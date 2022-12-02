Liberty, Kennedy, Shafter all prepare for CIF regional championship football games

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County teams are getting to play the biggest games of their respective seasons, with a chance to play for state football championships.

Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter are all looking to punch their ticket to their own Big Games next week. It begins Friday in Delano. It’s the first time since 2015 that three Kern schools are still playing football in December.

Liberty High School

Liberty has shown last year’s Division I section title was no fluke. The Patriots handled business against rival Buchanan and stopped San Joaquin Memorial and their star running back Brandon Ramirez.

The Patriots have one bit of bad news during their celebration and this week’s preparation for Yorba Linda in the Division 1-A Southern California regional on Saturday. Quarterback Cole O’Brian suffered a concussion and will not start on Saturday. Head coach Bryan Nixon’s son, Jayce, will be under center.

Kennedy High School

The Thunderbirds are representing Delano on one of the biggest stages in high school sports when they host the Division 4-AA Southern California regional championship on Friday night against Northwood.

Kennedy captured its third section football championship outscoring opponents 121-48. The Thunderbirds hope this third time being in the regional championship game is the charm. The school has lost both previous times in the regional game.

Shafter High School

Shafter High School have been “road warriors” to get this far this season. They’ve have also gotten themselves out of some serious jams on the field to win the school’s first football section title since 1955.

The Generals are pulling off the close and comeback wins with freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborne. Shafter won consecutive playoff games by one point and then needed a 21-point comeback victory last week against Caruthers.

Shafter plays Walnut High School in the Division 5-A Southern California regional championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

