ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores gets by Gaylord in Saturday hoop action

The Mona Shores girls basketball team topped Gaylord by a score of 43-33 on Saturday afternoon. The Sailors built a small 19-15 lead by the half. The Sailors outscored Gaylord 16-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Ali Phillips led the Mona Shores offense with 13 points while...
MISportsNow

Battle of Lakers Ends in Favor of GVSU

SAULT STE. MARIE – No. 1 Grand Valley State won big, 89-48 in GLIAC play over Lake Superior State. Grand Valley’s Emily Spitzley lead with 19 points on the day. The home-team Lakers will head on the road to play Michigan Tech on Friday, Nov. 9.
Fox17

Ferris stuns Grand Valley on the road to win 4th straight regional title

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After losing to Grand Valley six weeks ago in their regular season meeting, Ferris State beat the Lakers on the road to earn their 4th straight regional championship and punch their ticket to the final four. Carson Gulker, a Zeeland West grad, started the scoring very...
Detroit News

Altercation following Ferris State-GVSU game included helmet swing; NCAA investigating

The NCAA is investigating a physical altercation involving multiple players and staffers from both teams in the moments after Ferris State's victory over rival Grand Valley State in a Division II football semifinal game at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday afternoon. The NCAA requested and retrieved stadium video footage...
WOOD

GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle

As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
MLive.com

Loy Norrix, Plainwell and Vicksburg shine in first week of Kalamazoo-area girls hoops season

KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Loy Norrix graduated three all-conference players from last year’s team in Karina Gutierrez, Meya Vines and Victoria McGowan, so there were some big shoes to be filled heading into 2022-23. Not only have the Knights found talented replacements, their off to an historic start through the first week of the season.
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 2

MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. --- FRIDAY’S GAMES. Traverse City Central...
iheart.com

Women's professional sports team coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Women's professional sports is coming to Grand Rapids. According to a news release sent out Friday morning, DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, will announce the launch of a women's professional sports team in West Michigan.
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422

A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
WOOD

GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout

A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
MLive

Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake

MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy