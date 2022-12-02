Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores gets by Gaylord in Saturday hoop action
The Mona Shores girls basketball team topped Gaylord by a score of 43-33 on Saturday afternoon. The Sailors built a small 19-15 lead by the half. The Sailors outscored Gaylord 16-10 in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Ali Phillips led the Mona Shores offense with 13 points while...
Battle of Lakers Ends in Favor of GVSU
SAULT STE. MARIE – No. 1 Grand Valley State won big, 89-48 in GLIAC play over Lake Superior State. Grand Valley’s Emily Spitzley lead with 19 points on the day. The home-team Lakers will head on the road to play Michigan Tech on Friday, Nov. 9.
Fox17
Ferris stuns Grand Valley on the road to win 4th straight regional title
ALLENDALE, Mich. — After losing to Grand Valley six weeks ago in their regular season meeting, Ferris State beat the Lakers on the road to earn their 4th straight regional championship and punch their ticket to the final four. Carson Gulker, a Zeeland West grad, started the scoring very...
Detroit News
Altercation following Ferris State-GVSU game included helmet swing; NCAA investigating
The NCAA is investigating a physical altercation involving multiple players and staffers from both teams in the moments after Ferris State's victory over rival Grand Valley State in a Division II football semifinal game at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale on Saturday afternoon. The NCAA requested and retrieved stadium video footage...
WOOD
GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle
As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak...
MLive.com
Loy Norrix, Plainwell and Vicksburg shine in first week of Kalamazoo-area girls hoops season
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Loy Norrix graduated three all-conference players from last year’s team in Karina Gutierrez, Meya Vines and Victoria McGowan, so there were some big shoes to be filled heading into 2022-23. Not only have the Knights found talented replacements, their off to an historic start through the first week of the season.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 2
MUSKEGON – Below are the final scores from across the Muskegon-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Stay tuned to the MLive High School Sports channel for an in-depth roundup of Friday night’s games in the Muskegon area. --- FRIDAY’S GAMES. Traverse City Central...
iheart.com
Women's professional sports team coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Women's professional sports is coming to Grand Rapids. According to a news release sent out Friday morning, DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins, will announce the launch of a women's professional sports team in West Michigan.
Mary Free Bed debuts first women’s wheelchair basketball team
With basketball season under way, one West Michigan hospital is making sure anyone who uses a wheelchair has an opportunity to compete in that sport by hosting a tournament this weekend.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422
A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
Grand Rapids teacher to appear on 'Jeopardy!,' compete against 19-time champion
A Grand Rapids Latin teacher will be one of the "Jeopardy!" contestants tonight, trying to dethrone the show's current 19-time champion, Cris Pannulo. Josh Gregor, 31, is originally from Columbus, Ohio but moved to Michigan around five years ago and is currently a resident of Grand Rapids. Gregor is the...
Crazy November weather shows record snowfall, record high temperatures
The most recent winter blast is probably most fresh in the minds of western and northern Michigan residents. Southeast Michigan residents had the snow and cold also. But do you remember the record warmth we also had this month?. The blast of snow from November 15 to November 20 led...
WOOD
GRPD: Suspect killed self after shootout
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says. A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
A Huge Sinkhole Just Opened Up On Fulton Street in Front of Van Andel Arena
I'm not sure if the Bert Kreischer show last night at Van Andel Arena is to blame (it's not) but in case you aren't downtown today (Friday, December 2nd) you may have missed this GIANT hole that has opened up right in front of the arena. The hole was first...
Shooting in Kalamazoo prompts precautionary patrol increase at WMU
Officers are searching for a suspect after someone was shot near Western Michigan University Sunday morning.
WOOD
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
