. Meteorologists expect around an inch of snow and up to 45 mile-per-hour wind...
knsiradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – You’ll want to hold onto your hat across central Minnesota on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 3:00 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday in Benton, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright County. Meteorologists say wind will come from the northwest at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.
