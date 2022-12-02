Parents to send ashes of son who dreamt of being astronaut to space: 'Love you to the moon and back'

Parents to send ashes of son who dreamt of being astronaut to space: 'Love you to the moon and back'

Celebrity interviews can be quite monotonous. They tend to promote the project they want people to know about, respond to a few questions, and then go about their day. But when a truly fun famous person is involved or when things don't go as expected, that's when it truly gets fascinating. With the trend of people sharing their comfort songs or comfort movies going about, Twitter user @Hardly__Int shared that they're not interested in any of that. "Comfort character this, comfort movie that, who cares. I want to know what your comfort celebrity interview clip is," the user tweeted , prompting a fun trend of people sharing their comfort celebrity interviews.

Kicking off the thread, they shared their own favorite clip. "For the record, mine are basically every wired autocomplete interview ESPECIALLY Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac, and Jason Sudeikis and Anne Hathaway. And this one, because it makes me laugh so hard my face, hurts," they wrote.



Here are some of the funniest interview clips people shared:

1. The one where Andrew, Emma, and Jamie couldn't stop laughing

2. The Bert Kreischer Tom Segura Kool Aid clip

3. Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling having too much fun

via GIPHY

4. Black Friday sale sucks

5. Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon having the best day after meeting the WatchMojo woman

6. Elizabeth Olsen has weird thumbs

via GIPHY

7. Disney villain GAYS

8. They love socks

9. Steve Harvey hasn't seen Titanic

via GIPHY

10. Wig obsession

11. Is Keke Palmer dead?

12. Chris Evans' "I don't 'wike' it"

via GIPHY

13. Can Oscar Isaac sing?

14. How to milk a horse?

15. Jonathan?

via GIPHY

16. Dakota Johnson being herself

17. No judgment

18. Maybe I do?

via GIPHY

19. Laser lasso

20. Are you hungry?

21. Keke Palmer at Met Gala

via GIPHY

22. No

23. I like that laugh

24. Sofía Vergara

25. That laugh

via GIPHY

The internet is an odd place where there are fandoms for all kinds of movies, directors, TV shows, cartoons, and, well, everything. Strange projects developed by these fandoms years ago might sometimes resurface and cause a stir online. The most recent craze is a Tumblr post that featured a picture of a pair of false shoes with an embroidered reference to a fake movie named "Goncharov" directed by Martin Scorsese. "The greatest mafia movie ever made," ran the tagline.

Although Scorsese has directed numerous movies that could be able to support that statement, there is no actual proof of "Goncharov's" existence, despite the Internet's friendly attempts to get others into believing it is true, per Variety . The Internet, particularly the Tumblr community, has been keeping the spirit of the imagined film alive and praising it as a work ahead of its time, whether it be a fan-made poster featuring Scorsese inspiration Robert De Niro, a written theme song, evocative fan art, faked movie snippets and stills, or hundreds of fan fiction entries on Archive of Our Own .

Tumblr played along with the myth generation of the movie, tweeting in support of the validity of the masterpiece. Tumblr tweeted , "Goncharov was inexplicably ahead of its time and its contribution to cinema is remarkable. Rarely does a film tell as many diverse-yet-interconnected stories. Hard to imagine so few people have seen it."

Francesca Scorsese, Martin Scorsese's daughter, an independent filmmaker and an actress herself who has acted in her father's movies, "The Departed", "Hugo," and "The Aviator", wanted the 80-year-old's opinion and sought it out. Humorous and sarcastic as he is, the director acknowledged the existence of the bogus movie, much to the delight of fans!

Francesca shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her father that was saved on her phone as "Daddio" in a TikTok response to a previous video that explained the background of "Goncharov," in which she inquires as to whether he has read a New York Times article outlining the digital footprint of the "Goncharov" movement. Yes, Scorsese replied in return — undoubtedly in humor — “Yes. I made that film years ago.”

