AM Prep-Cyber Corner

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

The rapper Ye is no longer buying conservative social media site Parler. That’s according to a statement from the company. It said the decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little content moderation. That lack of moderation inevitably leads to an increase of racist, sexist and other hateful material on the platforms — and so far none have become mainstream. Parler launched in August 2018 but didn’t start picking up steam until 2020. It was kicked offline in January 2021 over its ties to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol but has since returned.

UNDATED (AP) —Tech billionaire Elon Musk says his Neuralink company is seeking permission to test its brain implant in people soon. In a “show and tell” presentation that was livestreamed, Musk said his team is in the process of asking federal regulators to allow them to test the device. He said he thinks the company should be able to put the implant in a human brain as part of a clinical trial in about six months, though that timeline is far from certain. Musk’s Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking brains to computers, efforts aimed at helping treat brain disorders, overcoming brain injuries and other applications. The Neuralink device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull, with ultra-thin wires going directly into the brain.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is searching for a technology-driven game plan to help predict — and prevent — player injuries on the field. The league announced Thursday it is partnering with Amazon Web Service on the NFL Contact Detection Challenge, a contest in which designers will use machine learning and computer vision to find new ways to measure and analyze the timing, duration and frequency of player contact during NFL games. The NFL said in a release the data collected would improve the league’s ability to better anticipate injuries and help prevent them — and potentially lead to tweaks to rules — based on the information gathered. The challenge, announced at the “AWS re:Invent” conference in Las Vegas, will begin Dec. 5 with entries submitted on a website hosted by Kaggle, a leading platform for data science competitions. The top finishers will be announced in March, with the first-place entry receiving $50,000.

Kanye West calls Twitter chief Elon Musk a ‘half-Chinese’ clone engineered ‘like Obama’

Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram, saying that Elon Musk could be a “half-Chinese”, genetically engineered clone after the rapper was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic posts.Mr West, who has formally changed his name to Ye, said in an Instagram post: “Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese?”“Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon,” Mr West said.The rapper compared Mr Musk to Barack Obama, referring to the bizarre conspiracy theory that the former US president was...
KENNEDY CENTER HONORS CELEBRATE U2, KNIGHT, GRANT WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden celebrated U2 for their social justice and Amy Grant for the gift of her voice, but he got a bit mushy when paying tribute to Gladys Knight. Biden hosted them for a ceremony at the White House because they were Kennedy Center Honorees, along with actor George Clooney and composer and conductor Tania Leon. Biden told Knight he had all her songs and added, “I speak for all America when I say...
Knight, Clooney, Grant feted at Kennedy Center Honors WASHINGTON (AP) — A heartfelt Patti LaBelle praised her lifelong friend Gladys Knight. Matt Damon playfully teased George Clooney and Sheryl Crow performed a heartfelt rendition of “Baby Baby” for Amy Grant. Sean Penn called U2 “four scrappy Dublin punks,” and ballet dancers performed for conductor and composer Tania León. Knight, Clooney, Grant, León and U2 were feted during Sunday’s Kennedy Center Honors. Every year the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors a select...
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

