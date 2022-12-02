Read full article on original website
Related
Subject Causing Disturbance, Neighbor Issue – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Male Walking Around With Baseball Bat, Male Threatened To Break Windows – Ukiah Police Logs 12.03.2022
Unknown Female Attempting To Get In Front Door, Subject Urinating In Alleyway – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.02.2022
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
Early Morning Traffic Collision in Eastern Lake County Results in Major Injuries
The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page indicates a single-vehicle collision early this morning near the eastern Lake County town of Spring Valley resulted in major injuries. The incident reportedly occurred around 4:27 a.m. near the intersection of New Long Valley Road and Shasta Road before the “Cowboy Church”....
Extrication Required After Vehicle Crashes Into Fort Bragg Ditch
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a vehicle crashed into a ditch around 7:12 p.m. near the intersection of Fort Bragg’s Benson Lane and Hanson Road leaving the driver trapped. A first responder at the scene reported the vehicle is on its side...
One Dead After Vehicle Veers Off State Route 20 East of Fort Bragg
Scanner traffic and the California Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate tragedy struck this evening after a vehicle veered off State Route 20 east of Fort Bragg resulting in at least one fatality. The reporting party told dispatch they watched the vehicle go off the roadway. Upon arrival, first responders...
Reports of Lightning in the Skies of Mendocino and Humboldt Counties
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. [Image from the National Weather]. *Featured photo is a stock image.
Lightning Along the Coast from Eureka to Fort Bragg
Offshore, to the southwest of Eureka, lightning is brightening the night sky. One of our reporters tells us they heard thunder also about 6:20 p.m. Then another reported lightning and thunder about 6:30 p.m. The National Weather Service in Eureka earlier issued a “Special Marine Warning including the Waters from...
15-Year-Old Clearlake Boy Goes Missing
The following is a post from the Clearlake Police Department’s Facebook page:. Cameron Smith is described as a 15 year old white male juvenile, 6’00” tall, 160 pounds, with long brown curly hair and hazel eyes. Cameron was last seen wearing a gray Lower Lake High School...
This Secret Bar in the Redwoods Is Only Accessible by Vintage Train
There’s nothing like taking a drive up the Pacific coast to calm the mind and awaken the senses — especially when there’s a one-of-a-kind experience waiting at the end of the journey. That’s just what you’ll find at Glen Blair Bar, an outdoor watering hole set deep in the majestic Mendocino County redwoods.
Man and Woman Allegedly Ditch Daughter With Stranger and Take Off Into the Mendocino Headlands
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 11-22-2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a...
Ukiah’s State Street Glows with Holiday Cheer During Last Night’s Parade of Lights
Last night, Ukiah’s State Street was lined with onlookers eager to see the holiday-themed Parade of Lights. At 6:00 p.m., a spectacle of vehicles adorned with lights sporting Santa, sleighs, reindeer, and more made its way from north to south on State Street. Ultimately, the parade’s judges gave the...
Mendocino Flavors: Burglary at The Elk Store, local wine served at the White House, a beloved dive bar closes, and more news bites
MENDOCINO Co., 12/4/22 – Just when I thought it was going to be a quiet week for epicurean news, when it rains it pours — similar to the weather we’ve had this week! Tourism season has wrapped up and it’s a great time to get out and support our local businesses, they need the support now more than ever. Consider buying a gift card or shopping local for holiday food, drink and other edible necessities. Be sure to include an independently owned local business or product in your holiday menu planning, too. Read on for the latest food and drink news in Mendocino County.
Ukiah’s Tastebuds Becomes First Blue Zones Project Approved Restaurant in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Blue Zones Project of Mendocino County:. Blue Zones Project Mendocino County is excited to announce Taste Buds as the first Blue Zones Project approved restaurant in Mendocino County! Taste Buds has been serving Ukiah-Mendocino residents with delicious vegetarian Jamaican inspired food. There will be a ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:30PM, followed by drinks and sampling of the delicious Blue Zones approved dishes. We applaud siblings Cody and Chelsea Akin for offering healthy food options for our community.
Fort Bragg Residents Should Expect Hard Road Closures Saturday Night for the Annual Lighted Truck Parade
The following is a press release issued by the Fort Bragg Police Department:. The Fort Bragg Police Department would like to announce the annual Lighted Truck Parade. will be occurring on Saturday, December 3, 2022 starting at 6:30 PM. During this event,. Main Street and Franklin Street will be closed...
Motorcyclist dies after Harley Davidson crashes into guardrail
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A motorcyclist died in a crash on Sunday afternoon in Geyserville, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just after 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, CHP officers received a call about a crash involving a motorcylce on Rockpile Road, on the west side of Boat Launch Road. The early investigation by CHP shows […]
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
Snowy Mountain Passes in the Emerald Counties and Beyond
Snow is impacting travel in many mountain passes today after wintery weather dropped by yesterday just in time to get folks ready for December. The National Weather Service in Eureka warned in a tweet this morning, “Light snow is possible throughout the interior mountains today. Accumulating small hail is also possible along the coast this morning. No matter where you are, drive safe on your morning commute!“
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