It has been rumored that the faux sneaker's spelling mistake (which is what gave rise to this extensive Internet mythology of the false movie), was intended to read "Gomorrah" about the 2008 Italian drama directed by Matteo Garrone about the Naples mafia. Around the time of its debut, Scorsese commended the movie for its "frankness" and "despair," and he permitted his name to be used in its advertising.

The relationship between the father and daughter is incredibly strong. Celebrity guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Jennifer Lawrence attended their joint birthday party recently. Francesca, whose birthday falls on November 16, the day before her father's, was dressed to the nines in a baby blue dress with mesh long sleeves for the celebrations, which took place at Cipriani South Street in New York City. In a black suit and black bowtie, the 80-year-old Wolf of Wall Street filmmaker looked equally polished. which the esteemed film director's daughter recently shared in a photo dump. "Very late birthday post!!!" the 23-year-old captioned the post. "Thank you to everyone who made me and @martinscorsese ‘s birthdays so special."

French Cuisine is one of the most celebrated ones across the world. We all love indulging ourselves in croissants, chicken confit, ratatouille, and baguettes. One of these has recently earned an important position in the food culture history, reports Good Morning America . On Wednesday, the United Nations organization UNESCO agreed to add the French baguette to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The decision by UNESCO experts meeting in Morocco this week followed a warning from France's cultural ministry about a "continuous decline" in the number of traditional bakeries. In the last 50 years, almost 400 bakeries have shut their doors. Furthermore, the chief of the United Nations Cultural Agency, Audrey Azoulay, stated that this designation rewards more than just baguette since it honors the "savoir-faire of artisanal bakers" and "a daily ritual." She said, "It is important that these craft knowledge and social practices can continue to exist in the future."

Dominique Anract, head of the National Federation of French Bakeries and Patisseries, was the driving force behind the baguette's inclusion on the UNESCO list. She told The New York Times , "It’s good news in a complicated environment. When a baby cuts his teeth, his parents give him a stump of baguette to chew off. When a child grows up, the first errand he runs on his own is to buy a baguette at the bakery."

A French delegation greeted the news, made on Wednesday in Rabat, Morocco, by waving baguettes and exchanging "la bise," the traditional two kisses, one on each cheek. On Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron reacted to the news by calling the baguette "250 grams of magic and perfection in our daily lives." He included a famous shot by Willy Ronis of a grinning boy sprinting with a baguette almost as tall as he is tucked under his arm.

Despite being just one of several breads available at a normal boulangerie, the baguette is by far the most popular in France. According to the federation, more than six billion are sold in the nation each year for an average price of roughly one euro. It is a staple part of everyday life in France and even has an important part to play in history. It was allegedly invented by Napoleon's bakers as a lighter and more portable bread for the troops; Parisian bakers were reported to have made it rippable to prevent knife clashes between factions building the city's subway system.

UNESCO gave a proper explanation of what Intangible Cultural heritage actually means. They said, "Cultural heritage does not end at monuments and collections of objects. It also includes traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants. While fragile, intangible cultural heritage is an important factor in maintaining cultural diversity in the face of growing globalization."

The importance of it is the "wealth of knowledge and skills that is transmitted through it from one generation to the next." The French government has announced intentions to create an artisanal baguette day named "Open Bakehouse Day" in order to better link the French with their history and culture.

Middle eastern countries are often overlooked in international media to the point that people don't care to pronounce the names of these countries right. Tyler Adams did in a press conference on Monday and was accused by an Iranian reporter of mispronouncing the country's name. However, he responded in the most thoughtful and respectful way possible. In a situation, where most people will lose their cool Adams took this criticism pretty well, per TODAY .

First, the journalist informed him that he had been pronouncing the country's name incorrectly, saying "eye-ran" instead of "ee-ron." He was then criticized for playing for a country "that has so much discrimination against Black people in its own borders." He handled the testy situation with elegance, just one day before his team's World Cup match against Iran on Nov. 29, which the US must win to move to the next round.

