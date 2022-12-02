Read full article on original website
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
Mendocino Flavors: Burglary at The Elk Store, local wine served at the White House, a beloved dive bar closes, and more news bites
MENDOCINO Co., 12/4/22 – Just when I thought it was going to be a quiet week for epicurean news, when it rains it pours — similar to the weather we’ve had this week! Tourism season has wrapped up and it’s a great time to get out and support our local businesses, they need the support now more than ever. Consider buying a gift card or shopping local for holiday food, drink and other edible necessities. Be sure to include an independently owned local business or product in your holiday menu planning, too. Read on for the latest food and drink news in Mendocino County.
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
Annual Christmas celebration lights up Kelseyville
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Downtown Kelseyville was filled with Christmas cheer and lights on Friday evening for the annual “Christmas in the Country” celebration. The event, organized by the Kelseyville Business Association, had the feel of pre-pandemic days, with more families filling up the town’s business district, where there were activities at shops beginning in the early afternoon.
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
Ukiah’s State Street Glows with Holiday Cheer During Last Night’s Parade of Lights
Last night, Ukiah’s State Street was lined with onlookers eager to see the holiday-themed Parade of Lights. At 6:00 p.m., a spectacle of vehicles adorned with lights sporting Santa, sleighs, reindeer, and more made its way from north to south on State Street. Ultimately, the parade’s judges gave the...
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
Male Walking Around With Baseball Bat, Male Threatened To Break Windows – Ukiah Police Logs 12.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
Sonoma County Office of Education buys property for educator housing
The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased a piece of property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. Office of Education officials plan to ask the city to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees.
So how’s Sonoma doing with its trash?
The short answer is that we are doing fairly well. From January through October 2022, the recycling rate of Sonoma residents was 28 percent by weight. The organics collection/composting rate was 42 percent. This means Sonoma residents diverted 70 percent of their trash away from landfills. These diverted materials are either recycled or composted, and then reused.
Flyby has Folks Looking to the Skies
A reader saw these aircraft flying over the area on Nov. 21. She asked a pilot friend who lives in Fort Bragg, Mendocino County, what it was she had seen. “That’s a ritual commemorating the flyer who’s not ever coming back,” he replied. “That group is the Condor Squadron based at Van Nuys. The airplane is a North American Aviation T-6 advanced training plane. Many were surplus after WWII and sold as low as $500 FOB Texas. Can’t be any original pilots flying them and Korea pilots are [older too] so it must be Viet Nam vintage but they’re almost through, too.
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
Santa Rosa reduces rent Jan. rent hikes at most mobile home parks
Mobile home roofs peek over the soundwall on Fulton Rd. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps Residents of most mobile home parks in Santa Rosa will likely see smaller rent increases than expected after the city council opted to forestall a pending inflation-linked jump set for January. Set to rise nearly 6 percent, the rent increase at regulated mobile home parks was trimmed to 4 percent. At the suggestion of council member Natalie Rogers, the formula was also changed for future increases. While still linked to annual changes in the region's consumer price index, future increases would be limited to seventy...
Subject Causing Disturbance, Neighbor Issue – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
