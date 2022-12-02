AM Prep-Cyber Corner

IN THE NEWS: Ye no longer buying Parler

The rapper Ye is no longer buying conservative social media site Parler. That’s according to a statement from the company. It said the decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little content moderation. That lack of moderation inevitably leads to an increase of racist, sexist and other hateful material on the platforms — and so far none have become mainstream. Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol but has since returned.

IN THE NEWS: Musk’s company aims to soon test brain implant in people

UNDATED (AP) —Tech billionaire Elon Musk says his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. In a “show and tell” presentation that was livestreamed, Musk said his team is in the process of asking federal regulators to allow them to test the device. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain. Musk’s Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications. The Neuralink device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going directly into the brain.

IN THE NEWS: NFL launches challenge to predict, prevent player injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is searching for a technology-driven game plan to help predict — and prevent — player injuries on the field. The league announced Thursday it is partnering with Amazon Web Service on the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a contest in which designers will use machine learning and computer vision to find new ways to measure and analyze the timing, duration and frequency of player contact during NFL games. The NFL said in a release the data collected would improve the league’s ability to better anticipate injuries and help prevent them — and potentially lead to tweaks to rules — based on the information gathered. The challenge, announced at the “AWS re:Invent” conference in Las Vegas, will begin Dec. 5 with entries submitted on a website hosted by Kaggle, a leading platform for data science competitions. The top finishers will be announced in March, with the first-place entry receiving $50,000.