He said, "There’s discrimination everywhere you go." He added, "One thing that I’ve learned, especially from living abroad in the past years and having to fit in in different cultures and kind of assimilate into different cultures, is that in the US, we’re continuing to make progress every single day." Adams, who has a Black biological father, then pondered on his own childhood. He said, "Growing up for me, I grew up in a white family, and with obviously an African-American heritage and background as well. So, I had a little bit of different cultures, and I was very easily able to assimilate in different cultures."

He requested that people should have patience and an understanding of the whole situation. He said that everyone has the accurate ability to understand what's going on, so "it takes longer to understand, and through education, I think it’s super important." He further thanked the journalist for correcting him on his mispronunciation. He said, "Like you just educated me now on the pronunciation of your country. So, yeah, it’s a process. I think as long as you see progress, that’s the most important thing."

Soccer fans around the world were in awe of his perfect response. New York Foxes, a Soccer club tweeted , "Perfectly handled by the USA’s young leader, Tyler Adams. He doesn’t take the bait and instead teaches a lesson in class and respect."

The heated news conference took place amid long-standing political antagonism between the United States and Iran, as well as a social media statement by the United States Soccer Federation that enraged the Iranian authorities.

To demonstrate solidarity with Iranian women protesting against the government, the federation tweeted an Iranian flag sans the Islamic Republic's symbol. Iran responded by saying the United States should be kicked out of the World Cup. Adams was questioned about this argument at the press conference, to which he replied, "We’re not focused on those outside things. All we can do on our behalf is apologize on behalf of the players and the staff, but it’s not something that we are part of."

The USA won against Iran with a score of 1-0 in Tuesday's match between the two countries in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. The team has now qualified for the knockout stage and will play against the Netherlands on 3rd December.

When a little child tried on a new pair of spectacles and saw his parents clearly for the first time, a Worcester family was moved to tears. When Hunter Ryan, 2, put on his new glasses and realized he could finally see his parents' faces, his eyes were filled with wonder and tears. In the now-viral TikTok video , Hunter is seen looking extremely moved by how different the world looks to him. He is so overwhelmed that keeps staring lovingly at his father.

Little Hunter said only a few words, but his smile spoke plenty. "Can you see daddy differently?" his mother asks him in the video. "Yeah," the boy replied, amused at the glasses. "It was so special. My heart melted," Hunter's mother Samantha Ryan told WBZ-TV . "When he looked in the mirror and looked back at me his tears just welled up in his eyes. I just started crying."

The Worcester boy's vision was hampered by a blocked tear duct. Hunter's doctor suggested glasses after his initial operation failed. "You can immediately see the difference in the activity and the accuracy of kicking the ball," said his father Viktor Ryan. "I thought that was very encouraging."

"We even walked outside after and the first thing he said was 'wow' looking at the trees," said Samantha Ryan. Hunter is now able to see everything in the world much more clearly, encouraging everyone to appreciate the little things in life like trees, magazines, and water fountains.

The video , captioned, "Seeing the world clear for the first time in 2 1/2 years brought tears to everyone including our little boy," has over two million views. Many people have been leaving hundreds of sincere comments of adoration toward the young boy. TikTok user @babyjo101 commented, "I think he really just saw his parents' face for the first time in real-time that’s why the tears came what a sweet baby!" Another user, @jessicastephens29 commented, "I can’t stop crying! We take these things for granted so often. My son couldn’t see well either & I’ll never forget the first day he got his glasses." Another user posted a beautiful question, @kristak.simler asked, "Can you imagine seeing the people's faces you’ve loved all your life for the first time!?!?!? What a beautiful moment. BRB bawling!" User @lauren_lease16 said, "Are you kidding me. I would be a puddle of tears on the floor. Sweet baby. He looks so handsome in glasses!"

via GIPHY

After the video was posted on Good Morning America's Instagram, it received even more love. The video has over 160,000 views. Instagram user @coletteascolillo_cubby commented, "Love your glasses! So handsome!" User @dlmoneyham agreed, "So sweet! He looks so cute in his glasses." User @ddalydonna appreciated the young guy, "Such an extraordinarily sweet young guy-the world is a brighter place with him in it!"

