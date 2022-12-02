ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, Kennedy, Shafter all prepare for CIF regional championship football games

By Taylor Schaub, Jose Franco
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three Kern County teams are getting to play the biggest games of their respective seasons, with a chance to play for state football championships.

Liberty, Kennedy and Shafter are all looking to punch their ticket to their own Big Games next week. It begins Friday in Delano. It’s the first time since 2015 that three Kern schools are still playing football in December.

2022 FFX Awards

Liberty High School

Liberty has shown last year’s Division I section title was no fluke. The Patriots handled business against rival Buchanan and stopped San Joaquin Memorial and their star running back Brandon Ramirez.

The Patriots have one bit of bad news during their celebration and this week’s preparation for Yorba Linda in the Division 1-A Southern California regional on Saturday. Quarterback Cole O’Brian suffered a concussion and will not start on Saturday. Head coach Bryan Nixon’s son, Jayce, will be under center.

Kennedy High School

The Thunderbirds are representing Delano on one of the biggest stages in high school sports when they host the Division 4-AA Southern California regional championship on Friday night against Northwood.

Kennedy captured its third section football championship outscoring opponents 121-48. The Thunderbirds hope this third time being in the regional championship game is the charm. The school has lost both previous times in the regional game.

FFX: 3 Kern County teams win CIF Central Section football championships

Shafter High School

Shafter High School have been “road warriors” to get this far this season. They’ve have also gotten themselves out of some serious jams on the field to win the school’s first football section title since 1955.

The Generals are pulling off the close and comeback wins with freshman quarterback Ezekiel Osborne. Shafter won consecutive playoff games by one point and then needed a 21-point comeback victory last week against Caruthers.

Shafter plays Walnut High School in the Division 5-A Southern California regional championship game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

KGET

Shafter advances to CIF Division 5-A state championship after 20-16 victory over Walnut HS

WALNUT, Calif. (KGET) — Shafter High School advanced to the CIF Division 5-A state football championship after defeating Walnut in the Southern California Regional Championship, 20-16. Shafter will now be looking to win the school’s first ever state football championship next week. The Generals known as the Cardiac Kids during this postseason needed to mount […]
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Northwood earns a berth in CIF State Bowl final with victory over Kennedy of Delano

Northwood High School players and coaches celebrate after Friday’s victory over Kennedy of Delano. (Photos courtesy Northwood High School). Northwood High School’s football players, who captured the CIF Division 8 title last weekend, continued a season to remember with a 10-7 victory over Kennedy of Delano Friday night in the CIF Southern Regional 4AA Bowl Game in Delano near Bakersfield.
KGET

Kennedy loses 10-7 to Northwood in CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Kennedy High School lost its CIF Division 4-AA SoCal regional championship Friday to Northwood High School 10-7. Kennedy was hoping to punch its ticket to its first ever state football championship game but came up just short. Unfortunately for Kennedy, it was the third time the school lost in a CIF […]
KGET

One town, one team, one goal: Shafter rallies behind Valley Champs

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — Two words have echoed through the city of Shafter for the past week. As the trains roll in, as neighbors pass each other on the street, the city whispers: Valley Champions. “This town loves its football program,” Shafter High School head coach Jerald Pierucci said. High school football runs deep in […]
KGET

3 Lamont students place in top 25 in national cross country competition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thirteen cross country runners from the Lamont School District have returned from competition in Tennessee. The 13 students from the Lamont School District are back from competing in the Amateur Athletic Union National Cross Country Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee. An event the entire team almost missed but because of the generosity […]
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bakersfield, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 8 high school 🏀 games in Bakersfield. The Del Oro High School basketball team will have a game with North High School on December 02, 2022, 17:30:00. The San Luis Obispo High School basketball team will have a game with Independence High School on December 02, 2022, 18:30:00.
High School Football PRO

Walnut, December 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Shafter High School football team will have a game with Walnut High School on December 03, 2022, 18:00:00. 2022 CIF South Regional 5-A Football Championship Bowl Game. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
saccityexpress.com

Panthers football ends the season without any wins in conference games

City College faced off against Reedley College, located south of Fresno, on Saturday, Nov. 12 for the final game of their 2022 football season, ending the game with a loss to wrap up a disappointing season. The Panthers entered their final game with a record of 3-6, looking to end...
sjvsun.com

Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race

The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
KGET

Pedestrian dies after collision on East White Lane in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a third pedestrian death in as many days Sunday night. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to East White Lane near South Union Avenue just after 7 p.m. for a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said a woman was found in the […]
ridgeviewpacknews.net

Dave and Busters Makes its Way to Bakersfield

As you might or not know, Dave N Busters is in town! Dave N Busters is usually opened in bigger cities such as Los Angeles which is known for its entertainment and restaurant service. Bakersfield doesn’t have a lot of fun places for teens and families to attend much as other cities do, so for Dave N Busters to come into town it should attract more people coming out and enjoying themselves. Knowing the arrival of Dave N Busters, we decided to go around asking teenagers at Ridgeview High School and see what their opinions are on the new opening.
thesungazette.com

Visalia ranked second worst air quality in state

VISALIA – Soot pollution loomed over the heads of Tulare County residents this year, earning the city the title as second most polluted city out of 202 metropolitan areas in the state. Visalia has been ranked as the second most polluted city in the entire state for year-round particle...
KGET

Locally produced video highlights Kern County culture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Chief Communication Officer Ally Soper joined 17 News at Noon to talk about a promotional video highlighting Kern County. Soper said this production took about a year to create. The video is about four minutes and it highlights aspects of Kern County, including the rodeos, deserts, mountains, the […]
Bakersfield Californian

Smuckers identified as tenant at huge Shafter warehouse

A Fortune 500 food and beverage manufacturer best known for its fruit preserves, the J.M. Smucker Co., has leased a 1 million-square-foot warehouse in Shafter that it plans to use for sorting and shipping goods across the western United States, according to two people briefed on the transaction. The lease...
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Emergency crews were called to Coffee Frontage Road just east of Coffee Road at around 6:15 p.m. for a report of an Amtrak train colliding with a pedestrian. A police spokesperson said the […]