Everyone's eyes are on the FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar right now. Moreover, the political tensions between the US and Iran have further ignited the attention on their soccer teams. In an important game between the two countries on Tuesday night, Iran was defeated 1-0. The US advanced to round 16 of the international soccer tournament with Iran losing the chance to win the trophy. While the match was undoubtedly heated, the actual emotions started pouring in after it ended, reports Comic Sands .

As soon as the final whistle at Al Thumama Stadium signaled the end of the game, American players could be seen hugging their opponents and offering them support. Although the defeat was painful, the Iranian team was dealing with difficult circumstances in their country as well as extreme political pressure. The American team knew that and jumped in to offer their sympathy and support, displaying true sportsmanship on the field.

Timothy Weah, Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson approached Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi, who seemed distressed, and offered some words of kindness and sympathy. Meanwhile, Antonee Robinson wrapped a lengthy hug around fellow defender Ramin Rezaeian, who burst into tears, and spent time with a dejected Abolfazl Jalali, who had slumped to the grass, per The Guardian .

Weah told Fox Sports , "I think it’s more than just football. I think the United States and Iran have had so many issues politically and I just wanted to show that we are all human beings and we all love each other." He added: "I just wanted to spread peace and love and show him we come from different backgrounds, we grew up differently. He is still my family, he is still my brother and I love him the same way as the guys I grew up with."

Aaronson said of Ezatolahi who broke down into tears after the game, "I could feel the emotion from him on the ground. It’s tough, it’s a tough moment for a lot of things. You put your heart and soul and I think he had a great game too, and a great tournament from Iran." He added, "All you want to do is go and console them and tell them that everything is going to be OK. It’s just a human thing."

Sargent admitted that he felt a lump in his throat as he saw Ezatolahi's tears and that his own anguish welled up. He said, "Everybody is human, obviously. We’ve all been working our asses off to get to this important point of our lives. This is the pinnacle of everybody’s career. I know it is not an easy situation when you lose."

Sebastian Filoramo, 12, is a Venezuelan soccer fan who is blind. He has been collecting World Cup soccer stickers for the past few months. He has found a way to be involved in the stickers by adding Braille to them. With the help of his parents and school teachers, he has been buying and labeling the stickers with a Braille machine. "My dad is a genius, he thinks of everything," Filoramo told Reuters . "He told me: 'Do you want to fill the album? Then let's get it adapted.'"

He is also a big fan of Messi and one of his cherished memories is finding Messi's picture in a pack of stickers. Filoramo lost his sight when he was a baby. But that did not stop his family from making sure that he gets to enjoy his favorite sport, soccer. In a heartwarming video posted on Twitter , he can be seen wearing an Argentina football team jersey and enjoying a live football match with the help of his dad.

There is a playground made on his table and his father holds his hand to tell him where the team players are moving on the ground and that's when Argentina's player Lionel Messi scores a goal. The boy could not hold his happiness and can be seen throwing his cap and rejoicing with his father. It ends with him shouting, "Thank you, Messi for gifting me such special moments."

The football match is the one that recently took place between Mexico and Argentina. 63 minutes into the match, Argentina's captain Messi went for the goal. It was a much-needed goal for the team to win the match and move up the table in Group C for the Fifa World Cup 2022.

Filoramo wanted to collect about 600 stickers before the Fifa World Cup began on November 20, 2022. His teacher Yohelis Nelo who helped him label the cards said, "Sebastian always comes up with brilliant ideas. I agreed to help him, but I told him we had to finish the homework first," she joked.

However, talking about amazing dads, in a similar video , a father Omar Chavez could be seen teaching his blind and autistic son Spenny how to shift gears. In the one-minute video, the father instructs him to switch gears, he does it and responds, "Over and down." The father is filled with laughter seeing his son do it, Spenny also enjoys it. He says, "I love you, kiddo", Spenny responds, "I love you too!" Describing the video on Youtube, he wrote, "My kiddo loves going for rides in our Subaru WRX STI and I figured I would show him how to shift gears. As you can see we both had a blast!" This was not the first time that the father-son duo was riding the car. "My son who is blind and autistic, LOVES when I pick him up in the STI. He even knows that it's a turbocharged engine and what the blow-off valve does," Chavez writes in the description. "I like going fast, "Spenny says in the video. When asked why the STI takes off fast, the young boy replies, "Because it goes vroom vroom."

It is very common for children to grow up to be versions of their parents. Bindi Irwin also believes her brother is much like their late father, Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old's younger brother, Robert Irwin, is turning 19 on December 1 and has already received several blessings and wishes from all over the world. Bindi posted a beautiful message celebrating her brother's birthday on Instagram , writing: "Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world." She also shared a photo of herself with Robert standing under a sign that reads "Watch your head."

In her post, Bindi went on to describe her brother as somebody who "lights up our life with your hilarious sense of humor and kind heart." She added: "I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you. We all are." She thanked the teen for being the best uncle to her daughter Grace and a "fantastic brother to me and Chandler." Several Instagram users wished Robert in the comments with one writing, "Happy Birthday to a fine young man and a credit to his father's legacy."

Chandler Powell, Bindi's husband, also shared a photo of him and Robert laughing while assisting little Grace on a surfboard. He wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to my brother-in-law and Grace's Funcle, @robertirwinphotography. You make the most of every day and find the fun in everything we do! Thank you for the one million laughs over the years." He added, "I feel lucky to call you my brother and friend. Here's to more awesome adventures and epic waves caught together in the many years to come."

Robert and Irwin are the children of the famous Australian zookeeper and conservationist, Steve Irwin. He was a celebrated wildlife expert who tragically died after a stingray barb pierced his chest while he was diving at the age of 44 in 2006.

Robert's birthday falls only a few days after the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner, an event honoring the legendary "Crocodile Hunter," which took place on Saturday, November 26, in Brisbane, Australia. The teen has been following in his dad's footsteps to become a great zookeeper and conservationist. Robert is also a wildlife photographer and attempts to honor his dad's legacy with everything he does.

Sharing a throwback photo of him and his late father holding a little crocodile a few weeks ago in honor of "Steve Irwin Day" on November 15, Robert wrote in the caption : "It's a day to remember everything Dad was about — conservation, dedication, fun and family. It never ceases to amaze me what an impact Dad had on the world when I see people in every corner of the globe celebrating his life and legacy on this special day."

Robert works with his family at the Australia Zoo to rescue and research animals. Moreover, he recently released his photography book "Robert's Irwin Australia!" which features "powerful imagery from the most rugged, beautiful, surprising and awe-inspiring continent on Earth."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 13, 2022. It has since been updated.

They don't make comedians like Tim Conway and Harvey Korman anymore. The duo was a laugh riot every time they were on screen and the best example of that was " The Dentist " sketch on "The Carol Burnett Show." Conway revealed to Conan O’Brien that Korman wet his pants from laughing. Conway played the role of the dentist while Korman played a nervous patient that had the audience in stitches. The sketch starts with Korman arriving at the dentist's place to find out that the regular dentist isn't available. The nurse insists the new dentist is qualified but adds that he just graduated.

The Dentist/The Carol Burnett Show

Conway is equally, if not more, nervous about attending to a patient. He musters the courage and decides to pull out Korman's tooth as requested. What follows is a comedy of errors, starting with the incompetent dentist sticking the novocaine needle into his own skin, briefly paralyzing his right hand. Conway insists on going through with the procedure and Korman begs to be relieved of his toothache. Conway then accidentally jabs his right foot and is comically trying to go through with the procedure with a briefly paralyzed right hand and foot. Halfway through the sketch Korman can't hold a straight face anymore and starts to laugh. He has simply given up as he watches Conway deliver a lesson in physical comedy. The audience is roaring with laughter throughout the sketch.



Conway maintains a straight face, breaking only at the end, sharing a nice moment with Korman. The skit has gone on to be a part of comedy folklore and you can hardly blame Korman if he peed his pants just a little. Conway later revealed that the skit was actually based on true events. Conway was a soldier prior to becoming a comedian and he recalled going to see a dentist in the final weeks of his service. Conway said the dentist wanted to administer novocaine but the needle went straight through Conway and into the dentist’s thumb, leaving the dentist numb. Just like in the skit, the dentist insisted on performing the procedure, said Conway.

Dentist/The Carol Burnett Show

"The Carol Burnett Show" has helped establish many a comedian and has, through the years, won eight Golden Globes and 25 Emmy Awards. Conway recalled how he often pranked Korman. “Harvey never saw what I was going to do until he was actually doing the sketch,” said Conway, reported The Hollywood Reporter. “As a matter of fact in the dentist sketch, you can actually see Harvey wet his pants from laughing.” Conway is also known for voicing Barnacle Boy for the series "SpongeBob SquarePants."

After working in the military, Conway worked at a local station in Cleveland. “I had no professional training. I had a sense of humor and had been in front of a microphone,” said Conway about his beginnings, reported PEOPLE. He appeared as a guest star on "The Carol Burnett Show" for eight seasons and turned regular in 1975. “They used to do 33 shows a year on Burnett,” he said. “She said why don’t you just be a regular on the show? I said I will tell you what. I will do 32 shows and leave one week open at the end, so I can guest on somebody’s show. I always guested on her show, but I did have the right to go somewhere else. My job on every show was to break everybody up.”

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 12, 2022. It has since been updated.

An 11-year-old boy who passed away earlier this year will have his lifelong wish fulfilled as his family plan to send his ashes to the moon. Matthew Gallagher dreamed of becoming an astronaut and was fascinated by space. After his untimely death, his family is sending his ashes to the moon through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights. "He was a go-getter kid. He had an outstanding personality – one that anybody could get along with," said his mom, Cori Gallagher, reported KSTU. The family from Lakeland, Florida, described him as a loving son and caring big brother to his 8-year-old sister, Savannah. His parents Scott and Cori say their son wanted to be an astronaut since he was about 5. It was his life's mission, they said.

"His whole room is space-themed. A lot of things that he would get there he would ask for his birthdays or Christmas. He'd taught his teachers, even his science teachers, things about space that they did not know," said Cori. Matthew Gallagher was way ahead of his peers in terms of learning about the skies and all their wonders. He was an astronomy whiz and lunar expert even at that young age. His parents say he always wanted to learn more about space and could tell you everything about the moon's different phases and even point out each of the constellations.



He passed away unexpectedly in May this year. His family wanted something special to honor him and they wanted it to be a tribute to his love for space. That's when they heard about Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, a group that helps families commemorate the lives of their departed loved ones by sending their ashes to space. Celestis has conducted 17 missions since 1997 to honor the memory of loved ones as per their website. "We'd always say, ‘I love you to the moon and back.’ And so we chose the lunar flight. So that way, every time anybody who knew Matthew contributed, wanted to contribute... looks at the moon, would know that he's up there. And they were a big part of making Matthew's final mission and his one dream that he had come true," said Gallagher.

Cori recalls one particular incident to capture the essence of what her son was as a person. He saw a boy who had no friends and had dropped a lot of stuff on the floor. He stopped and picked up each item and asked him, "Do you want to be my friend?" Cori says he always brought joy to those around him. "He was also that friend that would be friends with anybody. No matter who you are, what type of person you were, if you had special needs, or what age you were, it didn't matter to him," said Cori.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to send "Matthew to the moon" and has raised over $16,000. "He exuded the true essence and epitome of a boy. He attracted others to him with his zestful and playful approach to life. His sweet nature and kind-hearted soul were evident as he consistently cared for and loved others," read the description. Matthew was happiest when wearing his superhero costumes, wearing his Heelys, playing video games with his sister and friends, working on projects with his dad, and cuddling his mom. Matthew loved anime, outer space, dirt-biking, hockey, baseball, Spider-Man, and playing outside," the note read.

His cremated remains are set to be buried on the lunar surface when the Destiny Flight takes off in 2023. "I just know that he would have a grin from ear to ear, and it would never go away because he would get to do something that he always wanted to do," said Gallagher.